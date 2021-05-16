Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 1. TEMA: Aplicac...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Creamos un nue...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Teniendo: • Bo...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Creamos una cl...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información public Persona(S...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Usamos el sigu...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información return "Cédula:t...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Creamos un JFr...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Luego creamos la...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información // Puerto public...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Añadimos un jar
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Teniendo
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Link jar MySql: ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Colocamos el sig...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información } if(band==0){ e...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos doble clic...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Editar.setEnable...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información } try{ Connectio...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información P7.setText(""); ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Verificamos Link...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
55 views
May. 16, 2021

Lab7-POO

Lab7-POO

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lab7-POO

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE 2021 A LABORATORIO S6 TEMA: Aplicaciones Java (CRUD) PROFESOR: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas Bucheli QUITO, 2021
  2. 2. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 1. TEMA: Aplicaciones Java (CRUD) 2. OBJETIVOS: • Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con la POO • Reconocer las características de la POO 3. OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE: 4. INTRODUCCION: 5. DESARROLLO: • Ingresamos a Netbeans
  3. 3. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Creamos un nuevo proyecto: • Colocamos como nombre
  4. 4. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Teniendo: • Borramos la clase que se crea por defecto
  5. 5. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Creamos una clase: • Usamos el siguiente código public class Persona { private String cedula; private String nombre;
  6. 6. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información public Persona(String cedula,String nombre) { this.setCedula(cedula); this.setNombre(nombre); } public String getCedula(){return cedula; } public String getNombre(){return nombre;} public void setCedula(String cedula) { this.cedula = cedula; } public void setNombre(String nombre) { this.nombre = nombre; } } • Teniendo: • Creamos una clase:
  7. 7. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Usamos el siguiente código public class Cliente extends Persona { public int edad; private String telfFijo; private String telfMovil; public String direccion; public String email; /** Creates a new instance of Cliente */ public Cliente(String cedula,String nombre,int edad,String direccion,String telfFijo,String telfMovil,String email) { super(cedula,nombre); this.setEdad(edad); this.setTelfFijo(telfFijo); this.setTelfMovil(telfMovil); this.setDireccion(direccion); this.setEmail(email); } public String VerDatos(){
  8. 8. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información return "Cédula:t" +super.getCedula()+"nNombre:t"+super.getNombre()+"nEdad:t"+edad+"nDirección:t"+di reccion+"nTelf. Fijo:t"+telfFijo+"nTelf. Movil:t"+telfMovil+"nemail:t"+email; } public int getEdad(){return edad;} public String getDireccion(){return direccion; } public String getEmail(){return email; } public void setEdad(int edad) { this.edad = edad; } public void setDireccion(String direccion) { this.direccion = direccion; } public void setEmail(String email) { this.email = email; } public String getTelfFijo() { return telfFijo; } public void setTelfFijo(String telfFijo) { this.telfFijo = telfFijo; } public String getTelfMovil() { return telfMovil; } public void setTelfMovil(String telfMovil) { this.telfMovil = telfMovil; } } • Teniendo:
  9. 9. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Creamos un JFrame • Teniendo:
  10. 10. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Luego creamos la siguiente interfaz Creamos las siguientes variables: int band =0; public String driver = "com.mysql.cj.jdbc.Driver"; // Nombre de la base de datos public String database = "clientes"; // Host public String hostname = "localhost";
