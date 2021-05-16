Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE ...
1. TEMA: Concept...
Independiente de...
5. DESARROLLO: •...
Damos clic en fi...
Luego damos clic...
Damos clic en el...
Teniendo: Damos ...
Vamos a realizar...
Damos clic en el...
Damos clic en co...
Damos doble clic...
Para los fibonac...
for (int i = 1; ...
Para los primos:...
{ for (int i = 1...
6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ISRAEL CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERÍA CARRERA DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS SEMESTRE 2021 A LABORATORIO S1 TEMA: Conceptos Básicos JAVA PROFESOR: Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas Bucheli QUITO, 2021
  2. 2. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 1. TEMA: Conceptos Básicos JAVA 2. OBJETIVOS: • Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con la POO • Reconocer las características de la POO 3. OBJETIVOS DE DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE: 4. INTRODUCCION: Java es un lenguaje de programación de propósito general, tipado, orientado a objetos, que permite el desarrollo desde aplicaciones básicas, pasando por aplicaciones empresariales hasta aplicaciones móviles. Java nacía como un lenguaje de programación que pudiese ser multiplataforma y multidispositivo, bajo el paradigma “Write Once Run Anywhere” (WORA) De esta forma un programa Java escrito una vez podemos ejecutarle sobre diferentes plataformas, siendo soportados los sistemas operativos Windows, MacOs y UNIX. Y a su vez en diferentes tipos de dispositivos. Para poder seguir este paradigma la compilación de un programa Java no genera código fuente, si no que genera bytecodes. Estos bytecodes son interpretados por una máquina virtual o JVM (Java Virtual Machine). Dicha máquina ya está escrita para cada uno de los sistemas operativos en cuestión. Características del lenguaje Java Dentro de las características del lenguaje Java encontramos:
  3. 3. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Independiente de Plataforma Cuando compilamos código fuente Java no se genera código máquina específico, si no que se generan bytecodes, los cuales son interpretados por la Java Virtual Machine (JVM), posibilitando que un mismo código fuente pueda ser ejecutado en múltiples plataformas. Orientado a Objetos Cualquier elemento del lenguaje Java es un objeto. Dentro de los objetos se encapsulan los datos, los cuales son accedidos mediante métodos. Sencillo Java está enfocado para ser un lenguaje fácil de aprender. Simplemente se deberán de entender los conceptos básicos de la programación orientada a objetos (POO). Seguro Es seguro ya que los programas se ejecutan dentro de la Java Virtual Machine (JVM) en un formato de “caja de arena”, de tal manera que no pueden acceder a nada que esté fuera de ella. Tiene una validación sobre los bytecodes para comprobar que no hay códigos de fragmento ilegal. Arquitectura Neutral Independientemente de que se ejecute en una arquitectura de 32bits o de 64bits. En Java los tipos de datos siempre ocupan lo mismo. Portable Java no tiene nada que dependa de la plataforma, lo cual le hace que sea portable a diferentes plataformas. Robusto El lenguaje Java intenta controlar las situaciones de error en los procesos de compilación y de ejecución, reduciendo de esta manera el riesgo de fallo. Además Java realiza el control total de la memoria alocándola y retirandola mediante un garbage colletor, de tal manera que no podemos utilizar punteros para acceder a ella. Multi-hilo Java nos permite la programación concurrente, de tal manera que un único programa puede abrir diferentes hilos de ejecución. Interpretado Los bytecodes son interpretados en tiempo real a código máquina. Alto Rendimiento Java ofrece compiladores Just-In-Time que permiten tener un alto rendimiento. Distribuido El lenguaje Java está pensando para ser ejecutado en arquitecturas distribuidas, como pueda ser Internet.
  4. 4. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 5. DESARROLLO: • Ingresamos a Netbeans • Creamos un nuevo proyecto: • Colocamos como nombre
  5. 5. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos clic en finalizar Eliminamos el archivo SeriesPOO.java
  6. 6. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Luego damos clic en Refactor
  7. 7. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos clic en el botón derecho del paquete SeriesPOO y añadimos un JFrame Colocamos el siguiente nombre y luego damos clic en finalizar
  8. 8. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Teniendo: Damos clic en el JFrame y en propiedades, en title escribimos: Series
  9. 9. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Vamos a realizar 4 series básicas: pares, impares, primos y Fibonacci Para los pares: Seleccionamos de la paleta, un jPanel y en el jPanel colocamos jLabel, un jButton, un jTextArea de la siguiente manera Damos clic en jLabel y nos vamos a la propiedad text y colocamos lo siguiente:
  10. 10. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos clic en el jButton y vamos a las propiedades y en text colocamos: Damos doble clic en el JButton, para activar el evento clic, colocamos el siguiente código private void jButton1ActionPerformed(java.awt.event.ActionEvent evt) { for (int i = 0; i <= 20; i++) jTextArea1.append("n" + i * 2); } Teniendo:
  11. 11. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos clic en compilar y luego en ejecutar Para los impares: Seleccionamos de la paleta, un jPanel y en el jPanel colocamos jLabel, un jButton, un jTextArea y hacemos el mismo proceso anterior teniendo:
  12. 12. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Damos doble clic en el JButton, para activar el evento clic, colocamos el siguiente código private void jButton2ActionPerformed(java.awt.event.ActionEvent evt) { { for (int i = 0; i <= 20; i++) jTextArea2.append("n" +(2*i +1)); } Teniendo: Damos clic en compilar y luego en ejecutar
  13. 13. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Para los fibonacci: Seleccionamos de la paleta, un jPanel y en el jPanel colocamos jLabel, un jButton, un jTextArea y hacemos el mismo proceso anterior teniendo: Damos doble clic en el JButton, para activar el evento clic, colocamos el siguiente código private void jButton3ActionPerformed(java.awt.event.ActionEvent evt) { int f = 0; int t1 = 1; int t2;
  14. 14. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información for (int i = 1; i <= 20; i++) { t2 = f; f = t1 + f; t1 = t2; jTextArea3.append("n" + t1); } } Teniendo: Damos clic en compilar y luego en ejecutar
  15. 15. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información Para los primos: Seleccionamos de la paleta, un jPanel y en el jPanel colocamos jLabel, un jButton, un jTextArea y hacemos el mismo proceso anterior teniendo: Damos doble clic en el JButton, para activar el evento clic, colocamos el siguiente código private void jButton4ActionPerformed(java.awt.event.ActionEvent evt) { int contador = 0, num = 1, auxiliar = 0; do
  16. 16. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información { for (int i = 1; i <= num; i++) if (num % i == 0) contador = contador + 1; if (contador <= 2) { jTextArea4.append("n" + num); auxiliar++; } num++; contador = 0; } while (auxiliar <= 20); } Teniendo: Damos clic en compilar y luego en ejecutar
  17. 17. Ciencias de la Ingeniería Universidad Israel Ciencias de la Ingeniería Carrera de Sistemas de Información 6. BIBLIOGRAFIA:

×