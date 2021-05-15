S8 - NUGET

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 4 La herramienta NuGet Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
  2. 2. Sé amable, porque toda persona que conoces está librando una gran batalla
  3. 3. Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studio ● 4.2 Usos de NuGET Contenido
  4. 4. Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
  5. 5. 4.2 Usos de NuGET
  6. 6. ¿Qué es un paquete NuGet? Es muy posible que si llevas algo de experiencia programando en las costillas habrás apreciado que en la gran mayoría de proyectos en los que hayas estado existen ciertas líneas de código o funcionalidades que se repiten, una y otra, y otra, y otra vez… y más aún si has trabajado con sistemas de microservicios, donde para un mismo equipo/proyecto pudieras tener varias aplicaciones donde seguramente en cada una de ellas cierta funcionalidad es exactamente la misma, por ejemplo, configuración del arranque del servicio, operaciones matemáticas complejas de un ámbito específico, conexión con el message broker configurado…etc.
  7. 7. ¿Qué es un paquete NuGet? Para entender lo que es un paquete de código, podríamos pensar en un archivo comprimido en el que hemos incluido las DLLs del código compartido compilado que necesitamos y le establecemos el nombre apropiado al archivo junto con su número de versión. Si ya partimos de ésta idea ¿Que es lo que nos falta para que funcione? Tan solo bastaría con subir dicho archivo a algún sitio con acceso a Internet y mediante un procedimiento o herramienta que se encargue de descargarse dicho paquete e incluirlo en el proyecto a la hora de compilarlo, así de sencillo es cómo funciona el administrador de paquetes NuGet incorporado con Visual Studio..
  8. 8. ¿Qué es un paquete NuGet?
  9. 9. Repositorios de paquetes Antes comentaba que para que todo éste sistema funcione es necesario el uso de repositorios donde poder publicar nuestros paquetes Nuget, y desde donde obviamente puedan ser descargados. Existen dos tipos de repositorios los públicos y los privados.
  10. 10. Repositorio público Existen ciertos paquetes que la propia comunidad o empresas se encargan de elaborar y de distribuir en un sitio público para que sean libremente consumidos por otros desarrolladores. Para ello se encuentra el repositorio nuget.org.
  11. 11. Repositorio privado Este tipo de repositorio está mas enfocado a su uso en organizaciones que como bien indica su nombre únicamente los miembros de dicha organización tienen acceso. Se puede utilizar tanto un servidor privado Nuget, o también repositorios de terceros como por ejemplo Nexus, Artifactory, myGet… etc
  12. 12. Ejemplo A modo de ejemplo rápido de el uso del repositorio nuget.org mediante un ejemplo en donde vamos a implementar un serializador de objetos en formato Json, y para ello nos serviremos del paquete Nuget Newtonsoft.Json el cual nos ya nos proporciona los métodos apropiados para la serialización y des-serialización de nuestros objetos, nosotros tan solo nos serviremos de su ayuda de la siguiente forma:
  13. 13. Ejemplo
  14. 14. Ejemplo Otra forma de instalar el paquete es desde el Administrador de paquetes Nuget del proyecto, para ello nos vamos al proyecto donde queramos instalar el paquete en el ‘Explorador de Soluciones’ y pulsamos click derecho sobre él.
  15. 15. Ejemplo
  16. 16. Ejemplo Aparecerá el desplegable de la imagen anterior, y en él tendremos que seleccionar la opción marcada ‘Manage Nuget Packages….‘ y nos aparecerá una ventana como la siguiente:
  17. 17. Ejemplo
  18. 18. Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo

