UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 1. TEMA: Aplicac...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • boolean isAbso...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información String[] listaAr...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 5. DESARROLLO: •...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Damos clic en ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Teniendo • Dam...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Colocamos el s...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Vamos a la palet...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Vamos a la palet...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información A los Menu ítems...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Incluimos un Jte...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información BufferedWriter f...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información f=new File(dl.ge...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información dl1 = new FileDi...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos doble clic...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Compilamos y Eje...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE 2021 A LABORATORIO S6 TEMA: Aplicaciones Java (Manejo de Archivos) PROFESOR: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas Bucheli QUITO, 2021
  2. 2. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 1. TEMA: Aplicaciones Java (Manejo de archivos) 2. OBJETIVOS: • Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con la POO • Reconocer las características de la POO 3. OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE: 4. INTRODUCCION: La clase File tiene tres constructores • File(String path) • File(String path, String name) • File(File dir, String name) El parámetro path indica el camino hacia el directorio donde se encuentra el archivo, y name indica el nombre del archivo. Los métodos más importantes que describe esta clase son los siguientes: • String getName() • String getPath() • String getAbsolutePath() • boolean exists() • boolean canWrite() • boolean canRead • boolean isFile() • boolean isDirectory()
  3. 3. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • boolean isAbsolute() • long lastModified() • long length() • boolean mkdir() • boolean mkdirs() • boolean renameTo(File dest); • boolean delete() • String[] list() • String[] list(FilenameFilter filter) Mediante un ejemplo explicaremos algunos de los métodos de la clase File. Creamos un objeto fichero de la clase File, pasándole el nombre del archivo, en este caso, el nombre del archivo código fuente ArchivoApp1.java. File fichero=new File("ArchivoApp1.java"); Si este archivo existe, es decir, si la función exists devuelve true, entonces se obtiene información acerca del archivo: • getName devuelve el nombre del archivo • getPath devuelve el camino relativo • getAbsolutePath devuelve el camino absoluto. • canRead nos indice si el archivo se puede leer. • canWrite nos indica si el archivo se puede escribir • length nos devuelve el tamaño del archivo, si dividimos la cantidad devuelta entre 1024 obtenemos el tamaño del archivo en KB. if(fichero.exists()){ System.out.println("Nombre del archivo "+fichero.getName()); System.out.println("Camino "+fichero.getPath()); System.out.println("Camino absoluto "+fichero.getAbsolutePath()); System.out.println("Se puede escribir "+fichero.canRead()); System.out.println("Se puede leer "+fichero.canWrite()); System.out.println("Tamaño "+fichero.length()); } La salida del programa es la siguiente: Nombre del arachivo ArchivoApp1.java Camino ArchivoApp1.java Camino absoluto c:JBuilder2myNumericoarchivo1ArchivoApp1.java Se puede escribir true Se puede leer true Tamaño 1366 Para obtener la lista de los archivos del directorio actual se crea un nuevo objeto de la clase File fichero=new File("."); Para obtener la lista de los archivos que contiene este directorio se llama a la función miembro list, la cual nos devuelve un array de strings.
  4. 4. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información String[] listaArchivos=fichero.list(); for(int i=0; i<listaArchivos.length; i++){ System.out.println(listaArchivos[i]); } La salida es la siguiente archivo1.jpr archivo1.html ArchivoApp1.java ArchivoApp1.~jav Filtro.java Filtro.~jav Creación de un filtro Un filtro es un objeto de una clase que implemente el interface FilenameFilter, y tiene que redefinir la única función del interface denominada accept. Esta función devuelve un dato de tipo boolean. En este caso, la hemos definido de forma que si el nombre del archivo termina con una dterminada extensión devuelve true en caso contrario devuelve false. La función endsWith de la clase String realiza esta tarea tal como se ve en la porción de código que viene a continuación. La extensión se le pasa al constructor de la clase Filtro para inicializar el miembro dato extension. import java.io.*; public class Filtro implements FilenameFilter{ String extension; Filtro(String extension){ this.extension=extension; } public boolean accept(File dir, String name){ return name.endsWith(extension); } } Para obtener la lista de archivos con extensión .java en el directorio actual, creamos un objeto de la clase Filtro y se lo pasamos a la función list miembro de la clase File. listaArchivos=fichero.list(new Filtro(".java")); for(int i=0; i<listaArchivos.length; i++){ System.out.println(listaArchivos[i]); } La salida es ahora la siguiente ArchivoApp1.java Filtro.java
  5. 5. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 5. DESARROLLO: • Ingresamos a Netbeans • Creamos un nuevo proyecto: • Colocamos como nombre
  6. 6. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Damos clic en Finalizar • Eliminamos la clase que se creó por defecto
  7. 7. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Teniendo • Damos clic en agregar JFrame
  8. 8. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Colocamos el siguiente nombre Damos clic en Finalizar
  9. 9. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Vamos a la paleta y seleccionamos Menu Bar Vamos a la paleta y seleccionamos Menu item
  10. 10. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Vamos a la paleta y seleccionamos otro Menu item Vamos a la paleta y seleccionamos otro Menu item
  11. 11. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información A los Menu ítems de la pestaña File, les cambiamos el nombre, teniendo: Al Menú ítem de la pestaña Edit, le cambiamos de nombre, teniendo:
  12. 12. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Incluimos un JtextArea Declaramos las siguientes variables: FileDialog dl; FileDialog dl1; String p; File f; FileReader archivo; String linea; BufferedReader filtrado;
  13. 13. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información BufferedWriter filtrado1; FileWriter archivo1; Damos doble clic en abrir y colocamos el siguiente código dl = new FileDialog(this, "AguasZoft-Abrir",FileDialog.LOAD); dl.setSize(500,500); dl.setVisible(true); String nomfich = dl.getFile(); try {
  14. 14. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información f=new File(dl.getDirectory()+(p=dl.getFile())); archivo = new FileReader(f); filtrado = new BufferedReader(archivo); while ( (linea = filtrado.readLine()) != null) { jTextArea1.append(linea); archivo.close(); filtrado.close(); } } catch (FileNotFoundException e1) { jTextArea1.append(e1.getMessage()); } catch (IOException e2) { jTextArea1.append(e2.getMessage()); } Teniendo: Damos doble clic en guardar y colocamos el siguiente código
  15. 15. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información dl1 = new FileDialog(this, " AguasZoft -Guardar", FileDialog.SAVE); dl1.setSize(500, 500); dl1.setVisible(true); try { String contenido=jTextArea1.getText(); f=new File(dl1.getDirectory()+(p=dl1.getFile())); archivo1 = new FileWriter(f); filtrado1 = new BufferedWriter(archivo1); filtrado1.write(contenido,0,contenido.length()); filtrado1.flush(); jTextArea1.append("n"+linea+"n"); archivo1.close(); filtrado1.close(); } catch (FileNotFoundException e1) { jTextArea1.append(e1.getMessage()); } catch (IOException e2) { jTextArea1.append(e2.getMessage()); } Teniendo:
  16. 16. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos doble clic en limpiar y colocamos el siguiente código jTextArea1.setText(""); teniendo:
  17. 17. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Compilamos y Ejecutamos
  18. 18. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información
  19. 19. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información
  20. 20. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:
  21. 21. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información

