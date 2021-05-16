Lab4-5-POO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE ...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería 1. TEMA: Aplicac...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería Como se observa ...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería Clase X En la fi...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Colocamos como...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Damos clic en ...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Damos clic en ...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Damos clic en ...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Creamos la sig...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Teniendo: • Co...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería public Persona(S...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Teniendo: • Co...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería public Paciente(...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Damos doble cl...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería for (int i=0;i<A...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería t.setColor(Color...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería g.drawString("S ...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Ahora damos do...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Ahora damos do...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Compilamos y e...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Luego damos cl...
Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
53 views
May. 16, 2021

Lab4-5-POO

Lab4-5-POO

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lab4-5-POO

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE 2021 A LABORATORIO S4 y S5 TEMA: Aplicaciones Java (Diagramas de barras y de pastel) PROFESOR: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas Bucheli QUITO, 2021
  2. 2. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería 1. TEMA: Aplicaciones Java (Diagramas de barras y de pastel) 2. OBJETIVOS: • Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con la POO • Reconocer las características de la POO 3. OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE: 4. INTRODUCCION: Clases y objetos • Objeto Un objeto es una encapsulación genérica de datos y de los procedimientos para manipularlos. Al igual que los objetos del mundo real, los objetos de software tienen un estado y un comportamiento. El estado de los objetos se determina a partir de una o más variables y el comportamiento con la implementación de métodos. La siguiente figura muestra la representación cómun de los objetos de software
  3. 3. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería Como se observa en la figura, todos los objetos tienen una parte pública (su comportamiento) y una parte privada (su estado). En este caso, hicimos una vista transversal pero desde el mundo exterior, el objeto se observará como una esfera. • Clase Una clase está formada por los métodos y las variables que definen las características cómunes a todos los objetos de esa clase. Precisamente la clave de la OOP está en abstraer los métodos y los datos comunes a un conjunto de objetos y almacenarlos en una clase. Una clase equivale a la generalización de un tipo específico de objetos. Una instancia es la concreción de una clase.
  4. 4. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería Clase X En la figura anterior, el objeto A y el objeto B son instancias de la clase X. Cada uno de los objetos tiene su propia copia de las variables definidas en la clase de la cual son instanciados y comparten la misma implementación de los métodos. 5. DESARROLLO: • Ingresamos a Netbeans • Creamos un nuevo proyecto:
  5. 5. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Colocamos como nombre
  6. 6. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Damos clic en Finalizar • Eliminamos la clase que se creó por defecto • Teniendo
  7. 7. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Damos clic en agregar JFrame • Colocamos el siguiente nombre
  8. 8. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Damos clic en Finalizar • Creamos la siguiente interface
  9. 9. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Creamos la siguiente clase: • Con el siguiente nombre: jTextArea1 jButtons jPanel1 jPanel2
  10. 10. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Teniendo: • Colocamos el siguiente código public class Persona { protected String cedula; protected String nombre;
  11. 11. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería public Persona(String cedula,String nombre) { this.nombre=nombre; this.cedula=cedula; }//fin persona public String get_cedula() { return cedula; }// fin get_cedula public String get_nombre() { return nombre; } public void setea_datos( String cedula,String nombre) { this.nombre=nombre; this.cedula=cedula; }//fin setea_datos } • Teniendo: • Creamos otra clase, con el siguiente nombre:
