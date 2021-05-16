Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 1. TEMA: Aplicac...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información import java.awt....
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información fillRect(x,y,anc...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información ... //Dibujo de ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información public void pain...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Creamos un nue...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos clic en Fi...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Luego Clic en Re...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información import java.awt....
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Para el Cuadrado...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información } public double ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información * @author LuisFe...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Para el Rectángu...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información public double pe...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información this.sop=sop; } ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Para el Cilindro...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Cl.drawString("S...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información /** * * @author ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Creamos un jFram...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Teniendo: De la ...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Seleccionamos el...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Luego selecciona...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Colocamos este c...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información rec.graficar(Cl,...
Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
58 views
May. 16, 2021

Lab2-POO

Lab2-POO

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lab2-POO

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE 2021 A LABORATORIO S2 TEMA: Aplicaciones Java (Gráficas) PROFESOR: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas Bucheli QUITO, 2021
  2. 2. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 1. TEMA: Aplicaciones Java (Gráficas) 2. OBJETIVOS: • Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con la POO • Reconocer las características de la POO 3. OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE: 4. INTRODUCCION: Casi todas las componentes y contenedores de Swing tienen un método paint(g) asociado que sirve para dibujarlos en pantalla. Java invoca este método automáticamente cuando tiene que mostrar, de forma estándar, la componente o contenedor en cuestión (esto es, sus bordes, su título, si lo tiene, etc.) El método paint(g) se redefine cuando se quiere que estos elementos tengan un aspecto particular, por ejemplo, cuando se quiere dibujar algo específico sobre ellos. El método paint(g) es de la forma public void paint(Graphics g) { ... } Donde g es un objeto de la clase abstracta Graphics. Todo contenedor o componente que se pueda dibujar en pantalla tiene asociado un objeto g de esta clase, con la información sobre el área de la pantalla que el contenedor o la componente cubre. Además, el objeto g dispone de métodos para hacer gráficos (dibujar círculos, rectángulos, líneas, etc.) La clase Graphics se importa de awt:
  3. 3. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información import java.awt.