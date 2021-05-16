Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE ...
1. TEMA: Aplicac...
/* Definimos var...
/* Inicializo es...
import javax.swi...
formulario1.setV...
textarea1=new JT...
• Creamos un nue...
Damos clic en Fi...
Luego marcamos y...
Creamos una nuev...
Colocamos el sig...
Teniendo: Creamo...
Teniendo Vamos a...
En el jpanel inc...
Damos clic en la...
Damos clic a la ...
Damos clic a la ...
Colocamos el sig...
Compilamos y Eje...
6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE 2021 A LABORATORIO S3 TEMA: Aplicaciones Java (Creación de GUI básicas) PROFESOR: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas Bucheli QUITO, 2021
  2. 2. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 1. TEMA: Aplicaciones Java (Creación de GUI básicas) 2. OBJETIVOS: • Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con la POO • Reconocer las características de la POO 3. OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE: 4. INTRODUCCION: El control JTextField permite al operador del programa ingresar una cadena de caracteres por teclado. Para ver su fun cionamiento, vamos a crear un programa que permita ingresar el nombre de usuario y cuando se presione un botón mostrar el valor ingresado en la barra de títulos del JFrame. /* Importamos las componentes Swing, así como el paquete con los interfaces para los eventos */ import javax.swing.*; import java.awt.event.*; /* La clase JFrame encapsula el concepto de una ventana, para implementar una aplicación que muestre una ventana debemos plantear una clase que herede de la clase JFrame e implemente a a ActionListener para el evento del botón*/ public class Formulario extends JFrame implements ActionListener{
  3. 3. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información /* Definimos variables. */ private JTextField textfield1; private JLabel label1; private JButton boton1; /* En el constructor de la clase llamamos al método heredado de la clase JFrame llamado setLayout y le pasamos como parámetro un valor null, con esto estamos informándole a la clase JFrame que utilizaremos posicionamiento absoluto para los controles visuales dentro del JFrame*/ public Formulario() { setLayout(null); /* Etiqueta de usuario */ label1=new JLabel("Usuario:"); label1.setBounds(10,10,100,30); add(label1); /* Campo de texto */ textfield1=new JTextField(); textfield1.setBounds(120,10,150,20); add(textfield1); /* Botón de Aceptar */ boton1=new JButton("Aceptar"); boton1.setBounds(10,80,100,30); add(boton1);
  4. 4. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información /* Inicializo escuchador del botón */ boton1.addActionListener(this); } /* Método que implementa la acción del botón */ public void actionPerformed(ActionEvent e) { if (e.getSource()==boton1) { String titulo=textfield1.getText(); setTitle(titulo); } } /* En el método main creamos un objeto de la clase Formulario, llamamos al método setBounds para ubicar y dar tamaño al control y mediante el método setVisible hacemos visible el JFrame */ public static void main(String[] args) { Formulario formulario1=new Formulario(); formulario1.setBounds(0,0,300,150); formulario1.setVisible(true); } } El control de tipo JTextArea permite ingresar múltiples líneas, a diferencia del control de tipo JTextField. Vamos a crear un campo de entrada de email de tipo JTextField y debajo el cuerpo del mensaje en formato jTextArea:
  5. 5. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información import javax.swing.*; public class Formulario extends JFrame{ /* Definimos variables. */ private JTextField textfield1; private JTextArea textarea1; public Formulario() { setLayout(null); /* Campo de email */ textfield1=new JTextField(); textfield1.setBounds(10,10,200,30); add(textfield1); /* Cuerpo de mensaje */ textarea1=new JTextArea(); textarea1.setBounds(10,50,400,300); add(textarea1); } public static void main(String[] args) { Formulario formulario1=new Formulario(); formulario1.setBounds(0,0,540,400);
  6. 6. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información formulario1.setVisible(true); } } El problema de JTextArea es que si escribimos muchas líneas, llegará un momento en que no podremos ver todo el texto. Para ello, debemos crear un objeto de la clase JScrollPane y añadir en su interior el objeto de la clase JTextArea, de modo que el código modificado quedaría así: import javax.swing.*; public class Formulario extends JFrame{ /* Definimos variables. */ private JTextField textfield1; private JTextArea textarea1; private JScrollPane scrollpane1; public Formulario() { setLayout(null); /* Campo de email */ textfield1=new JTextField(); textfield1.setBounds(10,10,200,30); add(textfield1); /* Cuerpo de mensaje en scrollPane*/
  7. 7. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información textarea1=new JTextArea(); textarea1.setLineWrap(true); //Para que salte de línea al llegar al final del ancho del jTextArea scrollpane1=new JScrollPane(textarea1); scrollpane1.setBounds(10,50,400,300); add(scrollpane1); } public static void main(String[] args) { Formulario formulario1=new Formulario(); formulario1.setBounds(0,0,540,400); formulario1.setVisible(true); } } 5. DESARROLLO: • Ingresamos a Netbeans
  8. 8. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Creamos un nuevo proyecto: • Colocamos como nombre
  9. 9. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos clic en Finish Damos clic en Delete
  10. 10. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Luego marcamos y clic en Refactor Teniendo
  11. 11. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Creamos una nueva clase: Teniendo:
  12. 12. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Colocamos el siguiente código: public class Persona { public String nombre; public String apellido; public String paralelo; public String fecha; public Persona(String nombre, String apellido, String paralelo, String fecha) { this.nombre = nombre; this.apellido = apellido; this.paralelo = paralelo; this.fecha = fecha; } public String getNombre() { return nombre; } public String getApellido() { return apellido; } public String getParalelo() { return paralelo; } public String getFecha() { return fecha; } }
  13. 13. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Teniendo: Creamos un jFrame Colocamos el siguiente nombre
  14. 14. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Teniendo Vamos a la Palette y colocamos un jpanel
  15. 15. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información En el jpanel incluimos (4 jlabels, 4 jTextfields y 1 jTextArea), de la siguiente manera: Colocamos también un botón
  16. 16. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos clic en la primera jlabel y vamos a la propiedad text y colocamos: Damos clic a la siguiente jlabel y vamos a la propiedad text y colocamos:
  17. 17. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos clic a la siguiente jlabel y vamos a la propiedad text y colocamos: Damos clic a la siguiente jlabel y vamos a la propiedad text y colocamos:
  18. 18. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos clic a la siguiente jbutton y vamos a la propiedad text y colocamos: Damos doble clic en el botón
  19. 19. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Colocamos el siguiente código: private void jButton1ActionPerformed(java.awt.event.ActionEvent evt) { Persona P = new Persona(jTextField1.getText(),jTextField2.getText(),jTextField3.getText(),jTextField4.getText()); jTextArea1.append("n"+ P.getApellido()+ " "+ P.getNombre()+ " " + P.getParalelo()+ " "+ P.getFecha()); } Teniendo:
  20. 20. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Compilamos y Ejecutamos: Llenamos y damos clic en Insertar
  21. 21. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:

×