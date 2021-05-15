S3 - ADO.NET

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 2 Entity Framework Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
No se trata de si van a derribarte, se trata de si vas a levantarte cuando lo hagan.
Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studi...
Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
2.1 ADO Net
ADO.NET y el Marco.NET Microsoft® .NET Framework Motor de ejecución común (CLR) Clases base Web Services Interfaz de usuar...
ADO vs. ADO.NET 1/2 ● ADO ○ Diseñado para acceso conectado ○ Vinculado al modelo físico de los datos ○ El RecordSet es el ...
ADO vs. ADO.NET 2/2 ● ADO.NET ○ Diseñado para acceso desconectado ○ ¡Se puede modelar la información por lógica! ○ El Data...
Beneficios de ADO.NET ● Interoperabilidad por el uso de XML ○ Estándar abierto ○ Texto descifrable por “Humanos” ○ Los dat...
Conceptos centrales y arquitectura ● El modelo de Objetos de ADO.NET ○ Objetos DataSet ○ Proveedores administrados ● Names...
ADO.NET Namespaces relacionados con ADO.NET System.Data .OleDb .Sql .SQLTypes .Internal
El modelo de objetos de ADO.NET ● DataSet ● Proveedores administrados
System.Data 1/2 ● Contiene las bases de ADO.NET ● Namespace centrado en Datos ● Provee los mecanismos para trabajar con y ...
System.Data 2/2 System.Data DataTable DataRow DataRelation DataColumn DataSetView DataSet Contiene las clases “principales...
DataSet Tables DataTabl e System.Data y DataSet Relations DataRelation DataRelation DataRow(s) DataColumn Constraint(s) Da...
System.Data - DataSet 1/3 ● Un repositorio en memoria de datos desde un origen ● Forma común de representar y manipular da...
System.Data - DataSet 2/3 ● Se usan colecciones para agregar Tablas y relaciones ● Propiedades importantes: ○ Tables: Devu...
System.Data - DataSet 3/3 Contenedor Universal de datos DataSet: No sólo para bases de datos
System.Data - DataTable ● Puede ser vinculado a una tabla física de una base ● Y relacionarla con otras a través de DataRe...
System.Data—DataSet y DataTable ● Crear una DataTable y agregarla al DataSet DataSet ds = new DataSet(); // Crear el objet...
System.Data - DataRelation 1/2 ● Utilizada para crear relaciones lógicas ○ Entre dos (2) objetos DataTable ○ Requiere un o...
System.Data - DataRelation 2/2 ● Como crear un DataRelation: ○ Obtener los objetos DataColumn a relacionar ○ Crear y nombr...
System.Data - DataSet y XML ● El DataSet puede leer y escribir XML desde sus datos y del esquema ○ O sea: es posible crear...
System.Data - DataView ● Crea múltiples vistas de los objetos DataTable ● Vinculable a controles ● Propiedades importantes...
System.Data - DataView ● Creando objetos DataView DataView vista1 = new DataView( miTabla ); DataView vista2 = new DataVie...
DataSet Tables DataTable DataSet, DataRelation, Data…Views Relations DataRelation DataRelation DataRow(s) DataColumn Const...
ADO.NET y Proveedores Administrados ● Una colección de clases que permiten acceder a los orígenes de datos: ○ Microsoft SQ...
Proveedores administrados ● Dependen de System.Data.InternalDataCollectionBase para varias clases heredadas System.Data .O...
OleDbConnection y SqlConnection ● Representa una única sesión con un origen de datos ● Exponen funcionalidad de transaccio...
OleDbDataAdapter 1/2 ● Es un “Puente” entre el DataSet y el origen de datos ○ Hereda de la clase DataAdapter ● Es el mecan...
OleDbDataAdapter 2/2 ● Propiedades de Interés: ○ Objetos OleDbCommand que contienen los procedimientos (o sentencias SQL),...
OleDbCommand ● Representa una consulta a ejecutar en la base de datos ● Propiedades: ○ Connection: Conexión utilizada (Obj...
