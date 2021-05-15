S5 - Manejo de Archivos y BDD

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 3 Conexiones a Archivos y Base de Datos Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
Las ideas no duran mucho. Hay que hacer algo con ellas
Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studi...
Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
3.1 Manejo de archivos y base de datos
La manera de almacenar y recuperar información que perdure en el tiempo se basa en el uso de "memoria secundaria", compues...
Stream • Un stream es como se denomina a un objeto utilizado para transferir datos. Estos datos pueden ser transferidos en...
• Frecuentemente, la fuente externa será un archivo, pero eso no necesariamente es el caso, por lo que el concepto es util...
MÉTODOS ReadLine() Al igual que el conocido Console.ReadLineQ, este método lee una línea completa de un archivo de texto h...
MÉTODOS Read () Finalmente, el método simple ReadQ se encarga de leer un carácter a la vez, lo que permite procesar símbol...
Escritura con StreamWriter Son básicamente dos los métodos propios de StreamWriter que permiten escribir hacia el stream (...
Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo
