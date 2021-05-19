Reproduccion animal.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA Nombre: Luis David Silverio. Ciclo: 7mo “A” Tema: Fecundación.
FECUNDACIÓN. • Ampula-Itsmo del oviducto
MADURACIÓN DE LAS GAMETOS: • Maduración del ovulo: • Maduración espermática:
SUPERVIVENCIA DE LOS GAMETOS LIBERADOS EN EL APARATO GENITAL FEMENINO (HORAS) Vaca Yegua Oveja Cabra Cerda Ovocito 12-24 6...
TRANSPORTE DE LOS ESPERMATOZOIDES • Transporte rápido • Transporte lento • Transporte a través de la vagina • Transporte a...
BASES MOLECULARES DE LA CAPACITACIÓN: • Plasma seminal bovino:proteínas secretadas por las vesículas seminales. • Colester...
PENETRACION DEL ESPERMATOZOIDE AL OVULO
IMPLANTACIÓN YANIDACION • La implantación embrionaria es un proceso complejo, comienzan con la fijación del blastocisto al...
FISIOLOGÍA DE LA GESTACIÓN ANIMAL PERIODO DE GESTACION (DIAS) NUMERO USUAL DE CRIAS Vaca 276-290 1 Yegua 337-344 1 Oveja 1...
PARTO FISIOLÓGICO: • Preparación de las vías genitales y de las glándulas mamarias. • Dilatación. • Expulsión del feto. • ...
BOVINO • 24 a 28 horas. • Elevación de la cola. • Vulva edematosa.
EQUINO • Edematicaion vulvar. • Descarga de mucos. • Sudoracion. • Anorexia y excitación horas previas al parto.
PORCINO: • Inquieta- • Aumento FC Y FR. • Leche horas previa al parto.
ENDOCRINOLOGÍA DE LA GESTACIÓN Y PARTO DE LAS ESPECIES DOMESTICAS. • Luego de la fecundación, el cigoto se va dividiendo a...
MECANISMO DE PARTO • La secreción de progesterona por el Cuerpo Lúteo, la luteólisis es un paso fundamental en el desencad...
EL PARTO EUTÓCICO • Se define como el conjunto de eventos mecánicos y fisiológicos, que tienen como consecuencia la obtenc...
SIGNOS DE PARTO • Alargamiento de la ubre (con problemas potenciales de edema). • Relajación de los ligamentos pélvicos. •...
TIEMPO DE PUERPERIO EN DIFERENTES ESPECIES Especies Involución uterina (DIAS) Loquios (DIAS) Vaca 30-45 10-14 Yegua 21-23 ...
MAMOGÉNESIS • La glándula mamaria deriva de una glándula sudorípara altamente especializada, y su desarrollo desde el naci...
LACTOGÉNESIS. Prolactina:es una hormona adenohipofisiria. Insulina: las células secretoras mamarias dependen en gran medid...
Reproduccion animal.