OleDbDataReader 1/2 ● Permite acceso secuencial, de sólo lectura ● Modelo de programación más “liviano” ○ Con menor sobrec...
OleDbDataReader 2/2 ● Propiedades Importantes: ○ FieldCount: Cantidad de Columnas del conjunto de datos ○ IsClosed: Indica...
Resumen ● ADO.NET es la evolución de ADO ● Es desconectado, para acompañar el modelo basado en Web ● Muy flexible para tra...
Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo
  6. 6. ADO.NET y el Marco.NET Microsoft® .NET Framework Motor de ejecución común (CLR) Clases base Web Services Interfaz de usuario Datos y XML ADO.NET XML ... ...
  7. 7. ADO vs. ADO.NET 1/2 ● ADO ○ Diseñado para acceso conectado ○ Vinculado al modelo físico de los datos ○ El RecordSet es el contenedor central de datos ○ El RecordSet es una tabla que contiene todos los datos ■ Obtener datos de más de una tabla u origen, requiere un JOIN en la base ■ Los datos son “aplanados”: pierden sus relaciones y la navegación suele ser secuencial ○ Los tipos de datos se encuentran relacionados con tipos COM/COM+ ○ Los datos se comparten por “marshalling COM”
  8. 8. ADO vs. ADO.NET 2/2 ● ADO.NET ○ Diseñado para acceso desconectado ○ ¡Se puede modelar la información por lógica! ○ El DataSet reemplaza al RecordSet ○ El DataSet puede contener múltiples tablas ■ No se requieren JOIN ■ Se preservan las relaciones: La navegación es relacional ○ Los tipos de datos sólo están vinculados al esquema de XML
  9. 9. Beneficios de ADO.NET ● Interoperabilidad por el uso de XML ○ Estándar abierto ○ Texto descifrable por “Humanos” ○ Los datos se describen a sí mismos ○ Se usa en todas las transferencias de datos en ADO.NET ● Escalabilidad por el DataSet desconectado ○ No se mantienen conexiones por períodos largos ○ No se producen “bloqueos” en la base de datos ○ Trabaja como la Web “Toco y me voy” ● Facilidad en el Mantenimiento ○ Separación de la lógica de datos y la interfaz del usuario
  10. 10. Conceptos centrales y arquitectura ● El modelo de Objetos de ADO.NET ○ Objetos DataSet ○ Proveedores administrados ● Namespaces relacionados con ADO.NET ○ System.Data ○ System.Data.OleDb ○ System.Data.Internal ○ System.Data.Sql
  11. 11. ADO.NET Namespaces relacionados con ADO.NET System.Data .OleDb .Sql .SQLTypes .Internal
  12. 12. El modelo de objetos de ADO.NET ● DataSet ● Proveedores administrados
  13. 13. System.Data 1/2 ● Contiene las bases de ADO.NET ● Namespace centrado en Datos ● Provee los mecanismos para trabajar con y sobre los datos ○ Clases y métodos para manipular los datos ○ Habilidad para crear vistas de los datos ○ Formas para representar lógicamente los datos ○ Permite la utilización de XML para ver,
  14. 14. System.Data 2/2 System.Data DataTable DataRow DataRelation DataColumn DataSetView DataSet Contiene las clases “principales” de ADO.NET Persistencia en memoria de los datos Persistencia en memoria de la tabla de la base de datos Permite manipular una fila en un DataTable Permite definir columnas en un DataTable Puede relacionar 2 DataTables entre sí Presenta una vista del DataSet
  15. 15. DataSet Tables DataTabl e System.Data y DataSet Relations DataRelation DataRelation DataRow(s) DataColumn Constraint(s) DataTable DataTable DataView
  16. 16. System.Data - DataSet 1/3 ● Un repositorio en memoria de datos desde un origen ● Forma común de representar y manipular datos ○ Contendor universal ○ No sólo para base de datos ● Representación lógica o física de los datos; depende de: ○ La consulta / Conjunto de resultados ○ Donde existen DataTables y Relations ● Diseñado para estar desconectado del origen ○ Conectar, ejecutar la consulta, desconectar ● Se utiliza XML para leer y almacenar, tanto los datos como el Esquema
