12-Unidad 3: Webservices-3.3 Inicio del Proyecto

Unidad 3. Webservices 3.3 Inicio de Proyecto (Introducción, Contenidos Iniciales) Plataformas de Desarrollo 2 Modalidad de...
Objetivos del encuentro: 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con los webservices 2. Reconocer las característic...
Frase Motivacional “Si no sueltas el pasado, ¿con qué mano agarras el futuro?.”
Visión general - ¿Qué es un web Service? • Definición: • Es una unidad de lógica de aplicación que ofrece datos y servicio...
Visión general - Escenario 5 Otros servicios Web Servicios Web de tus socios Capa de acceso a datos y almacenamiento Capa ...
Visión general - ¿Para qué sirven? • Permiten interconectar • Aplicaciones • Diferentes clientes • No sólo browsers • Cual...
Visión general - ¿Qué aporta? • Nuevas oportunidades empresariales: facilitan la comunicación con los socios. • Ofrecen a ...
Visión general - Ejemplos • E-commerce: venta de libros, música online y otros productos • Seguimiento de mercancías: UPS,...
Agenda • Visión general Infraestructura • Desarrollo de un servicio Web • Invocación de un servicio Web • Bibliografía
Infraestructura - Tecnologías subyacentes Communications: Internet Universal Data Format: XML Wire Format: Service Interac...
Infraestructura - Tecnologías subyacentes • XML (eXtensible Markup Language) • Formato universal para documentos estructur...
Infraestructura - ¿Cómo acceder? Directory http://www.uddi.org UDDI DISCO WSDL SOAP Inspection http://www.ibuyspy.com/ibuy...
Agenda • Visión general • Infraestructura Desarrollo de un servicio Web • Invocación de un servicio Web • Bibliografía
Desarrollo de un servicio Web - Introducción • Tiene extensión .asmx • Contiene código pero no la interficie de usuario • ...
Desarrollo de un servicio Web - Código • ServicioMates.asmx <%@ WebService Language=“c#” Class=“ServicioMates” %> Using Sy...
Desarrollo de un servicio Web - Publicación • Visual Studio .NET hace todo lo necesario • Genera un proxy del servicio Web...
Agenda • Visión general • Infraestructura • Desarrollo de un servicio Web Invocación de un servicio Web • Bibliografía
Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde cualquier browser • http://servidor/ServicioMates.asmx • Resultado:
Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde cualquier browser • http://servidor/ServicioMates.asmx?op=suma
Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde cualquier browser • http://servidor/ServicioMates.asmx/suma?num1=4&num2=2 • Equivale...
Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde cualquier browser • http://servidor/ServicioMates.asmx?WSDL • Devuelve un mensaje en...
Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde una aplicación • Crear el proxy de acceso al servicio Web remoto • Añadir una refere...
Invocación de un servicio Web ... [WebMethod] public int suma(int num1,int num2){ return num1 + num2; } ... ... int suma =...
Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde una página web ASP.NET • ClienteMates.aspx • ASP.NET UI • Operandos: Text Box • Meto...
La WEB • Al conectarnos a internet estamos navegando en 3 capas. • Al abrir un formulario web de inscripción (capa de pres...
Ejemplo Capa de datos Capa de Negocio Capa de Presentación
Capa de datos • Base de datos • Tablas • Procedimientos almacenados • Componentes de datos
Capa de datos Microsoft • ADO .NET • SQL SERVER 20000 • Procedimientos almacenados • Componentes (c#, vb, c++, j#) • XML
Capa de Negocio • Reglas del negocios • Validaciones • Cálculos • Flujos y procesos
Capa de Negocios Microsoft • Lenguajes de Componentes (c#, vb, c++, j#) • Componentes Locales • Componentes Web (Servicios...
Web Services • Permiten publicar componentes de negocios(Web Services) en un servidor web. • Estas componentes pueden ser ...
