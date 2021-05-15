Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 3 Conexiones a Archivos y Base de Datos Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
Sé amable, porque toda persona que conoces está librando una gran batalla
Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studi...
Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
3.2 LINQ y aplicaciones especiales
LINQ LINQ (Language Integrated Query) ó lenguaje integrado de consultas , son un conjunto herramientas de Microsoft para r...
LINQ • LINQ nace en el Framework 3.5 y pronto coge una gran aceptación entre el mundo de .net, tanto es asi, que enseguida...
LINQy SQL Consultas integradas en el lenguaje Linq maneja una sintaxis muy similar a SQL. Es fácil de aprender Mapping La ...
Mapping SQL y LINQ
ArquitecturaLINQ
QUERYABLETYPES ● Los tipos que soportan IEnumerable<T> o derivan de interfaces como IQueryable<T> son llamados Queryable T...
Operadoresmás Comunes • Select / SelectMany • Where • Sum / Min / Max / Average / Aggregate • Join / GroupJoin • GroupBy •...
Ejemplo- Basede Datos
Clase Data Context
Consulta (SELECT) Obtener aquellos productos de la categoría “Beverages”
Actualización(UPDATE) Obtener un producto de la base de datos, actualizar su precio, y guardar los cambios
Eliminación(Delete) Borra todos los productos Toy de la base de datos
Ordenación
Agrupación
Ventajas SELECT TOP 10 UPPER (c1.Name) FROM Customer c1 WHERE c1.Name LIKE 'A%' AND c1.ID NOT IN ( SELECT TOP 20 c2.ID FRO...
IQueryable<Customer> GetCustomers (string state, decimal minPurchase) { var query = Customers.AsQueryable(); if (state != ...
Desventajasde LINQ A pesar de su poder, LINQ no deja obsoleto a SQL. Toma más del 95% de la funcionalidad de las queries, ...
Conclusiones LINQ nos permite modelar la capa de datos de nuestras aplicaciones de una forma simple y limpia. Una vez que ...
Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo
