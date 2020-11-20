Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Autor Luis Fernando Cerda Tutor: Abg. Emily Ramirez Cátedra: Derecho Internacional Privado Sección: SAIA F
Aplicación del derecho extranjero Se aplicará de acuerdo con los principios que rijan en el país extranjero respectivo, y ...
Sistemas jurídicos del derecho extranjero El derecho extranjero como derecho y como hecho Contribuye a la unificación norm...
Escuelas Estudios realizados Aportes para los problemas Los glosadores Glosar al Corpus Iuris Civiles para buscar sentido ...
Escuelas Estudios realizados Aportes para los problemas Escuela francesa del siglo XVI Se caracteriza por el surgimiento d...
Instituciones del derecho internacional privado Orden público Lo primero que hay que aclarar es que el nombre correcto de ...
Fraude a la Ley Esta institución negativa del Derecho Internacional Privado, permite rechazar el Derecho Extranjero cuando...
Referencias bibliográficas • Derecho internacional privado por Daniel Guerra Iñiguez. Caracas: Kelran Editores, 2001
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuadro explicativo dip luis cerda

12 views

Published on

Cuadro explicativo luis fernando cerda derecho internacional privado

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cuadro explicativo dip luis cerda

  1. 1. Autor Luis Fernando Cerda Tutor: Abg. Emily Ramirez Cátedra: Derecho Internacional Privado Sección: SAIA F
  2. 2. Aplicación del derecho extranjero Se aplicará de acuerdo con los principios que rijan en el país extranjero respectivo, y de manera que se realicen los objetivos perseguidos por las normas venezolanas de conflicto. El derecho extranjero es derecho auténtico y como tal no puede ser asimilado a una cuestión de hecho. La circunstancia de su extranjería no le quita su esencia normativa ni su existencia formal. El tratamiento procesal de este derecho, supone que se le coloque en pie de igualdad con el derecho nacional, porque respecto de ambos, se tratará de la aplicación de un quid iuris. La manera de aplicación del derecho extranjero establecida tal como lo harían los jueces del Estado cuyo derecho resultare aplicable, permite considerar que, además del texto, el juez del foro debe tener presente todos aquellos elementos que serían empleados por el juez cuyo derecho se trata de aplicar. La interpretación de la norma jurídica extranjera, por tanto, debe realizarse en el contexto del sistema jurídico al cual pertenece Naturaleza de aplicación Ordena al juez aplicar el derecho extranjero de oficio Consagra la procedencia de todos los recursos establecidos en la Ley, cualquiera que fuera el ordenamiento jurídico aplicable.
  3. 3. Sistemas jurídicos del derecho extranjero El derecho extranjero como derecho y como hecho Contribuye a la unificación normativa hemisférica de esta disciplina jurídica; y que las fórmulas empleadas, particularmente la referida al derecho extranjero, dotan a la norma bajo examen de la flexibilidad necesaria para alcanzar la justicia y la equidad en los casos concretos. De manera que, cuando se emparente la norma legal con la norma convencional, los valores de justicia y equidad comprometidos en el tratamiento y aplicación del derecho extranjero, aparecen como postulados comunes a ambos instrumentos normativos y a ellos debe sujetarse la misión del juez cuando, frente a un problema de derecho internacional privado, deba aplicar derecho extranjero. Se ha discutido mucho si el derecho extranjero es un derecho como el nacional o un hecho a de ser probado por las partes, no se discute, en cambio, que el principio iura novit curia no se aplica con relación al derecho extranjero, ya que un juez no puede conocer todos los derechos. En tal caso existe las siguientes soluciones : • El derecho extranjero debe ser probado por quien lo invoca. • El derecho extranjero debe ser aplicado por el juez de oficio. • El contenido del derecho extranjero no puede ser probado.
  4. 4. Escuelas Estudios realizados Aportes para los problemas Los glosadores Glosar al Corpus Iuris Civiles para buscar sentido a los textos agregándole notas marginales y adecuando los principios del Derecho Romano Mediante las invasiones son los bárbaros quienes constituyen leyes que representan la personalidad del derecho, de igual manera tratan los límites espaciales del derecho, añadiendo el principio de extraterritorialidad Los estatutarios Desarrollaron una Teoría sobre el problema de la Personalidad y Territorialidad de las Leyes. En esta época existían dos estatutos como lo eran el que establecía el señor feudal y el que reclamaba el individuo según las costumbres, la idea era buscar la solución a través de esta concepción de la Teoría de la personalidad y Territorialidad. Los postglosadores Comentaban o interpretaban soluciones jurídicas del Derecho Romano, adaptándola a las exigencias de las nuevas realidades sociales Eran fundamentalmente analíticos e inductivos, no establecían reglas generales para solucionar los diversos problemas estatutarios que podían presentarse, sino que analizaban cada caso en forma individual. En lo que se refiere a la cuestión delictual, distinguió si se trataba de un delito de derecho común o no. En cuanto a los bienes, consagró el principio de la ubicación, es decir, el estatuto territorial.
