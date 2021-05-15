Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 2 Entity Framework Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
El momento en que quieres dejarlo es justo el momento en que tienes que seguir avanzando
Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studi...
Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
2.2 Entity Framework
Que es Entity Framework? ● Entity Framework (EF) es un ORM (object-relational mapper) que permite a los desarrolladores en...
Componentes de Entity Framework ● EDM (Entity Data Model) ● Conceptual Model ● Storage Model ● Mapping ● LINQ to Entities ...
Que es un ORM? Object-Relational Mapping ● Mapeo objeto-relacional (más conocido por su nombre en inglés, Object- Relation...
Principales ORM del Mercado ● Java: EJB, Hibernate, Athena Framework, Java Data Objects. ● .NET: ADO.NET Entity Framework,...
Que es un Entity Object? ● Por default el Entity Data Model genera EntityObjects que son derivados de entidades (tablas/vi...
Que es un POCO Object? ● POCO (Plain Old CLR Object): - Las clases POCO es una clase la cual no depende de ninguna clase b...
Que es Linq? ● Definición: Languaje Integrated Query ● Linq simplemente es una expresión tipo Query en nuestro código, sim...
Acceso a datos con ADO.NET
Acceso a datos con Linq: ● Fácil: List<Customer> customers = from c in Customers where c.FirstName == “Test” select c; ● R...
Linq vs Native SQL ● Ventajas: 1. No hay cadenas mágicas como las que se pueden generar en sentencias SQL (Prevención de I...
Linq vs Native SQL ● Desventajas: 1. Depuración (Debugging). 2. Consultas complejas traen como resultado problemas de rend...
Estilos a seguir en Entity Framework ● Code First ● Model First ● Database first
Consideraciones para Performance ● Múltiples Entity Models (múltiples contextos). ● Desactivar el trackeo si no es necesar...
Consideraciones para Performance ● Usar el tipo de coleccion apropiado: IQueryable<UserAccount> IEnumerable<UserAccount> -...
Consideraciones para Performance ● Caching: - Caching Interno ● Rápida ejecución estilo Micro-ORM estilo Sql Query en base...
Consideraciones para Performance ● Evitar el uso del método Contains En Linq, el método Contains es usado para verificar l...
Consideraciones para Performance ● Jerarquía por Tabla (TPH) - Permite polimorfismo por de-normalización de esquema de SQL...
Consideraciones para Performance ● Tabla por Tipo (TPT) - Representa una relación tipo “is a” (herencia), como una relació...
Consideraciones para Performance ● Tabla por Clase Concreta (TPC) - Descarga las relaciones de polimorfismo y herencia com...
Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo
  1. 1. Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 2 Entity Framework Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
  2. 2. El momento en que quieres dejarlo es justo el momento en que tienes que seguir avanzando
  3. 3. Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studio ● 2.2 Entity Framework Contenido
  4. 4. Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
  5. 5. 2.2 Entity Framework
  6. 6. Que es Entity Framework? ● Entity Framework (EF) es un ORM (object-relational mapper) que permite a los desarrolladores en .NET trabajar con datos relacionales usando objetos específicos del dominio. Elimina la necesidad de escribir la mayoría de código de acceso a datos. Es un mecanismo automatizado para acceder y consultar datos en una base de datos y trabajar con los resultados.
  7. 7. Componentes de Entity Framework ● EDM (Entity Data Model) ● Conceptual Model ● Storage Model ● Mapping ● LINQ to Entities ● Entity SQL ● Object Service ● Entity Client Data Provider ● ADO.Net Data Provider
  8. 8. Que es un ORM? Object-Relational Mapping ● Mapeo objeto-relacional (más conocido por su nombre en inglés, Object- Relational mapping, o sus siglas O/RM, ORM, y O/R mapping) es una técnica de programación para convertir datos entre el sistema de tipos utilizado en un lenguaje de programación orientado a objetos y la utilización de una base de datos relacional, utilizando un motor de persistencia. ● Nota: En la práctica esto crea una base de datos orientada a objetos virtual, sobre la base de datos relacional. Esto posibilita el uso de las características propias de la orientación a objetos (básicamente herencia y polimorfismo)
  9. 9. Principales ORM del Mercado ● Java: EJB, Hibernate, Athena Framework, Java Data Objects. ● .NET: ADO.NET Entity Framework, Linq to SQL, nHibernate, DataObjects.NET. ● PHP: CakePHP, FuelPHP, Qcodo, Readbean, Zend Framework ● Phyton: Django, SQLObject, Storm, Tryton. ● Ruby: ActiveRecord, Datamapper, iBATIS
  10. 10. Que es un Entity Object? ● Por default el Entity Data Model genera EntityObjects que son derivados de entidades (tablas/vistas)
  11. 11. Que es un POCO Object? ● POCO (Plain Old CLR Object): - Las clases POCO es una clase la cual no depende de ninguna clase base de un Framework especifico.
