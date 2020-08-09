Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Maestría En Salud Pública Calidad en los Servicios de Salud Unidad 2 Herramientas que gestionan la calidad (parte 2) Tutor...
Introducción  Las diferentes organizaciones, empresas, instituciones cada ves demandan mejores herramientas para evaluar ...
Diagrama de Ishikawa  Esta herramienta es ampliamente usada en diversos escenarios de procesos productivos y de servicios...
Ejemplo diagrama de Ishikawa: Propagación de la epidemia Covid 19 Población Falta de educación, hábitos, costumbres, ignor...
Diagrama de dispersión  Esta herramienta del proceso de calidad permite identificar los valores en un diagrama matemático...
Ejemplo Diagrama de dispersión: Relación IMC-Tensión arterial sistólica 110 143 118 133 112 161 109 122 167 0 20 40 60 80 ...
Histograma  Esta herramienta de calidad es un una representación gráfica que muestra la frecuencia de un hecho mediante u...
Ejemplo Histograma y polígono de frecuencias: CH consumidos a día 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 23 28 33 43 53 58 65 68 #Personas Ing...
Conclusión  Estas herramientas coadyuvan a mantener y mejorar la calidad, representan un valioso apoyo para los diferente...
Bibliografía 1. IMSS (2000/12) Manual de Calidad Total del IMSS, obtenido de: https://fds.univim.edu.mx/course/view.php?id...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

L bello foro-herramientas-gestion_u2_a3

31 views

Published on

3 Herramienta de calidad

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

L bello foro-herramientas-gestion_u2_a3

  1. 1. Maestría En Salud Pública Calidad en los Servicios de Salud Unidad 2 Herramientas que gestionan la calidad (parte 2) Tutor: Isaías De Jesús Díaz Maldonado Alumno: Luis Edmundo Bello Guevara Morelia, Michoacán A 9 De Agosto De 2020
  2. 2. Introducción  Las diferentes organizaciones, empresas, instituciones cada ves demandan mejores herramientas para evaluar sus procesos en la búsqueda por alcanzar y mantener la calidad, mediante la utilización de alguna de las 7 herramientas de calidad se consiguen resultados específicos para tomar decisiones de los factores-causas de los problemas o identificar variables que inciden en en algún estudio .  En el presente trabajo se muestra el histograma con polígono de frecuencias, el diagrama de Ishikawa y el diagrama de dispersión con ejemplos. Si usted no puede describir lo que está haciendo como un proceso, usted no sabe lo que está haciendo”. W. Edwards Deming
  3. 3. Diagrama de Ishikawa  Esta herramienta es ampliamente usada en diversos escenarios de procesos productivos y de servicios; mediante una representación se puede identificar las causas en torno a un problema o alguna situación en especifico. Este diagrama también se le conoce como causa-efecto, diagrama de pescado o espina de pescado.  En los casos donde existe pocas datos cuantitativos y en escenarios de gran numero de personas es muy útil. Prácticamente en cualquier sector productivo puede utilizarse.  De sus principales beneficios que ofrece es que se puede observar gráficamente el conjunto de causas y factores que realizan una consecuencia y desarrollan el efecto (cabeza-servicio-producto)
  4. 4. Ejemplo diagrama de Ishikawa: Propagación de la epidemia Covid 19 Población Falta de educación, hábitos, costumbres, ignorancia Factores psicológicos; ansiedad, miedo, resistencia, volubilidad Necesidades económicas de subsistencia Desinformación mediática de la enfermedad Hace mediano caso a las recomendaciones de la autoridad en salud Políticas de salubridad indeseables en algunas autoridades sanitarias locales con diferentes fines Presencia del virus en mucha población activa y con ignorancia
  5. 5. Diagrama de dispersión  Esta herramienta del proceso de calidad permite identificar los valores en un diagrama matemático, mediante el uso de las coordenadas cartesiano de 2 variables del conjunto de datos.  Su uso ayuda a describir y mostrar las relaciones entre 2 conjuntos de datos que están asociados; se puede anticipar la relación, observar 2 problemas de calidad, un problema y una causa  Un gran beneficio de este diagrama es que permite realizar una pronta intervención para tener la mejora continua,
  6. 6. Ejemplo Diagrama de dispersión: Relación IMC-Tensión arterial sistólica 110 143 118 133 112 161 109 122 167 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 Tensiónsistólica IMC (índice de masa corporal) Relación IMC-tensión arterial sistólica tensión arterial sistólica Lineal (tensión arterial sistólica)
  7. 7. Histograma  Esta herramienta de calidad es un una representación gráfica que muestra la frecuencia de un hecho mediante una distribución de datos; variables medibles como años, sexo, peso, temperatura. La representación se proyecta en forma de barras; en un eje las frecuencias y en el otro eje los valores de las variables.  Debido a las características de esta herramienta puede mostrar varios escenarios con sus barras; simples (absoluta o relativa), compuestas (2 variables), agrupadas (conjunto), polígono de frecuencias (distribución), ojiva porcentual (rango).  Su utilidad radica en la oportunidad de poder interpretar variaciones en los datos, identificar causas de un problema, comprobar causas, cuando se termina con la causa del problema se puede valorar la solución, comprobar las causas
  8. 8. Ejemplo Histograma y polígono de frecuencias: CH consumidos a día 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 23 28 33 43 53 58 65 68 #Personas Ingesta diaria CH Histograma de frecuencias Poligono de frecuencias
  9. 9. Conclusión  Estas herramientas coadyuvan a mantener y mejorar la calidad, representan un valioso apoyo para los diferentes procesos de construcción de objetos, bienes y servicios que la población demanda, además para otros sectores como el de investigación social; salud permite analizar datos de las variables en estudio.
  10. 10. Bibliografía 1. IMSS (2000/12) Manual de Calidad Total del IMSS, obtenido de: https://fds.univim.edu.mx/course/view.php?id=285&section=1 2. Ruiz-Falco, A. (2009) HERRAMIENTAS DE CALIDAD, obtenido de: https://fds.univim.edu.mx/pluginfile.php/14280/mod_resource/content/1/L as%20siete%20herramientas%20ba%CC%81sicas%20de%20calidad.pdf 3. Barrasa, J. (2012) Introducción a la calidad y a las herramientas para la mejora, obtenido de: http://www.ics-aragon.com/cursos/iacs/101/tema- 1.pdf

×