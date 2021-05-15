S1 - Componentes.net

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plataformas de Desarrollo 1 Tema: 1 Introducción al Visual Studio .Net Docente: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas B
No me diga que el cielo es el límite cuando hay huellas en la luna. Una de las mejores frases motivadoras sobre no ponerse...
Objetivo 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con Visual Studio 2. Reconocer las características de Visual Studi...
Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible
1.1 Componentes de Visual Studio
Introducción ● .NET Framework es una tecnología que admite la compilación y ejecución de la última generación de aplicacio...
Introducción ● .NET es un framework de Microsoft que hace un énfasis en la transparencia de redes, con independencia de pl...
¿Qué es un Framework?
¿Qué es un Framework?
¿Qué es un Framework?
Características de un Framework
¿ Qué es .NET?
Elementos Plataforma .NET
¿Qué es .NET Framework?
Características
¿Dónde Instalar?
Historia
Estructura Tradicional
Estructura Actual
Componentes ● Los principales componentes del marco de trabajo son: ○ El conjunto de lenguajes de programación. ○ La bibli...
Ventajas ● Programación Orientada a Objetos ● Soporte para múltiples lenguajes ● Fácil desarrollo basado en componentes ● ...
Desventajas ● Las críticas hechas en las ediciones de Visual Basic anteriores a VB.NET son variadas, se citan entre ellas:...
Gracias Responsabilidad con pensamiento positivo
