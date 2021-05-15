Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 4 La herramienta NuGet Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
Sé amable, porque toda persona que conoces está librando una gran batalla
Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studi...
Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
4.1 Administración de Librerías
Una introducción a NuGet Una herramienta esencial para cualquier plataforma de desarrollo moderno, es un mecanismo a travé...
Una introducción a NuGet Desde un punto de vista sencillo, un paquete NuGet es un archivo ZIP con la extensión .nupkg que ...
El flujo de paquetes entre creadores, hosts y consumidores En su rol de host público, NuGet mantiene el repositorio centra...
El flujo de paquetes entre creadores, hosts y consumidores
Compatibilidad de destino de paquetes Un paquete "compatible" implica que contiene ensamblados compilados para al menos un...
Herramientas de NuGet Además de la compatibilidad con el hospedaje, NuGet también proporciona una variedad de herramientas...
Herramientas de NuGet
Herramientas de NuGet
Herramientas de NuGet
Administración de dependencias La posibilidad de basarse en el trabajo de otros usuarios fácilmente es una de las caracter...
Administración de dependencias
Seguimiento de referencias y restauración de paquetes Dado que los proyectos se pueden mover fácilmente entre equipos de d...
Seguimiento de referencias y restauración de paquetes
Seguimiento de referencias y restauración de paquetes De forma similar, cuando los desarrolladores obtienen una copia de u...
Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
53 views
May. 15, 2021

S7 - Líbrerías

S7 - Líbrerías

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(0/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(2/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(3.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
The Right Stuff Tom Wolfe
(4.5/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(0/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(0/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P Williams
(4/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Perfectionists: How Precision Engineers Created the Modern World Simon Winchester
(4.5/5)
Free
Connected: The Surprising Power of Our Social Networks and How They Shape Our Lives Nicholas A. Christakis
(4.5/5)
Free
Elon Musk: Tesla, Spacex, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future Ashlee Vance
(4.5/5)
Free
Stuff Matters: Exploring the Marvelous Materials That Shape Our Man-made World Mark Miodownik
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

S7 - Líbrerías

  1. 1. Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 4 La herramienta NuGet Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
  2. 2. Sé amable, porque toda persona que conoces está librando una gran batalla
  3. 3. Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studio ● 4.1 Administración de Librerías Contenido
  4. 4. Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
  5. 5. 4.1 Administración de Librerías
  6. 6. Una introducción a NuGet Una herramienta esencial para cualquier plataforma de desarrollo moderno, es un mecanismo a través del cual los desarrolladores pueden crear, compartir y consumir código útil. A menudo, este código se integra en "paquetes" que contienen código compilado (como archivos DLL) y otro contenido necesario en los proyectos que utilizan estos paquetes. En .NET (incluido .NET Core), el mecanismo compatible con Microsoft para compartir código es NuGet, que define cómo se crean, hospedan y consumen paquetes en .NET, y ofrece las herramientas para cada uno de esos roles.
  7. 7. Una introducción a NuGet Desde un punto de vista sencillo, un paquete NuGet es un archivo ZIP con la extensión .nupkg que contiene código compilado (archivos DLL), otros archivos relacionados con ese código y un manifiesto descriptivo que incluye información como el número de versión del paquete. Los programadores con código para compartir crean paquetes y los publican en un host público o privado. Los consumidores de paquetes obtienen esos paquetes de los hosts adecuados, los agregan a sus proyectos y, después, llaman a la funcionalidad de un paquete en el código del proyecto. Después, el propio NuGet controla todos los detalles intermedios.
  8. 8. El flujo de paquetes entre creadores, hosts y consumidores En su rol de host público, NuGet mantiene el repositorio central de más de 100 000 paquetes únicos en nuget.org. Millones de desarrolladores de .NET/.NET Core usan estos paquetes a diario. NuGet también permite hospedar paquetes de forma privada en la nube (como en Azure DevOps), en una red privada o incluso en el sistema de archivos local. Así, los paquetes solo están a disposición de los desarrolladores que tengan acceso al host, lo que le ofrece la posibilidad de poner paquetes a disposición de un grupo determinado de consumidores. Las opciones se explican en Hospedar sus propias fuentes de NuGet.
  9. 9. El flujo de paquetes entre creadores, hosts y consumidores
  10. 10. Compatibilidad de destino de paquetes Un paquete "compatible" implica que contiene ensamblados compilados para al menos una plataforma .NET de destino que es compatible con la plataforma de destino del proyecto de consumo. Los desarrolladores pueden crear paquetes que son específicos de una plataforma, como ocurre con los controles UWP, o pueden admitir una gama más amplia de destinos. Para maximizar la compatibilidad de un paquete, los desarrolladores lo destinan a .NET Standard, que todos los proyectos de .NET y .NET Core pueden consumir.
  11. 11. Herramientas de NuGet Además de la compatibilidad con el hospedaje, NuGet también proporciona una variedad de herramientas que usan tanto creadores como consumidores. Vea Instalación de las herramientas del cliente NuGet para saber cómo obtener herramientas específicas
  12. 12. Herramientas de NuGet
  13. 13. Herramientas de NuGet
  14. 14. Herramientas de NuGet
  15. 15. Administración de dependencias La posibilidad de basarse en el trabajo de otros usuarios fácilmente es una de las características más eficaces de un sistema de administración de paquetes. En consecuencia, gran parte de lo que hace NuGet consiste en administrar ese "gráfico" o árbol de dependencias en nombre de un proyecto. Dicho simplemente, solo se tiene que preocupar por los paquetes que use directamente en un proyecto. Si alguno de esos paquetes consume otros paquetes (que, a su vez, pueden consumir otros), NuGet se encarga de todas esas dependencias de nivel inferior.
  16. 16. Administración de dependencias
  17. 17. Seguimiento de referencias y restauración de paquetes Dado que los proyectos se pueden mover fácilmente entre equipos de desarrolladores, repositorios de control de código fuente, servidores de compilación, etc., no resulta práctico mantener los ensamblados binarios de los paquetes NuGet enlazados directamente a un proyecto. De hacerlo, se produciría un sobredimensionamiento innecesario de cada copia del proyecto (y, por tanto, se desperdiciaría espacio en los repositorios de control de código fuente). Además, sería muy difícil actualizar los archivos binarios del paquete a versiones más recientes, ya que habría que aplicar las actualizaciones en todas las copias del proyecto.
  18. 18. Seguimiento de referencias y restauración de paquetes
  19. 19. Seguimiento de referencias y restauración de paquetes De forma similar, cuando los desarrolladores obtienen una copia de un proyecto (como al clonar un repositorio), pueden invocar un comando como nuget restore (CLI de NuGet), dotnet restore (CLI de dotnet), o Install-Package (consola del Administrador de paquetes) para obtener todos los paquetes necesarios. Visual Studio, por su parte, restaura automáticamente los paquetes al compilar un proyecto (siempre que la restauración automática esté habilitada, tal y como se describe en Restauración de paquetes).
  20. 20. Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo

×