  12. 12. Que es Linq? ● Definición: Languaje Integrated Query ● Linq simplemente es una expresión tipo Query en nuestro código, similar a un Query de SQL en nuestra base de datos. ● Es aplicable sobre colecciones: ○ Listas ○ Arreglos ○ XML ○ Tablas de base de datos
  13. 13. Acceso a datos con ADO.NET
  14. 14. Acceso a datos con Linq: ● Fácil: List<Customer> customers = from c in Customers where c.FirstName == “Test” select c; ● Rápido de codificar y legible: List<Customer> customers = dbContext.Customers.Where(c => c.FirstName == “Test”).ToList();
  15. 15. Linq vs Native SQL ● Ventajas: 1. No hay cadenas mágicas como las que se pueden generar en sentencias SQL (Prevención de Inyección). 2. Intellisense. 3. Un desarrollo mas rápido. 4. Autogeneración de objetos de dominio que pueden ser proyectos reusables. 5. Lazy loading.(Cargado de objetos relacionados sobre demanda) 6. Lambda expressions y extension methods.
  16. 16. Linq vs Native SQL ● Desventajas: 1. Depuración (Debugging). 2. Consultas complejas traen como resultado problemas de rendimiento. 3. Sobrecarga al crear consultas. 4. Los Índices de base de datos no son usados adecuadamente.
  17. 17. Estilos a seguir en Entity Framework ● Code First ● Model First ● Database first
  18. 18. Consideraciones para Performance ● Múltiples Entity Models (múltiples contextos). ● Desactivar el trackeo si no es necesario (Mejora el rendimiento): SubwayDB context = new SubwayDB(); context.Configuration.AutoDetectChangesEnabled = false; // Do bulk insert ....... // Change it back context.Configuration.AutoDetectChangesEnabled = true; ● Usar SQL Projection: var users = from u in context.UserAccounts where u.Active == true select new { FirstName = u.FirstName, LastName = u.LastName, Email = u.Email };
  19. 19. Consideraciones para Performance ● Usar el tipo de coleccion apropiado: IQueryable<UserAccount> IEnumerable<UserAccount> - Filtra desde la base de datos - Filtra desde el lado del cliente - Soporta Lazy loading - No soporta Lazy loading. ● Usar Queries compilados: - Aplicar a los Queries comunmente utilizados para mejorar el rendimiento (Performance). ● Usar Paginados de información del lado del servidor: int pageSize=10,startingPageIndex=2; var users = context.UserAccounts.Take(pageSize).Skip(startingPageIndex * pageSize) .ToList();
  20. 20. Consideraciones para Performance ● Caching: - Caching Interno ● Rápida ejecución estilo Micro-ORM estilo Sql Query en base de datos y ExecuteStoreQuery (SP): var query = ContextManager.CurrentContext.Database.SqlQuery<TransactionObjectList>( "EXEC sp_GetTransactionList @RoleID, @UserID, @RegionID, @Lookup, @TransactionsStatus, @DateFrom, @DateTo, " + "@AmountFrom, @AmountTo, @DeliveryMethod, @AdminMenu, @StoreNumber, @HasDiscount, @CateringMenu, " + "@DevelopmentStores, @WithCustomerAbuse, @WithTotalPrice, @minGrandTotal, @maxGrandTotal, @EnteredToSubshop, " + "@ExcludeZeroBalance, @StoreIsRemoved, @marketID, @Page,@PageSize,@sortdir,@sort", sqlparameters); ● Lazy Vs Eager loading (Cuando seleccionar Lazy loading)
  21. 21. Consideraciones para Performance ● Evitar el uso del método Contains En Linq, el método Contains es usado para verificar la existencia de un valor. Este es convertido a una sentencia “WHERE IN” en SQL, lo cual causa una degradación del performance. ● Depuración y Optimización de Linq Query: - Usar SQL Profiler - Dividir la consulta a múltiples consultas (múltiples sentencias JOIN a tablas) ● Estrategias para manejo de Herencia en Entity Framework: - Jerarquía por Tabla (TPH) - Tabla por Tipo (TPT) - Tabla por Clase concreta (TPC):
  22. 22. Consideraciones para Performance ● Jerarquía por Tabla (TPH) - Permite polimorfismo por de-normalización de esquema de SQL y utiliza una columna como tipo discriminador que contiene esta información. Discriminador = 3 Tipos
  23. 23. Consideraciones para Performance ● Tabla por Tipo (TPT) - Representa una relación tipo “is a” (herencia), como una relación tipo “has a” (Foreign key).
  24. 24. Consideraciones para Performance ● Tabla por Clase Concreta (TPC) - Descarga las relaciones de polimorfismo y herencia completamente desde el esquema SQL.
  25. 25. Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo

