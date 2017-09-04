MKT-Digital Estrategias Integrales
Conceptos Básicos Caso de Estudio DCAPELLO Sucursales • Santa Fe • Las Águilas Número de Empleados 15 Empresa dedicada a l...
Conceptos Básicos Caso de Estudio DCAPELLO Empresa dedicada a la Imagen de la Moda 1.1 Conceptos Básicos Desarrollar la es...
1.2 Ventajas del Marketing Digital Necesidad ¿ Quiero clientes de la zona ? A través del MKT-Digital te desarrollamos una ...
1.3 Características de internet que afectan al marketing digital ¿Cómo puedo saber si la estrategia esta funcionando? Micr...
1.4 La fidelización del cliente Para poder crear la lealtad del cliente requerimos de 4 principales estrategias • Email Ma...
2.1 Análisis de Diagnostico A ¿donde queremos llegar? , ¿que información necesito que me ayude para encontrar el camino?, ...
2.1 Análisis de Diagnostico FODA Competencia en la zona Desarrollo de nuevas tecnologías Rotación de personal Quejas por e...
2.2 Definición de Objetivos Smart Los objetivos Specific (Especifico): El objetivo debe ser lo más concreto posible. Medib...
2.2 Definición de Objetivos Smart Indicadores clave (KPIS)
2.3.1 Indicadores desempeño Objetivo de Marketing • Aumentar el número de citas entre semana • Aumentar el mercado de pein...
2.4 Selección de Estrategias Segmentación de Mercados • Segmentación de Públicos Seleccionar al (buyer comprador ideal) de...
2.4 Selección de Estrategias Objetivo de Marketing Digital • Crear un sistema para captación de clientes • Desarrollar est...
2.5 Desarrollo Plan de Acción Pasos Marketing Digital 1. Presencia online (que hemos hecho) 2. Investigar online (Dominios...
2.6 Aplicación de acciones para control y seguimiento Pasos Marketing Digital
3 Implementación de Campañas Marketing Digital Objetivos y Alcances Video • Dar a conocer los planes de salud Objetivos Al...
3.1 Planeación de la Campaña Desarrollar tema de publicaciones a través de las redes sociales
3.1 Ejemplos de Publicidad Publicidad de Contenidos
3.1 Ejemplos de Publicidad Publicidad en Buscadores
3.1 Ejemplos de Publicidad Ejemplos de Social Media
3.1 Ejemplos de Publicidad Ejemplos App
3.1 Ejemplos de Publicidad Ejemplos Email Marketing
3.4 Retorno de la Inversión Retorno de la Inversión $- $500.00 $1,000.00 $1,500.00 $2,000.00 $2,500.00 $3,000.00 $3,500.00...
Mkt digital