*; Cuando el método paint(g) se ejecuta es porque ha sido invocado por otros métodos, nunca invocado por nosotros, y el parámetro que usa corresponde a un objeto de la clase Graphics asociado al contenedor o componente que estemos manejando. Cuando se redefine el método paint(g), siempre se comienza con una invocación super.paint(g) al método de la superclase, asegurando así que se dibuja la parte estándar del contenedor o componente que estemos manejando. Por ejemplo, vamos a dibujar una cara en un marco. Un marco es un elemento de la clase JFrame y para dibujar en él procedemos así: public void paint (Graphics g){ super.paint(g); //Dibujo el contorno de la cara g.setColor(Color.BLACK); g.fillOval(105, 70, 100, 100); //Dibujo de los ojos g.setColor(Color.GREEN); g.fillOval(125, 100, 10, 10); g.fillOval(175, 100, 10, 10); //Dibujo de la nariz g.drawLine(150, 100, 150, 130); //Dibujo de la boca g.drawArc(118, 120, 75, 30, 180, 180); } Para entender lo que ha hecho el método anterior hay que saber que: El sistema de coordenadas de un contenedor tiene su origen en su esquina superior izquierda. Las abscisas se incrementan hacia la derecha y las ordenadas hacia abajo. Cada punto es un píxel. En general, el dibujo de una figura (rectángulo, elipse, rectángulo redondo, etc.) se realiza dando las coordenadas de la esquina superior izquierda de un rectángulo imaginario que la contiene. Algunos métodos de la clase Graphics para dibujar figuras son: drawLine(x1,y1,x2,y2): dibuja una línea recta desde el punto (x1,y1) al punto (x2,y2)
  4. 4. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información fillRect(x,y,ancho,alto): rellena el rectángulo que tiene su esquina superior izquierda en (x,y) y el ancho y largo dados drawOval(x,y,ancho,alto): dibuja una elipse contenida en un rectángulo imaginario cuya esquina superior izquierda está en (x,y) y tiene el ancho y largo dados fillOval(x,y,ancho,alto): rellena la elipse especificada pordrawOval(x,y,ancho,largo) drawArc(x,y,ancho,alto, inicioAngulo,barridoAngulo): dibuja parte de una elipse dentro de un rectángulo imaginario cuya esquina superior izquierda está en (x,y), tiene el largo y ancho dados, empieza a dibujar en el ángulo inicioAngulo y hace un barrido de barridoAngulo setColor(Color.red): cambia la “tinta” del objeto g y la pone de color rojo. La clase Color se importa de awt: import java.awt.*; Dibujar sobre paneles Cuando se actualiza un componente, se borra su aspecto actual y seinvoca paint(g). El borrado previo puede producir parpadeo (flickering) ,por lo que a veces el método paint(g) evita hacerlo. Sin embargo, la actualización puede necesitar hacer el borrado previo(para actualizar el fondo del componente, por ejemplo). En estos casos se invoca el método paintComponent(g) de la clase JComponent, que permite hacer un barrido previo, pero usando la técnica del doble buffer para eliminar el parpadeo. En casos como los anteriores lo que se hace es redefinir el método paintComponent(g) en lugar del método paint(g). Por ejemplo, para dibujar la cara que pintamos antes, pero sobre un (j)panel en lugar de sobre un marco, hacemos lo siguiente: Se declara la clase PanelCara que extiende la clase JPanel, como clase (privada) de la clase MarcoCara que habíamos creado antes Se redefine el método paintComponent(g) usando las mismas instrucciones que antes, pero llamando inicialmente a super.paintComponent(g) public void paintComponent(Graphics g) { super.paintComponent(g);...} Cuando el contenido de un marco o panel cambia, el método repaint() se encarga de actualizar el contenedor y mostrarlo por pantalla, invocando implícitamente el método paint(g) o paintComponent(g). Por ejemplo, para añadir un botón al marco que mostraba una cara sonriente de forma que, cuando se pulse, la cara cambie a una cara eenojada, basta hacer lo siguiente: Se añade a contentPane el botón cuyo efecto cambiará la sonrisa de la cara Se añade un atributo booleano al marco que indica si la cara sonríe o no private boolean sonrie=true; Dentro del actionPerformed del boton codeamos lo siguiente: sonrie=!sonrie; repaint(); El método paintComponent(g) para pintar el panel se redefine por el siguiente: public void paintComponent(Graphics g) { super.paintComponent(g); //Dibujo de la cara igual que antes, salvo la boca
