BIBLIOGRAFÍA: Sánchez, J. (2019, 12 septiembre). Cuáles son las ramas de la ecología y qué estudia cada una. ecologiaverde...
  1. 1. GRUPO Nº 2 UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES, BIOLOGÍA Y QUÍMICA SEGUNDO SEMESTRE NOVIEMBRE 2020-MARZO 2021 CURSO: PCEQB2-002
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES LA ECOLOGÍA INDIVIDUAL? ESTUDIA LOS ORGANISMOS DE FORMA INDIVIDUAL Y TAMBIÉN LOS COMPARA CON OTROS SERES VIVOS PARA OBSERVAR SIMILITUDES Y DIFERENCIAS ENTRE ELLOS. ADEMÁS, ANALIZA LOS RASGOS VITALES DE LAS ESPECIES, SISTEMAS REPRODUCTIVOS, PROCESOS METABÓLICOS Y OTROS SISTEMAS
  3. 3. ANALIZA LOS RASGOS VITALES DE LAS ESPECIES HABLA DE LA POSICIÓN DE UN ORGANISMO EL CUAL ES EL PRODUCTO, CONSUMIDOR O DESCOMPONEDOR EN SU ESPACIO Y COMPITE CON OTRAS ESPECIES COMO ESTRATEGIA DE SUPERVIVENCIA INDIVIDUAL. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC
  4. 4. ESTE TIPO DE ECOLOGÍA SE ENCARGA, POR EJEMPLO; DE DETERMINAR CUÁNTO VIVE UNA TORTUGA, CÓMO ES SU FORMA DE VIDA O CUÁNDO ES Y CUÁNTO DURA SU CICLO REPRODUCTIVO.
  5. 5. BIBLIOGRAFÍA: Sánchez, J. (2019, 12 septiembre). Cuáles son las ramas de la ecología y qué estudia cada una. ecologiaverde.com. RECUPERADO DE: https://www.ecologiaverde.com/cuales-son-las-ramas-de-la-ecologia-y-que-estudia-cada-una- 1397.html#:%7E:text=Ecolog%C3%ADa%20individual,procesos%20metab%C3%B3licos%20y%20otros%20si stemas. Zamora, V. V. (s. f.). Ecología Individual. RECUPERADO DE: prezi.com. https://prezi.com/z87wss1_w3zk/ecologia-individual/

