S2 - Aplicaciones en Visual Studio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 1 Introducción al Visual Studio .Net Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
No me diga que el cielo es el límite cuando hay huellas en la luna. Una de las mejores frases motivadoras sobre no ponerse...
Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studi...
Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
1.2 Aplicaciones en Visual Studio
Solo un dato Una persona, en promedio desbloquea su celular 80 veces al día, algunos llegando a 130. Por lo tanto, el celu...
Xamarin “Los momentos con el celular estan presentes a toda hora y en todos lados”
Los usuarios no se quedan atrás Crecimiento de usuarios moviles 4.01 4.77 5.07 2013 2017 2019 USUARIOS CELULARES EN BILLON...
Nuevas Oportunidades
El desafío Develo p Test Mainte nance Monito r X X +100 apps Apps para cada momento Ciclo de vida El ciclo de vida de solo...
Problemas al crear apps Mundo heterogéneo Apps Nativas
Problemas al crear apps
¿Porque Xamarin? ● Más aplicaciones, más rápido ● Soluciones nativas cross- platform ● Facil escalabilidad
Modelo Silo Modelo de Silo
El modelo de Silo: Construye multiples apps multiples veces Multiples equipos y multiples bases de código son una gran inv...
Modelo Silo Modelo “Write once Run Everywhere” • App Generation. • Web Browser in a Native Wrapper + Cordova APIs.
Modelo “Write once Run everywhere” Escenarios híbridos HTML como PhoneGAP (ej. Cordova) End user experience Developer expe...
Modelo Xamarin Xamarin Xamarin.Forms Shared UI Code
Modelo perfecto de C# y Xamarin: Lo mejor de ambos mundos End user experience Great apps delivered to the user’s choice of...
Como trabaja Xamarin.Forms En tiempo de ejecución, cada página de Xamarin.Forms y sus controles son mapeados en la interfa...
Xamarin expone el 100% de las APIs nativas de iOS, Android y Windows
…cualquier cosa que puedas hacer en Objective-C/Swift o Java puede ser hecha con Xamarin y Visual Studio
Universal Windows Platform
Universal Windows Platform Facilidad para los usuarios de estar actualizados Plataforma de aplicaciones y núcleo unificado...
Phone Small Tablet 2-in-1s (Tablet or Laptop) Desktops & All-in-Ones Phablet Large Tablet Classic Laptop Xbox IoT Surface ...
One Store + One Dev Center Reuse Existing Code One SDK + Tooling Adaptive User Interface Natural User Inputs One Universal...
Phone Device Xbox Device Desktop Device Windows Core Universal Windows Platform Windows App Phone extension Xbox extension...
UAP Windows Core Windows Core Windows Core Windows Core UAP UAP UAP Desktop Mobile Xbox More…
Universal Windows Platform
Diseño adaptable
Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
56 views
May. 15, 2021

S2 - Aplicaciones en Visual Studio

S2 - Aplicaciones en Visual Studio

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

S2 - Aplicaciones en Visual Studio

  1. 1. Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 1 Introducción al Visual Studio .Net Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
  2. 2. No me diga que el cielo es el límite cuando hay huellas en la luna. Una de las mejores frases motivadoras sobre no ponerse límites, que nos recuerda que el ser humano puede ser capaz de cualquier cosa que se proponga. Frase de Paul Brandt.
  3. 3. Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studio ● 1.2 Aplicaciones en Visual Studio Contenido
  4. 4. Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
  5. 5. 1.2 Aplicaciones en Visual Studio
  6. 6. Solo un dato Una persona, en promedio desbloquea su celular 80 veces al día, algunos llegando a 130. Por lo tanto, el celular se utiliza cada 10 minutos a lo largo de todo el día.
  7. 7. Xamarin “Los momentos con el celular estan presentes a toda hora y en todos lados”
  8. 8. Los usuarios no se quedan atrás Crecimiento de usuarios moviles 4.01 4.77 5.07 2013 2017 2019 USUARIOS CELULARES EN BILLONES Usuarios celulares en Billones +7 60 +30 0 Crecimiento de apps en las stores 70000 1600000 2800000 223000 1500000 2200000 2010 2015 2017 NÚMERO DE APPS LIDERANDO Google Apple 1000% 60%
  9. 9. Nuevas Oportunidades
  10. 10. El desafío Develo p Test Mainte nance Monito r X X +100 apps Apps para cada momento Ciclo de vida El ciclo de vida de solo una app requiere de varios pasos +1000 configuraciones Funcionamiento en sus dispositivos
  11. 11. Problemas al crear apps Mundo heterogéneo Apps Nativas
  12. 12. Problemas al crear apps
  13. 13. ¿Porque Xamarin? ● Más aplicaciones, más rápido ● Soluciones nativas cross- platform ● Facil escalabilidad
  14. 14. Modelo Silo Modelo de Silo
  15. 15. El modelo de Silo: Construye multiples apps multiples veces Multiples equipos y multiples bases de código son una gran inversion de tiempo y dinero Great apps delivered to the user’s choice of device Development agility hampered by multiple code bases and fragment toolsets End user experience Better TCO, productivity and Developer Experience + + - ✗
  16. 16. Modelo Silo Modelo “Write once Run Everywhere” • App Generation. • Web Browser in a Native Wrapper + Cordova APIs.
  17. 17. Modelo “Write once Run everywhere” Escenarios híbridos HTML como PhoneGAP (ej. Cordova) End user experience Developer experience Development agility hampered by HTML5 implementations fragmentation and insufficient tooling Lowest common denominator apps with poor performance ✗
  18. 18. Modelo Xamarin Xamarin Xamarin.Forms Shared UI Code
  19. 19. Modelo perfecto de C# y Xamarin: Lo mejor de ambos mundos End user experience Great apps delivered to the user’s choice of device Development agility, with Visual Studio to move at mobile speed Developer Experience Better TCO and productivity
  20. 20. Como trabaja Xamarin.Forms En tiempo de ejecución, cada página de Xamarin.Forms y sus controles son mapeados en la interfaz de usuario nativa de cada plataforma
  21. 21. Xamarin expone el 100% de las APIs nativas de iOS, Android y Windows
  22. 22. …cualquier cosa que puedas hacer en Objective-C/Swift o Java puede ser hecha con Xamarin y Visual Studio
  23. 23. Universal Windows Platform
  24. 24. Universal Windows Platform Facilidad para los usuarios de estar actualizados Plataforma de aplicaciones y núcleo unificado OS kernel convergente Modelo de aplicación convergente
  25. 25. Phone Small Tablet 2-in-1s (Tablet or Laptop) Desktops & All-in-Ones Phablet Large Tablet Classic Laptop Xbox IoT Surface Hub Holographic Windows 10
  26. 26. One Store + One Dev Center Reuse Existing Code One SDK + Tooling Adaptive User Interface Natural User Inputs One Universal Windows Platform
  27. 27. Phone Device Xbox Device Desktop Device Windows Core Universal Windows Platform Windows App Phone extension Xbox extension Desktop extension
  28. 28. UAP Windows Core Windows Core Windows Core Windows Core UAP UAP UAP Desktop Mobile Xbox More…
  29. 29. Universal Windows Platform
  30. 30. Diseño adaptable
  31. 31. Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo

×