  5. 5. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información ... //Dibujo de la boca if (sonrie) g.drawArc(118, 125, 75, 30, 180, 180); else g.drawArc(118, 125, 75, 30, 180, -180); } Dibujar texto La clase Graphics permite “dibujar” texto, como alternativa al texto mostrado en los componentes JLabel, JTextField y JTextArea. El método que permite graficar texto sobre el JFrame es: drawString(String str, int x, int y); Clase Color La clase java.awt.Color encapsula colores utilizando el formato RGB (Red, Green, Blue). Las componentes de cada color primario en el color resultante se expresan con números enteros entre 0 y 255, siendo 0 la intensidad mínima de ese color y 255 la máxima. En la clase Color existen constantes para colores predeterminados de uso frecuente: black, white, green, blue, red, yellow, magenta, cyan, orange, pink, gray, darkGray, lightGray. Presentación de imágenes Java permite incorporar imágenes de tipo GIF y JPEG definidas en ficheros. Se dispone para ello de la clase java.awt.Image. Para cargar una imagen hay que indicar la localización del archivo y cargarlo mediante el método getImage(). Este método existe en las clases java.awt.Toolkit. Entonces, para cargar una imagen hay que comenzar creando un objeto (o una referencia) Image y llamar al método getImage() (de Toolkit); Una vez cargada la imagen, hay que representarla, para lo cual se redefine el método paint() para llamar al método drawImage() de la clase Graphics. Los objetos Graphics pueden mostrar imágenes a través del método: drawImage(). Dicho método admite varias formas, aunque casi siempre hay que incluir el nombre del objeto imagen creado. Clase Image Una imagen es un objeto gráfico rectangular compuesto por pixels coloreados. Cada pixel en una imagen describe un color de una particular localización de la imagen. A continuación, algunos métodos de la clase Image: La clase Graphics provee el método drawImage() para dibujar imagenes; este método admite varias formas: - drawImage (Image i, int x, int y, ImageObserver o) - drawImage (Image i,int x,int y,int width,int height,ImageObserver o) Un ejemplo del metodo paint(Graphics G) para traer una imagen de la carpeta raiz es el siguiente:
  6. 6. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información public void paint (Graphics g) { super.paint(g); Toolkit t = Toolkit.getDefaultToolkit (); Image imagen = t.getImage ("imagen1.jpg"); g.drawImage (imagen, 0, 0, this); } 5. DESARROLLO: RELACIÓN JERÁRQUICA • Ingresamos a Netbeans
  7. 7. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información • Creamos un nuevo proyecto: • Colocamos como nombre
  8. 8. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos clic en Finish Damos clic en delete
  9. 9. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Luego Clic en Refactor Para la Línea: Creamos la clase Linea
  10. 10. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información import java.awt.*; public class Linea{ protected int longi; public Linea(int longi){ this.longi=longi; } public int get_longi(){ return longi; } public void set_longi(int longi){ this.longi=longi; } public void graficar(Graphics Cl, Linea cl, int x, int y){ Cl.setColor(Color.green); Cl.drawLine(x,y+cl.get_longi()/2,x,y+cl.get_longi()+cl.get_longi()/2); } public void ver(Graphics Cl, Linea cl, int x, int y){ Font tipo1=new Font("Arial", Font.BOLD+Font.ITALIC,14); Font tipo2=new Font("Comic Sans MS", Font.ITALIC,13); Cl.setFont(tipo1); Cl.setColor(Color.black); Cl.drawString("Línea",x+255,y+180); Cl.setColor(Color.blue); Cl.setFont(tipo2); Cl.drawString("Longitud: "+cl.get_longi()+" cm",x+255,y+305); } }//fin linea class Teniendo:
  11. 11. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Para el Cuadrado: Luego creamos la clase Cuadrado en base al proceso anterior, con el siguiente código: import java.awt.*; /** * * @author LuisFernando */ public class Cuadrado extends Linea{ public Cuadrado (int longi){ super(longi); } public void graficar(Graphics Cl,int x, int y){ Cl.setColor(Color.blue); Cl.fillRect(x,y,super.get_longi(),super.get_longi()-1); } public double perimetro(){ return 4*(super.get_longi());
  12. 12. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información } public double area(){ return java.lang.Math.pow(super.get_longi(),2); } public void ver(Graphics Cl,Cuadrado cu,int x, int y){ Font tipo1=new Font("Arial", Font.BOLD+Font.ITALIC,14); Font tipo2=new Font("Comic Sans MS", Font.ITALIC,13); Cl.setFont(tipo1); Cl.setColor(Color.black); Cl.drawString("Cuadrado",x+480,y); Cl.setColor(Color.blue); Cl.setFont(tipo2); Cl.drawString("Lado: "+super.get_longi()+" cm",x+480,y+110); Cl.drawString("Perímetro: "+cu.perimetro()+" cm",x+480,y+125); Cl.drawString("Área: "+cu.area()+" cm²",x+480,y+140); } }//fin cuadrado class Teniendo: Para el Circulo: Creamos la clase Círculo import java.awt.*; /** *
