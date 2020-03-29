2-Unidad 1: Introducción y Definiciones de BPM - Semana 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unidad 1: INTRODUCCIÓN Y DEFINICIONES DE BPM 1.4 Gestión por procesos de negocio? 1.5 Business Process Management (BPM) 1....
Objetivos del encuentro: 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con BPM 2. Reconocer las características de BPM 3....
Frase Motivacional Las guerras seguirán mientras el color de la piel siga siendo más importante que el de los ojos (Bob Ma...
PROCESOS: “Conjunto de actividades secuenciales que realizan una transformación de una serie de inputs en los outputs dese...
PARA QUE: Mejora continua de las actividades desarrolladas Reducir la variabilidad innecesaria Eliminar las ineficiencias ...
Person as Proces os BPM = Tecnolog ía+ +
Procesos de Negocio
BPMN (Business Process Model Notation) XPDL (XML Process Definition Language) BPEL (Business Process Execution Language) <...
El proyecto Emisores Jurídico Visores Gabinete Directores Unid. De Presupuestos Contraloría Archivo RESOLUCIONES EXENTAS R...
Modelado Hacemos BPM para ser implementado. Distintos niveles de modelado para distintas audiencias.
Modelado Importancia del Model Thinking. Descubrir el proceso. Los “drums” de Goldratt comienzan a sonar.
Modelado BPMN como poderosa herramienta de modelado para levantar requerimientos de procesos consensuados con Stakeholders.
Modelado 1. La clave de todo es 2. Esta como segunda 3. Tercera idea Añadimos participantes, no todos aparecen en las prim...
Modelado Nº expediente Nº exp.+ Rev. + Obs.+Visados Nº exp.+ Rev.+ Obs.+ Visados+Gabi nete Exp ->Resolución Nº exp.+ Rev. ...
Modelado Puntos de cancelación del proceso. Luego entraremos en detalles para considerar todas las rutas de excepción.
Modelado REVISIONES OBSERVACIONES OBSERVACIONES OBSERVACIONES OBSERVACIONES Puntos de decisión del proceso. Los distintos ...
Modelado Modelo en BPMN. Todavía entendible por usuarios.
Modelado Niveles de detalle sobre determinados aspectos del proceso.
Modelado Modelo de implementación necesario para ser llevado a un BPMS. 1 Mes para el primer proceso. 3 días para los otro...
Construcción Visión global de los procesos. Cascada de decisiones. Multinstanciación de las actividades.
Construcción Base de Datos Conversor a PDF Gestor Documental Firma Simple Firma Digital Avanzada Solución final con los co...
Construcción
Construcción Base de Datos Conversor a PDF Gestor Documental Firma Simple Firma Digital Avanzada Nº Único Control y Alerta...
Construcción 1. La clave de todo es 2. Esta como segunda 3. Tercera idea
Aspectos clave Acoplamiento Sincronicidad Modelo de datos Reusabilidad La organización. Reglas de Negocio
Simpl e Complej o Simpl e
Bibliografía
Direccionamiento actividades de aprendizaje Actividades: • Revisar el aula virtual • Realizar las actividades y tareas pla...
GRACIAS
Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. Unidad 1: INTRODUCCIÓN Y DEFINICIONES DE BPM 1.4 Gestión por procesos de negocio? 1.5 Business Process Management (BPM) 1.6 Gobierno BPM Análisis de Procesos Informáticos Modalidad de estudios: Presencial Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas Bucheli +593 984015184 @Aguaszoft Laguas@uisrael.edu.ec zeuszoft@protonmail.com
  2. 2. Objetivos del encuentro: 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con BPM 2. Reconocer las características de BPM 3. Conocer la historia de BPM Semana Nro. 2
  3. 3. Frase Motivacional Las guerras seguirán mientras el color de la piel siga siendo más importante que el de los ojos (Bob Marley)
  4. 4. PROCESOS: “Conjunto de actividades secuenciales que realizan una transformación de una serie de inputs en los outputs deseados añadiendo valor” “Conjunto de actuaciones, decisiones, actividades y tareas que se encadenan de forma secuencial y ordenada para conseguir un resultado que satisfaga plenamente los requerimientos del cliente al que vadirigido”.