  11. 11. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información // Puerto public String port = "3306"; // Ruta de nuestra base de datos (desactivamos el uso de SSL con "?useSSL=false") public String url = "jdbc:mysql://" + hostname + ":" + port + "/" + database + "?useSSL=false"; //public String url = "jdbc:mysql://" + hostname + ":/" + database; // Nombre de usuario public String username = "root"; // Clave de usuario public String password = ""; Teniendo Damos clic en librerías
  12. 12. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Añadimos un jar
  13. 13. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Teniendo
  14. 14. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Link jar MySql: https://mega.nz/file/KMcxzQzJ#xDnqrvF4fCAsEqr0rK8geGNVWyXJ1M5SbQzHBYkZFF0 Damos clic en open Seleccionamos el evento key pressed
  15. 15. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Colocamos el siguiente código: char[] aux=P1.getText().toCharArray(); if(evt.getKeyCode()==10){ if(aux.length==10){ try{ Class.forName(driver); }catch(ClassNotFoundException e){ System.out.println(e.getMessage()); } try{ System.out.println(url); Connection conexion=DriverManager.getConnection(url, username, password); Statement estatuto=conexion.createStatement(); ResultSet rs=estatuto.executeQuery("select * from DatosClientes where Cedula='"+P1.getText()+"'"); while(rs.next()){ band=1; Object[] t=new Object[7]; for(int i=0;i<t.length;i++) t[i]=rs.getObject(i+1); P3.setText(t[1]+""); P4.setText(t[2]+""); P5.setText(t[3]+""); P6.setText(t[4]+""); P7.setText(t[5]+""); P8.setText(t[6]+"");
  16. 16. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información } if(band==0){ est.setText("Nuevo Cliente - Ingresar Datos"); P3.setEditable(true); P4.setEditable(true); P5.setEditable(true); P6.setEditable(true); P7.setEditable(true); P8.setEditable(true); P3.setText(""); P4.setText(""); P5.setText(""); P6.setText(""); P7.setText(""); P8.setText(""); Guardar.setEnabled(true); Editar.setEnabled(false); }else{ est.setText(""); P3.setEditable(false); P4.setEditable(false); P5.setEditable(false); P6.setEditable(false); P7.setEditable(false); P8.setEditable(false); Editar.setEnabled(true); Guardar.setEnabled(false); } estatuto.close(); conexion.close(); }catch(Exception e){System.out.println(e.getMessage());} }else javax.swing.JOptionPane.showMessageDialog(this,"¡Cédula Incorrecta!","Error",0); } Teniendo
  17. 17. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos doble clic en este botón Colocamos el siguiente código P3.setEditable(true); P4.setEditable(true); P5.setEditable(true); P6.setEditable(true); P7.setEditable(true); P8.setEditable(true); Guardar.setEnabled(true);
  18. 18. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Editar.setEnabled(false); Teniendo: Damos doble clic en este botón Colocamos el siguiente código: try{ Class.forName(driver); }catch(ClassNotFoundException e){ System.out.println(e.getMessage());
  19. 19. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información } try{ Connection conexion=DriverManager.getConnection(url, username, password); Statement estatuto=conexion.createStatement(); if(!est.getText().equals("")){ String sql="insert into DatosClientes values('"+P1.getText()+"','"+P3.getText()+"','"+P4.getText()+"','"+P5.getText()+"','"+P6.getText() +"','"+P7.getText()+"','"+P8.getText()+"')"; System.out.println(sql); estatuto.executeUpdate(sql); }else{ estatuto.executeUpdate("update DatosClientes set Nombre='"+P3.getText()+"' " + ",Edad='"+P4.getText() +"' " + ",Dirección='"+P5.getText() +"' " + ", TelefonoFijo='"+P6.getText() +"' " + ",TelefonoMovil='"+P7.getText() +"' " + ",CorreoElectronico='"+P8.getText() +"' " + "where Cedula='"+P1.getText()+"'"); } ResultSet rs=estatuto.executeQuery("select * from DatosClientes where Cedula='"+P1.getText()+"'"); int band =0; while(rs.next()){ band=1; Object[] t=new Object[7]; for(int i=0;i<t.length;i++) t[i]=rs.getObject(i+1); P3.setText(t[1]+""); P4.setText(t[2]+""); P5.setText(t[3]+""); P6.setText(t[4]+""); P7.setText(t[5]+""); P8.setText(t[6]+""); } if(band==0){ est.setText("Error - Cliente no Ingresado"); P3.setEditable(true); P4.setEditable(true); P5.setEditable(true); P6.setEditable(true); P7.setEditable(true); P8.setEditable(true); P3.setText(""); P4.setText(""); P5.setText(""); P6.setText("");
  20. 20. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información P7.setText(""); P8.setText(""); Guardar.setEnabled(true); Editar.setEnabled(false); }else{ est.setText(""); P3.setEditable(false); P4.setEditable(false); P5.setEditable(false); P6.setEditable(false); P7.setEditable(false); P8.setEditable(false); Editar.setEnabled(true); Guardar.setEnabled(false); } estatuto.close(); conexion.close(); }catch(Exception e){System.out.println(e.getMessage());} Teniendo: Subimos el servicio de la base
  21. 21. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Verificamos Link script base MYSQL: https://mega.nz/file/fJF3RKyS#Fmmoofbg-kyl8Cwel2eX5b4maFPL62xVriMMjWAjdMQ Link XAMPP: https://www.apachefriends.org/es/index.html Compilamos y ejecutamos
  22. 22. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información
  23. 23. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:
  24. 24. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información

×