  5. 5. Escuelas Estudios realizados Aportes para los problemas Escuela francesa del siglo XVI Se caracteriza por el surgimiento de los Estados modernos, con luchas internas contra el régimen feudal y externas contra la fuerza del imperio y la ideología de la iglesia católica Aportaron el principio de la prevalencia de los estatutos territoriales sobre los personales, pues ellos eran en principio territoriales y excepcionalmente personales. Escuela francesa del siglo XVIII En forma general estudiaron el principio de la personalidad de los estatutos y conflictos de leyes, fueron considerados juristas progresistas de la Escuela francés. Esta escuela se dedicó a conocer las ideas D´Argentré, Dividió los estatutos en reales y personales, para asegurar el efecto extraterritorial del estatuto mixto. Escuela flamenco holandesa Aplicar la extraterritorialidad de la ley en cuanto a estado y capacidad como una necesidad de hecho y como cortesía o convivencia internacional, llevando el chauvinismo jurídico a su máxima expresión Como aporte a los problemas tenemos que defiende y hace descansar la aplicación del estatuto personal en consideraciones extrajurídicas. Escuela alemana La aplicación del derecho extranjero surge por la división de Europa en el aspecto religioso, por la Revolución Francesa y se agrieta el mundo económico y político. La aplicación del derecho extranjero no es una norma de cortesía si no una obligación. El orden público se bautiza con el surgimiento de las leyes positivas rigurosamente obligatorias. Escuela norteamericana Estudia las opiniones doctrinales de las de las escuelas antecesoras Sostiene que todas las leyes son territoriales sin que puedan tener aplicación más allá de las fronteras en donde han sido dictadas, la misma está caracterizada por el territorialismo de las leyes y por la aplicación de disposiciones extranjeras en razón de la cortesía Internacional
  6. 6. Instituciones del derecho internacional privado Orden público Lo primero que hay que aclarar es que el nombre correcto de esta institución es Orden Público en el Derecho Internacional Privado, pues la expresión “orden público internacional” sugiere la existencia de principios universalmente aceptados, lo cual es incorrecto, porque los principios básicos que deben ser defendidos por esta institución pertenecen a una legislación estatal; y ellos, según lo demuestra el Derecho Comparado, pueden ser y efectivamente son distintos en los diversos Estados. Institución Desconocida Cuando el Derecho Extranjero declarado aplicable al caso establezca instituciones o procedimientos esenciales para su adecuada aplicación que no estén contemplados en el ordenamiento jurídico venezolano, podrá negarse la aplicación de dicho Derecho extranjero, siempre que el Derecho venezolano no tenga instituciones o procedimientos análogos. Reenvío Doctrinariamente el reenvío ha sido clasificado de Primer Grado cuando un ordenamiento jurídico incompetente da competencia a otro ordenamiento jurídico extranjero, y éste, igualmente incompetente, lo devuelve por su regla de conexión al que hizo la remisión, por su parte es de Segundo Grado, cuando un ordenamiento jurídico le da competencia a una legislación extranjera y esta última, declarada incompetente, lo remite a la legislación de un tercer Estado, y por ultimo es de Tercer Grado cuando se le da competencia a una cuarta legislación y así sucesivamente.
  7. 7. Fraude a la Ley Esta institución negativa del Derecho Internacional Privado, permite rechazar el Derecho Extranjero cuando se compruebe la intención fraudulenta en la manipulación del factor de conexión, con el objeto de evadir las disposiciones imperativas de un ordenamiento jurídico determinado. El Fraude a la Ley, no fue incluido en la Ley de Derecho Internacional Privado, en opinión de algunos autores, al haber una disposición que regule expresamente esta institución en la Convención Interamericana sobre Normas Generales de Derecho Internacional Privado, omisión la cual sólo puede entenderse como un rechazo de la misma.
  8. 8. Referencias bibliográficas • Derecho internacional privado por Daniel Guerra Iñiguez. Caracas: Kelran Editores, 2001

×