  5. 5. PARA QUE: Mejora continua de las actividades desarrolladas Reducir la variabilidad innecesaria Eliminar las ineficiencias asociadas a la repetitividad de las actividades Optimizar el empleo de los recursos
  6. 6. Person as Proces os BPM = Tecnolog ía+ +
  7. 7. Procesos de Negocio
  8. 8. BPMN (Business Process Model Notation) XPDL (XML Process Definition Language) BPEL (Business Process Execution Language) <process name="EMailVotingProcess"> <!-- The Process data is defined first--> <sequence> <receive partnerLink="Internal" portType="tns:processPort" operation="receiveIssueList“ variable="processData" createInstance="Yes"/> <invoke name="ReviewIssueList" partnerLink="Internal" portType="tns:internalPort" operation="sendIssueList" inputVariable="processData“ outputVariable="processData"/> <switch name="Anyissuesready"> <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <bp:process name="Shopping" xmlns="http://www.shopping.com/" xmlns:shop="http://www.shopping.com/" xmlns:bank="http://www.banking.com/" xmlns:ship="http://www.shipping.com/" xmlns:bp="http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2003/0 3/ business-process/" xmlns:xsd="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" >
  9. 9. El proyecto Emisores Jurídico Visores Gabinete Directores Unid. De Presupuestos Contraloría Archivo RESOLUCIONES EXENTAS RESOLUCIONES AFECTAS MEMORANDUMS OFICIOS 4 procesos transversales
  10. 10. Modelado Hacemos BPM para ser implementado. Distintos niveles de modelado para distintas audiencias.
  11. 11. Modelado Importancia del Model Thinking. Descubrir el proceso. Los “drums” de Goldratt comienzan a sonar.
  12. 12. Modelado BPMN como poderosa herramienta de modelado para levantar requerimientos de procesos consensuados con Stakeholders.
  13. 13. Modelado 1. La clave de todo es 2. Esta como segunda 3. Tercera idea Añadimos participantes, no todos aparecen en las primeras fases de levantamiento de procesos. Implementaremos procesos sobre una organización. No dejarla para el final.
  14. 14. Modelado Nº expediente Nº exp.+ Rev. + Obs.+Visados Nº exp.+ Rev.+ Obs.+ Visados+Gabi nete Exp ->Resolución Nº exp.+ Rev. Juridico Nº exp.+ Obs. Visados Nº exp.+ Obs. Gabinete Nº exp.+ Obs.Directores Nº Resolución + Obs Directores + Firma Digital Resol. +Enmienda Dipres Resol.+MinEduc Nº Resolución + Obs Directores + Obs. Contraloría + Firma Digital Especificación de los documentos que acompañan al proceso.
  15. 15. Modelado Puntos de cancelación del proceso. Luego entraremos en detalles para considerar todas las rutas de excepción.
  16. 16. Modelado REVISIONES OBSERVACIONES OBSERVACIONES OBSERVACIONES OBSERVACIONES Puntos de decisión del proceso. Los distintos usuarios desconocen los caminos completos. Cada uno individualmente piensa que su modelo es el correcto.
  17. 17. Modelado Modelo en BPMN. Todavía entendible por usuarios.
  18. 18. Modelado Niveles de detalle sobre determinados aspectos del proceso.
  19. 19. Modelado Modelo de implementación necesario para ser llevado a un BPMS. 1 Mes para el primer proceso. 3 días para los otros 3 procesos.
  20. 20. Construcción Visión global de los procesos. Cascada de decisiones. Multinstanciación de las actividades.
  21. 21. Construcción Base de Datos Conversor a PDF Gestor Documental Firma Simple Firma Digital Avanzada Solución final con los componentes necesarios.
  22. 22. Construcción
  23. 23. Construcción Base de Datos Conversor a PDF Gestor Documental Firma Simple Firma Digital Avanzada Nº Único Control y Alertas Tiempo de Procesos
  24. 24. Construcción 1. La clave de todo es 2. Esta como segunda 3. Tercera idea
  25. 25. Aspectos clave Acoplamiento Sincronicidad Modelo de datos Reusabilidad La organización. Reglas de Negocio
  26. 26. Simpl e Complej o Simpl e
  27. 27. Bibliografía
  28. 28. Direccionamiento actividades de aprendizaje Actividades: • Revisar el aula virtual • Realizar las actividades y tareas planteadas. Se recomienda describir por ejemplo: • Tomar apuntes esenciales, revisar el material de clases
  29. 29. GRACIAS