  13. 13. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información * @author LuisFernando */ public class Circulo { protected int radio; public Circulo(int radio) { this.radio=radio; }//fin circulo public int get_radio(){ return radio; }//fin get_radio public void set_radio(int radio) { this.radio=radio; }//fin setear public void graficar(Graphics Cl,Circulo cl,int x, int y) { Cl.setColor(Color.red); Cl.fillOval(x,y+15,cl.get_radio()*4,cl.get_radio()*4); }//fin graficar public double area(){ return java.lang.Math.PI*java.lang.Math.pow(this.radio,2); }//fin area public double perimetro(){ return 2*java.lang.Math.PI*this.radio; } public void ver(Graphics Cl, Circulo cl, int x, int y){ Font tipo1=new Font("Arial", Font.BOLD+Font.ITALIC,14); Font tipo2=new Font("Comic Sans MS", Font.ITALIC,13); Cl.setFont(tipo1); Cl.setColor(Color.black); Cl.drawString("Círculo",x,y); Cl.setColor(Color.blue); Cl.setFont(tipo2); Cl.drawString("Radio: "+cl.get_radio()+" cm",x,y+110); Cl.drawString("Perímetro: "+cl.perimetro()+" cm",x,y+125); Cl.drawString("Área: "+cl.area()+" cm²",x,y+140); } }//fin clase circulo Teniendo:
  14. 14. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Para el Rectángulo: Creamos la clase Rectangulo import java.awt.*; public class Rectangulo extends Linea{ int base; public Rectangulo(int base, int longi){ super(longi); this.base=base; } public int get_base(){ return base; } public void ver(Graphics Cl,Rectangulo rec,int x, int y){ Font tipo1=new Font("Arial", Font.BOLD+Font.ITALIC,14); Font tipo2=new Font("Comic Sans MS", Font.ITALIC,13); Cl.setFont(tipo1); Cl.setColor(Color.black); Cl.drawString("Rectángulo",x+480,y+180); Cl.setColor(Color.blue); Cl.setFont(tipo2); Cl.drawString("Altura: "+super.get_longi()+" cm",x+480,y+305); Cl.drawString("Base: "+rec.get_base()+" cm",x+480,y+320); Cl.drawString("Perímetro: "+rec.perimetro()+" cm",x+480,y+335); Cl.drawString("Área: "+rec.area()+" cm²",x+480,y+350); }
  15. 15. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información public double perimetro(){ return (2*(super.get_longi())+2*this.base); } public double area(){ return (this.base*super.get_longi())/2; } public void graficar(Graphics Cl,int x, int y){ Cl.setColor(Color.orange); Cl.fillRect(x,y,super.get_longi()*2,this.base*4); } } //fin rectangulo class Teniendo: Para el Triángulo: Creamos la clase Triangulo import java.awt.*; /** * * @author LuisFernando */ public class Triangulo extends Linea{ private int sop; public Triangulo(int sop, int longi){ super(longi);
  16. 16. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información this.sop=sop; } public void graficar(Graphics Cl, Triangulo cl,int x, int y) { int x1 []={x,x-(cl.get_sop()/2)*3,x+(cl.get_sop()/2)*3}; int y1 []={y,y+super.get_longi()*3,y+cl.get_longi()*3}; Cl.setColor(Color.pink); Cl.fillPolygon(x1,y1,3); }//fin graficar public int get_sop(){ return sop; } public void ver(Graphics Cl,Triangulo tri,int x, int y){ Font tipo1=new Font("Arial", Font.BOLD+Font.ITALIC,14); Font tipo2=new Font("Comic Sans MS", Font.ITALIC,13); Cl.setFont(tipo1); Cl.setColor(Color.black); Cl.drawString("Triángulo",x+625,y); Cl.setColor(Color.blue); Cl.setFont(tipo2); Cl.drawString("Altura: "+super.get_longi()+" cm",x+625,y+180); Cl.drawString("Base: "+tri.get_sop()+ " cm",x+625,y+195); Cl.drawString("Área: "+tri.area()+" cm²",x+625,y+210); } public double area(){ return (super.get_longi()*this.sop)/2; } }//fin triangulo class Teniendo
  17. 17. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Para el Cilindro: Creamos la clase Cilindro import java.awt.*; /** * * @author LuisFernando */ public class Cilindro extends Circulo{ private int largo; public Cilindro(int radio,int largo){ super(radio); this.largo=largo; } public int get_largo(){ return largo; } public void ver(Graphics Cl, Cilindro cl, int x, int y){ Font tipo1=new Font("Arial", Font.BOLD+Font.ITALIC,14); Font tipo2=new Font("Comic Sans MS", Font.ITALIC,13); Cl.setFont(tipo1); Cl.setColor(Color.black); Cl.drawString("Cilindro",x+255,y); Cl.setColor(Color.blue); Cl.setFont(tipo2); Cl.drawString("Radio: "+super.get_radio()+" cm",x+255,y+110); Cl.drawString("Altura: "+cl.get_largo()+" cm",x+255,y+125);
