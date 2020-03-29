1-Unidad 1: Introducción y Definiciones de BPM - Semana 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unidad 1: INTRODUCCIÓN Y DEFINICIONES DE BPM 1.1 Definiciones 1.2 Que es un proceso? 1.3 Que es un proceso de negocio? Aná...
Objetivos del encuentro: 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con BPM 2. Reconocer las características de BPM 3....
Frase Motivacional “Si puedes soñarlo puedes hacerlo, recuerda que todo esto comenzó con un ratón.” (Walt Disney)
1.-Introducción. OrigenBPM Quién acuñó el término BPM? •Intalio,Savvion,Ultimus,Vitria.... Imperativos empresariales: • Me...
1.-Introducción. DefiniciónyaplicacióndeBPM • “Métodos,herramientas y tecnologías para controlar y analizar procesos de ne...
1.-Introducción. Las tresdimensiones de PM Elnegocio: Ladimensión del valor. • Tanto para “stakeholders” como para cliente...
1.-Introducción. LastresdimensionesdeB M Elproceso: la dimensión de transformación. • Creavalor através de procesos. • Con...
1.-Introducción. Las tres dimensionesde BP Lagestión: la dimensión de capacitación. • Moviliza personas y sistemas. • Empu...
1.-Introducción. La tecnologíade BPM. • Catalizador en una nueva alquimia empresarial. • Incluye todo lo necesario para an...
2.- Objetivosfuncionales.
“Responder adecuadamente” Ante cambios del mercado y de los clientes. Ventajas? (rendimiento alto en el negocio)  Increme...
2.- Objetivosfuncionales. Visibilidad en tiempo real. “Hacer visible lo invisible: Transparencia.” Visión completa de:  E...
2.- Objetivosfuncionales. Detecció n y Respues ta • Desvelar la raíz de losproblemas. • Actuar para mejorar elproceso. Nec...
“Ganar Agilidad” • Rapidez de respuesta. • Tomar lo que se ha aprendido:Aprovechar lo existente dar uso a lonuevo. • Anali...
Simulación del rendimiento de los procesos antes de implementarlos. ¿Cómo...?  Diferentes alternativas  Niveles de recur...
2.- Objetivosfuncionales. Otros objetivos:Automatización. Ejecución manual. (Tareasde procesos) Ejecución automatizada. ¿C...
2.- Objetivosfuncionales. Otros objetivos: Comunicación ycolaboración. Comunicación en el equipo de procesos: • Acordar la...
Empresarial: • Adaptar la estructura de negociopara fomentar losprocesos. • Redefinición de roles.  Director deprocesos ...
3.- Arquitectura denegociosyBPM. Lastres dimensiones. Procesos: • Definir la arquitectura deprocesos. • Elegir metodología...
3.- Arquitectura denegociosyBPM. Lastres dimensiones. Gestión: • Ponerlo todo enmovimiento. • Gestión de proyectos y depro...
4.- Modelotecnológico. • Conectalas tres dimensiones para satisfacer las necesidades del negocio. • Conjunto de tecnología...
4.- Modelo tecnológico. Componentes.
4.- Modelotecnológico. Estándares. • BPMN:Modelización de flujos de procesos • BPXL:Paramanipular transacciones, reglas, e...
Bibliografía
Direccionamiento actividades de aprendizaje Actividades: • Revisar el aula virtual • Realizar las actividades y tareas pla...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. Unidad 1: INTRODUCCIÓN Y DEFINICIONES DE BPM 1.1 Definiciones 1.2 Que es un proceso? 1.3 Que es un proceso de negocio? Análisis de Procesos Informáticos Modalidad de estudios: Presencial Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas Bucheli +593 984015184 @Aguaszoft Laguas@uisrael.edu.ec zeuszoft@protonmail.com
  2. 2. Objetivos del encuentro: 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con BPM 2. Reconocer las características de BPM 3. Conocer la historia de BPM Semana Nro. 1
  3. 3. Frase Motivacional “Si puedes soñarlo puedes hacerlo, recuerda que todo esto comenzó con un ratón.” (Walt Disney)
  4. 4. 1.-Introducción. OrigenBPM Quién acuñó el término BPM? •Intalio,Savvion,Ultimus,Vitria.... Imperativos empresariales: • Mercados atestados, Márgenes apretados. • Necesidad de mejora y crecimiento. • Necesidad de adaptación al entorno.
  5. 5. 1.-Introducción. DefiniciónyaplicacióndeBPM • “Métodos,herramientas y tecnologías para controlar y analizar procesos de negocio.” • Se dirige ala compañía através de sus3 dimensiones: Negocio(Business). Proceso(Process). Gestión(Management)
  6. 6. 1.-Introducción. Las tresdimensiones de PM Elnegocio: Ladimensión del valor. • Tanto para “stakeholders” como para clientes. • BPMfacilita fines y objetivos denegocio:  Ingresos brutos.  Innovación.  Productividad.  Satisfacción cliente.
  7. 7. 1.-Introducción. LastresdimensionesdeB M Elproceso: la dimensión de transformación. • Creavalor através de procesos. • ConBPM :  Procesosmás efectivos.  Procesosmás transparentes.  Procesosmás ágiles.
  8. 8. 1.-Introducción. Las tres dimensionesde BP Lagestión: la dimensión de capacitación. • Moviliza personas y sistemas. • Empuja alos procesos ala acción. • BPMaúna técnicas, herramientas y métodos en un sistema estructurado.
  9. 9. 1.-Introducción. La tecnologíade BPM. • Catalizador en una nueva alquimia empresarial. • Incluye todo lo necesario para analizar y controlar todos los procesos denegocio.
  10. 10. 2.- Objetivosfuncionales.
  11. 11. “Responder adecuadamente” Ante cambios del mercado y de los clientes. Ventajas? (rendimiento alto en el negocio)  Incremento de laeficiencia  Disminución de los riesgos.  Incremento oportunidades de negocio 2.- Objetivosfuncionales. Capacidadderespuestaoperativa.
  12. 12. 2.- Objetivosfuncionales. Visibilidad en tiempo real. “Hacer visible lo invisible: Transparencia.” Visión completa de:  Eventos .  Transacciones.  Operaciones. • Comprensión de las actividades. • Visibilidad del estado de los procesos actuales.
  13. 13. 2.- Objetivosfuncionales. Detecció n y Respues ta • Desvelar la raíz de losproblemas. • Actuar para mejorar elproceso. Necesario: previsión. Oportunidades Amenazas Ineficiencias Detección y respuesta inmediata. “Previsión ideal” Capacidad de:
  14. 14. “Ganar Agilidad” • Rapidez de respuesta. • Tomar lo que se ha aprendido:Aprovechar lo existente dar uso a lonuevo. • Analizar. • Optimizar procesos existentes. • A ser necesario crear nuevos procesos. 2.- Objetivos funcionales. Mejora continua deprocesos.
  15. 15. Simulación del rendimiento de los procesos antes de implementarlos. ¿Cómo...?  Diferentes alternativas  Niveles de recursos  Reglas  Preguntando “¿y si . . . ?” (cómopodría funcionar mejor elproceso) 2.- Objetivosfuncionales. Otrosobjetivos: Análisisdelfuturo.
  16. 16. 2.- Objetivosfuncionales. Otros objetivos:Automatización. Ejecución manual. (Tareasde procesos) Ejecución automatizada. ¿Cómo...? Combinación de servicios nuevos y ya existentes. ¿Con que fin...?  Mayor productividad  Coherencia  Reducción de errores  Mayor satisfacción delcliente  Conformidad.
  17. 17. 2.- Objetivosfuncionales. Otros objetivos: Comunicación ycolaboración. Comunicación en el equipo de procesos: • Acordar las métricas del rendimiento de los procesosde negocio. • Compartir modelos de proceso y semánticas empresariales comunes. • Comunicar de forma clara las tareas a realizar. • Alineamiento y participación. TI NEGOCIO
  18. 18. Empresarial: • Adaptar la estructura de negociopara fomentar losprocesos. • Redefinición de roles.  Director deprocesos  Arquitecto deprocesos  Propietario deprocesos  Analista de procesos  Actor del proceso 3.- Arquitectura denegociosyBPM. Lastres dimensiones.
  19. 19. 3.- Arquitectura denegociosyBPM. Lastres dimensiones. Procesos: • Definir la arquitectura deprocesos. • Elegir metodología(LEAN, SeisSigma…)
  20. 20. 3.- Arquitectura denegociosyBPM. Lastres dimensiones. Gestión: • Ponerlo todo enmovimiento. • Gestión de proyectos y deprocesos. • Sistemasde mejora continua.
  21. 21. 4.- Modelotecnológico. • Conectalas tres dimensiones para satisfacer las necesidades del negocio. • Conjunto de tecnologías y estándares:  Respaldael cambio y la innovación.  Alinea recursos TIcon negocio.  Facilita movilidad dedatos
  22. 22. 4.- Modelo tecnológico. Componentes.
  23. 23. 4.- Modelotecnológico. Estándares. • BPMN:Modelización de flujos de procesos • BPXL:Paramanipular transacciones, reglas, etc… • Web Services:Arquitectura de Software
  24. 24. Bibliografía
  25. 25. Direccionamiento actividades de aprendizaje Actividades: • Revisar el aula virtual • Realizar las actividades y tareas planteadas. Se recomienda describir por ejemplo: • Tomar apuntes esenciales, revisar el material de clases
  26. 26. GRACIAS