  12. 12. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Teniendo: • Colocamos el siguiente código: public class Paciente extends Persona{ String enfermedad; String seguro;
  13. 13. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería public Paciente(String cedula,String nombre, String enfermedad,String seguro ) { super(cedula, nombre); this.enfermedad=enfermedad; this.seguro=seguro; } public String get_enfermedad() { return enfermedad; }// fin get_cedula public String get_seguro() { return seguro; }// fin get_cedula } • Teniendo: • Declaramos las siguientes variables Paciente A[]=new Paciente[3]; Font tipo1 =new Font("Arial",Font.BOLD+Font.ITALIC,14); Font tipo2 =new Font("Comic Sans MS",Font.ITALIC,13); • Teniendo:
  14. 14. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Damos doble clic en el siguiente botón • Colocamos el siguiente código: A[0]=new Paciente ("1716866916","Luis Aguas", "Ninguna","Seguro"); A[1]=new Paciente ("1716866916","Fabiola Aguas", "Ninguna","Seguro"); A[2]=new Paciente ("1716866916","Sofía Aguas", "Ninguna","No seguro"); jTextArea1.append("nCédula - Apellidos y Nombres - Enfermedad - Seguro"); jTextArea1.append("n---------------------- ");
  15. 15. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería for (int i=0;i<A.length;i++) jTextArea1.append("n"+ A[i].get_cedula()+"-"+A[i].get_nombre()+"- "+A[i].get_enfermedad()+"-"+A[i].get_seguro()); • Teniendo: • Creamos las siguientes funciones para dibujar un diagrama de barras y de pastel public void graficoBarras(Graphics t, Paciente A[],int x, int y) { int contS=0,contC=0,a=20,ancho=40; for(int i=0;i<A.length;i++) { if(A[i].get_seguro().equals("Seguro")) contS++; if(A[i].get_seguro().equals("No seguro")) contC++; } //Ejes t.drawLine(x,y,x+300,y); t.drawLine(x,y,x,y-250); t.setFont(tipo1); t.setColor(Color.red); t.drawString("Tipo",x+300,y+30); t.drawString("# Asegurados",x-100,y-250); //Leyenda t.setColor(Color.black); t.drawRect(x+250,y-190,160,100); t.setFont(tipo1);
  16. 16. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería t.setColor(Color.red); t.drawString("Leyenda",x+270,y-170); t.setColor(Color.blue); t.fillRect(x+270,y-150,ancho,ancho/2); t.setColor(Color.cyan); t.fillRect(x+270,y-120,ancho,ancho/2); t.setColor(Color.black); t.drawRect(x+270,y-150,ancho,ancho/2); t.drawRect(x+270,y-120,ancho,ancho/2); t.setFont(tipo2); t.drawString("Seguro",x+320,y-135); t.drawString("No Seguro",x+320,y-105); //Seguro t.setColor(Color.blue); t.fillRect(x+50,y-(contS*a),ancho,contS*a); t.setColor(Color.black); t.drawRect(x+50,y-(contS*a),ancho,contS*a); t.drawLine(x,y-(contS*a),x+50+ancho,y-(contS*a)); t.setFont(tipo2); t.drawString("Seguro",x+50,y+30); t.drawString(""+contS,x-20,y-(contS*a)); //No Seguro t.setColor(Color.cyan); t.fillRect(x+140,y-(contC*a),ancho,contC*a); t.setColor(Color.black); t.drawRect(x+140,y-(contC*a),ancho,contC*a); t.drawLine(x+50+ancho,y-(contC*a),x+140+ancho,y-(contC*a)); t.setFont(tipo2); t.drawString("No Seguro",x+140,y+30); t.drawString(""+contC,x-20,y-(contC*a)); } public void graficoPastel(Graphics g, int x, int y) { int ptot=0; int s=0, ns=0; for(int i=0;i<A.length;i++) { if(A[i].get_seguro().equals("Seguro")) s++; if(A[i].get_seguro().equals("No seguro")) ns++; } ptot=A.length; if(ptot!=0){ g.drawRect(x+200,y+20,100,100); g.drawString("Leyenda:",x+210,y+40);
  17. 17. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería g.drawString("S "+(double)(s*100/ptot)+" %",x+230,y+60); g.drawString("NS "+(double)(ns*100/ptot)+" %",x+230,y+80); g.drawRect(x+210,y+50,10,10); g.drawRect(x+210,y+70,10,10); g.fillOval(x-3,y-3,156,156); g.setColor(new Color(128,0,128)); g.fillArc(x,y,150,150,0,(int)(s*360/ptot)); g.fillRect(x+210,y+50,10,10); g.setColor(new Color(14,45,34)); g.fillArc(x,y,150,150,(int)(s*360/ptot),(int)(ns*360/ptot)); g.fillRect(x+210,y+70,10,10); } } • Teniendo:
  18. 18. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Ahora damos doble clic en el siguiente botón • Colocamos el siguiente código: jTextArea1.setText(""); • Teniendo:
  19. 19. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Ahora damos doble clic en el siguiente botón • Colocamos el siguiente código graficoBarras(jPanel1.getGraphics(),A,100,300); graficoPastel(jPanel2.getGraphics(),50,125); • Teniendo:
  20. 20. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Compilamos y ejecutamos • Damos clic en ver pacientes
  21. 21. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería • Luego damos clic en Diagramas
  22. 22. Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Ciencias de la Ingeniería 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:

×