  18. 18. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Cl.drawString("Superficie: "+cl.area()+" cm²",x+255,y+140); Cl.drawString("Volumen: "+cl.volumen()+" cm³",x+255,y+155); } public double volumen(){ return super.area()*this.largo; } public double area(){ return (super.area()+super.perimetro()*this.largo); } public void graficar(Graphics Cl,Cilindro cl,int x, int y){ Cl.setColor(Color.cyan); Cl.fillOval(x,y,super.get_radio()*2,super.get_radio()); Cl.fillOval(x,y+cl.get_largo(),super.get_radio()*2,super.get_radio()); Cl.drawLine(x,y+super.get_radio()/2,x,y+cl.get_largo()+super.get_radio()/2); Cl.drawLine(x+super.get_radio()*2,y+super.get_radio()/2,x+super.get_radio()*2,y+cl.get_largo ()+super.get_radio()/2); } }//fin cilindro class Teniendo: Para el Cono: Creamos la clase Cono import java.awt.*;
  19. 19. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información /** * * @author LuisFernando */ public class Cono extends Circulo{ private int altura; public Cono(int radio, int altura){ super(radio); this.altura=altura; } public int get_altura(){ return altura; } public void set_altura(){ this.altura=altura; } public void graficar(Graphics Cl,Cono cl,int x, int y){ Cl.setColor(Color.yellow); Cl.fillOval(x,y,super.get_radio()*4,super.get_radio()*2); Cl.drawLine(x,y+super.get_radio(),x+super.get_radio()*2,y+cl.get_altura()+super.get_radio()); Cl.drawLine(x+super.get_radio()*4,y+super.get_radio(),x+super.get_radio()*2,y+cl.get_altura() +super.get_radio()); } public void ver(Graphics Cl, Cono cl, int x, int y){ Font tipo1=new Font("Arial", Font.BOLD+Font.ITALIC,14); Font tipo2=new Font("Comic Sans MS", Font.ITALIC,13); Cl.setFont(tipo1); Cl.setColor(Color.black); Cl.drawString("Cono",x,y+180); Cl.setColor(Color.blue); Cl.setFont(tipo2); Cl.drawString("Radio: "+super.get_radio()+" cm",x,y+305); Cl.drawString("Altura: "+cl.get_altura()+" cm",x,y+320); Cl.drawString("Superficie: "+cl.superficie(cl)+" cm²",x,y+335); Cl.drawString("Volumen: "+cl.volumen(cl)+" cm³",x,y+350); } public double volumen(Cono cl){ return (super.area()*cl.get_altura())/3; } public double superficie(Cono cl){ return (super.area()+2*java.lang.Math.PI*cl.get_altura()+super.perimetro()); } }//fin cono Teniendo:
  20. 20. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Creamos un jFrame Colocamos el siguiente nombre:
  21. 21. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Teniendo: De la Pallete, escogemos un jButton y un jPanel, teniendo:
  22. 22. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Seleccionamos el jPanel y vamos a propiedades a background Teniendo
  23. 23. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Luego seleccionamos el jButton y vamos a propiedades Damos doble clic en el button
  24. 24. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Colocamos este código private void jButton1ActionPerformed(java.awt.event.ActionEvent evt) { // TODO add your handling code here: int hori=20; int vert=40; Graphics Cl=jPanel1.getGraphics(); Circulo cir = new Circulo(20); Cono con= new Cono(20,70); Cilindro cil= new Cilindro(20,60); Linea lin=new Linea(60); Cuadrado cua= new Cuadrado(80); Rectangulo rec= new Rectangulo(20,60); Triangulo tri= new Triangulo(30,50); cir.ver(Cl,cir,hori,vert); cir.graficar(Cl,cir,hori,vert); con.ver(Cl,con,hori,vert); con.graficar(Cl,con,hori,vert+200); cil.graficar(Cl,cil,hori+255,vert+15); cil.ver(Cl,cil,hori,vert); cua.graficar(Cl,hori+480,vert+15); cua.ver(Cl,cua,hori,vert); rec.ver(Cl,rec,hori,vert);
  25. 25. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información rec.graficar(Cl,hori+480,vert+200); lin.graficar(Cl,lin,hori+255,vert+200); lin.ver(Cl,lin,hori,vert); tri.ver(Cl,tri,hori,vert); tri.graficar(Cl, tri,hori+680,vert+15); } Teniendo: Compilamos y ejecutamos:
  26. 26. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:

×