  17. 17. System.Data - DataSet 2/3 ● Se usan colecciones para agregar Tablas y relaciones ● Propiedades importantes: ○ Tables: Devuelve la colección de objetos DataTable ○ Relations: Devuelve la colección de DataRelations ○ Relacionadas con XML
  18. 18. System.Data - DataSet 3/3 Contenedor Universal de datos DataSet: No sólo para bases de datos
  19. 19. System.Data - DataTable ● Puede ser vinculado a una tabla física de una base ● Y relacionarla con otras a través de DataRelations ● Bloqueo concurrente optimista ● Propiedades importantes: ○ Columns: Devuelve la colección de DataColumns como ColumnsCollection ○ Rows: Devuelve objetos DataRow como una RowsCollection ○ ParentRelations: Devuelve una RelationsCollection ○ Constraints: Devuelve la ConstraintsCollection de la tabla ○ DataSet: Devuelve el conjunto de datos de la DataTable ○ PrimaryKey: Obtiene los DataColumns que conforman la clave primaria de la tabla
  20. 20. System.Data—DataSet y DataTable ● Crear una DataTable y agregarla al DataSet DataSet ds = new DataSet(); // Crear el objeto “Clientes”. DataTable dt= new DataTable( “Clientes” ); // Crear y agregar columnas // 1. Explícitamente DataColumn dc = new DataColumn( “ID”, Int16 ); dt.Columns.Add( dc ); // 2. Implícitamente. dt.Columns.Add( “Nombre”, String ); dt.Columns.Add( “Apellido”, String ); // Agregar el objeto DataTabla al DataSet ds.Tables.Add( dt );
  21. 21. System.Data - DataRelation 1/2 ● Utilizada para crear relaciones lógicas ○ Entre dos (2) objetos DataTable ○ Requiere un objeto DataColumn de cada DataTable ○ El tipo de datos (DataType) de ambas DataColumns debe ser el mismo ■ No es posible relacionar un Int32 con un String ○ Se le asigna un nombre (¡por el desarrollador!) ■ DataRelation dr=new DataRelation _ (“miRelacion”,...) ● Permite navegación por relaciones ● RelationsCollection contiene todas las DataRelations
  22. 22. System.Data - DataRelation 2/2 ● Como crear un DataRelation: ○ Obtener los objetos DataColumn a relacionar ○ Crear y nombrar un DataRelation usando las columnas ○ Agregar la relación al DataSet // Obtener las columnas a utilizar... DataColumn colPadre, colHija; colPadre= DataSet.Tables["Clientes"].Columns["ID"]; colHija = DataSet.Tables[“Pedidos“].Columns["IDCliente"]; // Crear el DataRelation llamado “CliPedidos”... DataRelation dr; dr = New DataRelation(“CliPedidos", colPadre, colHija); // Agregar la relación al DataSet... ds.Relations.Add( dr );
  23. 23. System.Data - DataSet y XML ● El DataSet puede leer y escribir XML desde sus datos y del esquema ○ O sea: es posible crear o modificar un DataSet usando XML ● Método de lectura con formato XML: ○ GetXml: Obtiene los datos del DataSet (incluyendo el esquema) ○ GetXmlSchema: obtiene el esquema XSD del DataSet ● Para escribir: WriteXml, WriteXmlSchema
  24. 24. System.Data - DataView ● Crea múltiples vistas de los objetos DataTable ● Vinculable a controles ● Propiedades importantes: ○ Item: Obtiene una fila de una tabla determinada ○ Table: Obtiene o asigna el objeto DataTable ○ Sort: obtiene o asigna la/s columna/s y el ordenamiento ○ RowFilter: Obtiene o asigna la expresión para filtrar la vista ○ RowStateFilter: Indica o asigna el estado del filtro ■ None, Unchanged, New, Deleted, ModifiedCurrent, y otros
  25. 25. System.Data - DataView ● Creando objetos DataView DataView vista1 = new DataView( miTabla ); DataView vista2 = new DataView( miTabla ); // La vista ordenada por Apellido vista1.Sort = “Apellido ASC”; // Filtrar para ver sólo los modificados vista2.RowStateFilter= DataViewRowState.ModifiedOriginal; // Vincular a un control de usuario... DataGrid myGrid = new DataGrid(); myGrid.SetDataBinding( view1, “Clientes”); //...