Capa de Presentación • Formularios • Informes • Respuestas al usuario
Capa de Presentación Microsoft • ASP .NET • ASP • XML, XSL • HTML • JAVASCRIPT , VBSCRIPT • Vb Form • Word, Excel
Extensible Markup Language (XML) • Meta Lenguaje de Marcación es un lenguaje estandar similar al html, que permite la comu...
Ejemplo DB COMPONENTES DATOS C# o VB .NET XML INFORMACIÓN COMPONENTES NEGOCIO C# o VB .NET WEB SERVICE XML INFORMACIÓN PRO...
Bibliografia • Microsoft XML Web Services • http://msdn.microsoft.com/library/default.asp?url=/nhp/Default.asp?contentid=2...
Bibliografia - Servicios Web gratuitos • XMethods • Servicios Web implementados desde diversas plataformas • http://www.XM...
Bibliografía
Direccionamiento actividades de aprendizaje Revisar el aula virtual y realizar las actividades indicadas por el profesor
  1. 1. Unidad 3. Webservices 3.3 Inicio de Proyecto (Introducción, Contenidos Iniciales) Plataformas de Desarrollo 2 Modalidad de estudios: Presencial Mg. Luis Fernando Aguas Bucheli +593 984015184 @Aguaszoft Laguas@uisrael.edu.ec Lfabsoft2019@gmail.com
  2. 2. Objetivos del encuentro: 1. Adquirir los conceptos básicos relacionados con los webservices 2. Reconocer las características de los webservices Semana Nro. 12
  3. 3. Frase Motivacional “Si no sueltas el pasado, ¿con qué mano agarras el futuro?.”
  4. 4. Visión general - ¿Qué es un web Service? • Definición: • Es una unidad de lógica de aplicación que ofrece datos y servicios a otras aplicaciones. • ¿Cómo funciona? • Las aplicaciones acceden a los servicios Web a través de estándares como HTTP, XML y SOAP. • Independencia de cómo se haya implementado el servicio Web y acceso desde cualquier dispositivo. HTML, XML HTML, XML Servicios Web Servicios Web
  5. 5. Visión general - Escenario 5 Otros servicios Web Servicios Web de tus socios Capa de acceso a datos y almacenamiento Capa de lógica de negocio de la aplicación TuCompañia.com Internet + XML Otras aplicaciones Usuarios finales
  6. 6. Visión general - ¿Para qué sirven? • Permiten interconectar • Aplicaciones • Diferentes clientes • No sólo browsers • Cualquier dispositivo • PC, móvil, PDA, ... • Distribución de la lógica de la aplicación • Permiten una Web programable • No sólo puramente interactiva
  7. 7. Visión general - ¿Qué aporta? • Nuevas oportunidades empresariales: facilitan la comunicación con los socios. • Ofrecen a los usuarios experiencias mucho más personalizadas e integradas, por medio de la nueva gama de dispositivos inteligentes. • Reducen la duración del ciclo de creación. • Ponen fácilmente sus propios servicios Web XML a disponibilidad de otros.
  8. 8. Visión general - Ejemplos • E-commerce: venta de libros, música online y otros productos • Seguimiento de mercancías: UPS, FedEx • Parte meteorológico • Consulta de mapas online • TerraServer: TerraServer.Microsoft.Net Servicios web gratuitos en: www.XMethods.com
  9. 9. Agenda • Visión general Infraestructura • Desarrollo de un servicio Web • Invocación de un servicio Web • Bibliografía
  10. 10. Infraestructura - Tecnologías subyacentes Communications: Internet Universal Data Format: XML Wire Format: Service Interactions: SOAP Description: Formal Service Descriptions: WSDL Simple, Open, Broad Industry Support Direcory: Publish & Find Services: UDDI Inspection: Find Services on server: DISCO
  11. 11. Infraestructura - Tecnologías subyacentes • XML (eXtensible Markup Language) • Formato universal para documentos estructurados y datos en la Web administrado por W3C • UDDI (Universal Description, Discovery and Integration) • Servicio de directorio que permite publicar y/o describir servicios Web • DISCO • Permite encontrar servicios Web en un sitio dado • WSDL (Web Service Description Language) • Una gramática basada en XML que permite describir las capacidades de un servicio Web • SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol) • Protocolo ligero para el intercambio de información en entornos distribuidos y descentralizados administrado por W3C
  12. 12. Infraestructura - ¿Cómo acceder? Directory http://www.uddi.org UDDI DISCO WSDL SOAP Inspection http://www.ibuyspy.com/ibuyspy.disco Description http://www.ibuyspy.com/ibuyspycs/InstantOrder.asmx?wsdl Wire Format Localiza un servicio Enlace al Discovery Document (XML) Pide un Discovery Document Devuelve el Discovery Document (XML) Devuelve la descripción del servicio (XML) Devuelve la respuesta del servicio (XML) Pide un servicio Pide una descripción del servicio ClientedelservicioWeb UDDI uotro serviciode directorio ServicioWeb
  13. 13. Agenda • Visión general • Infraestructura Desarrollo de un servicio Web • Invocación de un servicio Web • Bibliografía
  14. 14. Desarrollo de un servicio Web - Introducción • Tiene extensión .asmx • Contiene código pero no la interficie de usuario • Herramientas: • Notepad • Simplemente crear el archivo .asmx • Visual Studio .NET • Crear un proyecto “ASP.NET Web Service” • Sun ONE y otras plataformas
  15. 15. Desarrollo de un servicio Web - Código • ServicioMates.asmx <%@ WebService Language=“c#” Class=“ServicioMates” %> Using System.Web.Services; Public class ServicioMates : WebService { [WebMethod] public int suma( int num1, int num2 ) { return num1 + num2; } [WebMethod] public int resta( int num1, int num2 ) { return num1 - num2; } }
  16. 16. Desarrollo de un servicio Web - Publicación • Visual Studio .NET hace todo lo necesario • Genera un proxy del servicio Web • Permitirá a los desarrolladores programar contra el servicio Web • Publica el contrato WSDL • Genera el fichero .vsdisco • Enlace al recurso que proporcionará el WSDL • Si tenemos instalado .NET Framework • Colocamos el fichero .asmx en el root de nuestro servidor Web. • Cuando alguien haga una petición a nuestro servicio Web, .NET generará todo lo necesario y dará una respuesta.
  17. 17. Agenda • Visión general • Infraestructura • Desarrollo de un servicio Web Invocación de un servicio Web • Bibliografía
  18. 18. Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde cualquier browser • http://servidor/ServicioMates.asmx • Resultado:
  19. 19. Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde cualquier browser • http://servidor/ServicioMates.asmx?op=suma
  20. 20. Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde cualquier browser • http://servidor/ServicioMates.asmx/suma?num1=4&num2=2 • Equivale a un HTTP-GET • Devuelve un mensaje en XML con el resultado:<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8" ?> <int xmlns="http://servidor/">6</int> GET /ServicioMates.asmx/suma?num1=string&num2=string HTTP/1.1 Host: servidor
  21. 21. Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde cualquier browser • http://servidor/ServicioMates.asmx?WSDL • Devuelve un mensaje en XML con el resultado: <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8" ?> <definitions xmlns:http="http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/wsdl/http/" ... xmlns="http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/wsdl/"> <types> <s:schema elementFormDefault="qualified" targetNamespace="http://servidor/"> <s:element name="suma"> <s:complexType> <s:sequence> <s:element minOccurs="1" maxOccurs="1" name="num1" type="s:int" /> <s:element minOccurs="1" maxOccurs="1" name="num2" type="s:int" /> </s:sequence>
  22. 22. Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde una aplicación • Crear el proxy de acceso al servicio Web remoto • Añadir una referencia Web al sitio donde se encuentra el servicio o • Crear el proxy manualmente • wsdl http://servidor/ServicioMates.asmx?WSDL • Acceder de forma normal • ClienteMates.cs Using System; class App { public static void Main() { ServicioMates sm = new ServicioMates(); int suma = sm.suma( 3, 5 ); Console.WriteLine( suma ); } }
  23. 23. Invocación de un servicio Web ... [WebMethod] public int suma(int num1,int num2){ return num1 + num2; } ... ... int suma = sm.suma( 3, 5 ); ... Cliente Servicio Web Internet XML
  24. 24. Invocación de un servicio Web • Desde una página web ASP.NET • ClienteMates.aspx • ASP.NET UI • Operandos: Text Box • Metodos: Botones • Resultado: Label • Manipulador de eventos • OnServerClick
  25. 25. La WEB • Al conectarnos a internet estamos navegando en 3 capas. • Al abrir un formulario web de inscripción (capa de presentación) • Después de enviar la información esta es verificada (capa de negocios). • Finalmente la información es grabada en una base de datos (capa de datos).
  26. 26. Ejemplo Capa de datos Capa de Negocio Capa de Presentación
  27. 27. Capa de datos • Base de datos • Tablas • Procedimientos almacenados • Componentes de datos
  28. 28. Capa de datos Microsoft • ADO .NET • SQL SERVER 20000 • Procedimientos almacenados • Componentes (c#, vb, c++, j#) • XML
  29. 29. Capa de Negocio • Reglas del negocios • Validaciones • Cálculos • Flujos y procesos
  30. 30. Capa de Negocios Microsoft • Lenguajes de Componentes (c#, vb, c++, j#) • Componentes Locales • Componentes Web (Servicios web) • Comunicación entre componentes utilizando el SOAP y XML
  31. 31. Web Services • Permiten publicar componentes de negocios(Web Services) en un servidor web. • Estas componentes pueden ser llamadas desde otros servidores o clientes utilizando SOAP. • Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) es un protocolo para el intercambio de la información basado en HTTP y XML
  32. 32. Capa de Presentación • Formularios • Informes • Respuestas al usuario
  33. 33. Capa de Presentación Microsoft • ASP .NET • ASP • XML, XSL • HTML • JAVASCRIPT , VBSCRIPT • Vb Form • Word, Excel
  34. 34. Extensible Markup Language (XML) • Meta Lenguaje de Marcación es un lenguaje estandar similar al html, que permite la comunicación entre los sistemas de información. • Tiene una estructura de árbol. • Se recomienda usarlo en la comunicación entre las componentes de Presentación con las de Negocios
  35. 35. Ejemplo DB COMPONENTES DATOS C# o VB .NET XML INFORMACIÓN COMPONENTES NEGOCIO C# o VB .NET WEB SERVICE XML INFORMACIÓN PROCESADA PRESENTACION ASPX XSL HOJA DE ESTILO HTML FORMULARIO JAVASCRIPT
  36. 36. Bibliografia • Microsoft XML Web Services • http://msdn.microsoft.com/library/default.asp?url=/nhp/Default.asp?contentid=280 00442 • XML • http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-xml • Especificación de SOAP • http://www.w3.org/TR/SOAP • Especificación de WSDL • http://www.w3.org/TR/wsdl • UDDI • www.uddi.org
  37. 37. Bibliografia - Servicios Web gratuitos • XMethods • Servicios Web implementados desde diversas plataformas • http://www.XMethods.com • TerraServer • Conjunto de servicios, como por ejemplo un visor de mapas topográficos de Estados Unidos • http://TerraServer.Microsoft.net
  38. 38. Bibliografía
  39. 39. Direccionamiento actividades de aprendizaje Revisar el aula virtual y realizar las actividades indicadas por el profesor
  40. 40. GRACIAS

