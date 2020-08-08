Diapositiva ética y deontologia profesional

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Definición • La ética de la ingeniería es la rama de la ética profesional y el conjunto de principios morales que se aplic...
Antecedentes • Aristóteles escribió, en el siglo IV a.C., el tratado Ética a Nicómaco, postula uno de los cimientos de est...
Principios • Los ingenieros consideran la máxima importancia a la seguridad, la salud y el bienestar del público y se esfo...
Conducta del ingeniero Hay varios conflictos éticos que los ingenieros pueden enfrentar. Algunos tienen que ver con la prá...
Código de Ética profesional El código de Ética es el conjunto de principios y normas fundamentales que guían el deber y la...
Importancia de la ética en ingeniería • Un ingeniero responsable tiene como objetivo la creación de un producto o servicio...
Actividad realizada para la asignatura ética y deontologia profesional para la plataforma SAIA

  1. 1. La ética profesional del ingeniero Ciudad Ojeda ,04 de Agosto de 2020 Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior I.U.P “Santiago Mariño” Extensión – Ciudad Ojeda Cátedra: Ética y Deontología profesional Autor: José Salcedo (43) C.I: 26.317.820
  2. 2. Definición • La ética de la ingeniería es la rama de la ética profesional y el conjunto de principios morales que se aplican a la práctica de la ingeniería. Esta examina y establece las obligaciones de los ingenieros para con la sociedad, los clientes y la profesión. Está muy relacionado con la filosofía de la ciencia y la filosofía de la ingeniería.
  3. 3. Antecedentes • Aristóteles escribió, en el siglo IV a.C., el tratado Ética a Nicómaco, postula uno de los cimientos de esta filosofía de vida en la cultura occidental, es decir, sugiere que la virtud lleva a la felicidad, pero señala que la virtud no es un conocimiento, como lo proponían sus maestros Sócrates y Platón, sino un hábito; lo cual indica que este comportamiento es una acción permanente y no un estado del alma. • W.BREZINKA, "La ética profesional: un olvidado problema de política educacional", en: La educación en una sociedad en crisis. Narcea. Madrid 1990. 163-195. • B.BUENO PASCUAL, "Concepto, fundamento y contenido de un código ético de la profesión docente", en: El profesor: formación y perfeccionamiento. VII Congreso Nacional de Pedagogía (Granada 1980). Editorial Escuela Española. Madrid 1981. • J.M.COBO, Educación ética para un mundo en cambio y una sociedad plural. ENDYMION. Madrid 1993. • CONSEJO GENERAL DE COLEGIOS OFICIALES DE DOCTORES Y LICENCIADOS EN FILOSOFIA Y LETRAS Y EN CIENCIAS, "Código deontológico de los profesionales de la educación" (1996).
  4. 4. Principios • Los ingenieros consideran la máxima importancia a la seguridad, la salud y el bienestar del público y se esforzarán por cumplir con los principios del desarrollo sustentable en el ejercicio de sus funciones profesionales • Los ingenieros deben prestar servicios sólo en las áreas de su competencia. • Los ingenieros deben emitir declaraciones públicas sólo de manera objetiva y veraz. • Los ingenieros deben actuar en asuntos profesionales para cada empleador o cliente como agentes o representantes fieles, y deberán evitar conflictos de intereses. • Los ingenieros deben construir su reputación profesional sobre el mérito de sus servicios y no podrán competir de forma desleal con los demás. • Los ingenieros deben actuar de forma tal de mantener y mejorar el honor, la integridad y la dignidad de la profesión de la ingeniería, y actuarán con tolerancia cero con el soborno, el fraude y la corrupción. • Los ingenieros deben continuar su desarrollo profesional a lo largo de su carrera, y deberán ofrecer oportunidades para el desarrollo profesional de los ingenieros bajo su supervisión. • Los ingenieros deberán, en todos los asuntos relacionados con su profesión, tratar a todas las personas de manera justa y alentar la participación equitativa sin distinción de género o identidad de género, raza, origen nacional, etnia, religión, edad, orientación sexual, discapacidad, afiliación política o familia, marital o estado económico.
  5. 5. Conducta del ingeniero Hay varios conflictos éticos que los ingenieros pueden enfrentar. Algunos tienen que ver con la práctica técnica, pero muchos otros tienen que ver con consideraciones más amplias de conducta laboral / empresarial. Estas incluyen: • Vínculos personales con los clientes, consultores, competidores, y contratistas. • Comportamiento legal de los clientes, contratistas, y otros. • Conflicto de intereses. • Soborno y cohecho, así como regalos, comidas, servicios y entretenimiento. • Tratamiento de la información confidencial. • La consideración de los bienes del cliente o empleador. • Subempleo / actividades paralelas. Algunas sociedades de ingeniería se ocupan de la protección del medio ambiente como una cuestión independiente de la ética. El campo de la ética de los negocios a menudo se superpone y aporta información para la toma de decisiones éticas por parte de los ingenieros.
  6. 6. Código de Ética profesional El código de Ética es el conjunto de principios y normas fundamentales que guían el deber y la normalidad que deben cumplir los profesionales colegiados en el ejercicio de su profesión y en actos conexos con la misma. Y es estructurado por 22 artículos.
  7. 7. Importancia de la ética en ingeniería • Un ingeniero responsable tiene como objetivo la creación de un producto o servicio tecnológico seguro y, sobre todo, útil, para que el cliente se sienta satisfecho y seguro al usarlo, en caso de que tuviera algún riesgo. Esta creación conlleva una responsabilidad, un compromiso, con la sociedad, de mantener siempre su bienestar, su salud y su seguridad. El problema del ser humano como individuo es que cada uno tiene intereses personales, los cuales afectan directamente la ética en la ingeniería.