  26. 26. DataSet Tables DataTable DataSet, DataRelation, Data…Views Relations DataRelation DataRelation DataRow(s) DataColumn Constraint(s) DataTable DataTable DataView
  27. 27. ADO.NET y Proveedores Administrados ● Una colección de clases que permiten acceder a los orígenes de datos: ○ Microsoft SQL Server™ 2000, SQL Server 7, y MSDE ○ Otros proveedores OLEDB ● Por ejemplo: Oracle ○ Establece la conexión entre los DataSets y el repositorio de los datos ● Dos proveedores base: ○ OLEDB: Namespace System.Data.OleDb ○ SQL Server: Namespace System.Data.Sql
  28. 28. Proveedores administrados ● Dependen de System.Data.InternalDataCollectionBase para varias clases heredadas System.Data .OleDb .Sql OleDbCommand OleDbConnection OleDbDataReader OleDbDataSetCommand SqlCommand SqlConnection SqlDataReader SqlDataSetCommand
  29. 29. OleDbConnection y SqlConnection ● Representa una única sesión con un origen de datos ● Exponen funcionalidad de transacciones ● Ejemplo de Conexión OleDbConnection: String conStr="Provider=Microsoft.Jet.OLEDB.4.0;" + "Data Source=NWIND_RW.MDB"; OleDbConnection aConn = new OleDbConnection(conStr); aConn.Open(); // Execute Queries using OleDbDataSetCommand Class aConn.Close();
  30. 30. OleDbDataAdapter 1/2 ● Es un “Puente” entre el DataSet y el origen de datos ○ Hereda de la clase DataAdapter ● Es el mecanismo para actualizar un DataSet hacia su origen Base de Datos DataSet DataAdapter
  31. 31. OleDbDataAdapter 2/2 ● Propiedades de Interés: ○ Objetos OleDbCommand que contienen los procedimientos (o sentencias SQL), para las distintas acciones ■ DeleteCommand: ■ InsertCommand: ■ SelectCommand: ■ UpdateCommand: ○ TableMappings: Definen las relaciones de los DataTable obtenidos por los comandos OleDb de Select ● Hereda métodos de la clase DbDataAdapter
  32. 32. OleDbCommand ● Representa una consulta a ejecutar en la base de datos ● Propiedades: ○ Connection: Conexión utilizada (Objeto OleDbConnection) ○ CommandText: Sentencia a ejecutar ○ CommandType: Tipo de sentencia asignada ■ Texto, Procedimiento Almacenado, o Nombre de la tabla ○ CommandTimeout: Cantidad de segundos para
  33. 33. OleDbDataReader 1/2 ● Permite acceso secuencial, de sólo lectura ● Modelo de programación más “liviano” ○ Con menor sobrecarga que el OleDbDataAdapter ● Se obtiene por el método ExecuteReader de un OleDbCommand ● Depende del OleDbCommand hasta finalizar la lectura ○ Mantiene la conexión abierta
  34. 34. OleDbDataReader 2/2 ● Propiedades Importantes: ○ FieldCount: Cantidad de Columnas del conjunto de datos ○ IsClosed: Indica el estado del Conjunto de datos ○ RecordsAffected: La cuenta de registros obtenidos ● Métodos para obtener Datos: ○ Por tipo de dato e índice de la columna: GetString, GetInt32, etc. ○ Read: Desplaza al siguiente registro
  35. 35. Resumen ● ADO.NET es la evolución de ADO ● Es desconectado, para acompañar el modelo basado en Web ● Muy flexible para trabajar con Datos ● Aumenta las capacidades de organizar lógicamente los datos ● Amplio soporte para XML ○ Lo que permite mayores habilidades para trabajar y compartir datos ● Interactúa con una gran variedad de orígenes
  36. 36. Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo

