Presentación seguridad informática para chicos de primaria.

Seguridad en Internet Con Internet podemos hacer un montón de cosas Comunicarnos: Publicar videos, fotos, Intercambiar inf...
Pero, como dice el tío de un gran amigo: ¨ Un gran poder implica una gran responsabilidad¨ Internet nos permite estar inte...
Cuidar nuestros equipos: Virus ( Malwares) Los virus son programas que se meten en nuestros equipos cuando entramos a siti...
Consejos para protegernos del Malware Trata de ingresar siempre a sitios seguros, es decir que conozcas o que sepas que ot...
¡ Qué me van a engañar! NO, gracias. Y te cierro la página...
Cuidar nuestros datos privados, los de nuestras familias y amigos Cuando nos comunicamos por redes sociales, podemos cruza...
Una último consejo... No se si escuchaste hablar del Ciberbullyng... Es muy feo cuando las personas te maltratan y a veces...
Bueno, hasta acá llegamos y recuerden que con Internet podemos hacer muchas cosas Pero... ¨Un gran poder, implica una gran...
Presentación Nuevas tecnologías en la escuela

  1. 1. Seguridad en Internet Con Internet podemos hacer un montón de cosas Comunicarnos: Publicar videos, fotos, Intercambiar información... Ver películas y escuchar música ... Investigar, estudiar hacer trabajos para la escuela.
  2. 2. Pero, como dice el tío de un gran amigo: ¨ Un gran poder implica una gran responsabilidad¨ Internet nos permite estar interconectados, pero como cada uno está en su computadora, tablet o celular, no siempre podemos saber con seguridad con quién estamos hablando o en qué sitio web nos estamos metiendo... Nuestra responsabilidad es : CUIDARNOS, cuidar nuestros equipos ( compus, tablets o celulares), nuestros datos privados, a nuestros amigos y nuestras familias...
  3. 3. Cuidar nuestros equipos: Virus ( Malwares) Los virus son programas que se meten en nuestros equipos cuando entramos a sitios no seguros o descargamos archivos de los que desconocemos su procedencia. Como la palabra lo indica los virus infectan nuestras computadoras, tablets o celulares, pudiendo inutilizarlas o tomando control de la información privada que guardamos en ellas ( fotos, videos, datos, archivos, etc)
  4. 4. Consejos para protegernos del Malware Trata de ingresar siempre a sitios seguros, es decir que conozcas o que sepas que otros ya utilizaron y no resultaron inconvenientes. Si encontrás un sitio en el que te parece que la información que da no es apropiada porque te hace sentir mal o te resulta violenta de alguna forma, retirate y contale a algún adulto cercano. Mantén actualizado tu antivirus. Si no sabés cómo, pedile ayuda a algún familiar, docente o amigo cercano que te ayude. Intentá no abrir ni descargar archivos que provengan de mensajes de e-mail, Watsapp u otros si no conocés a quién te lo está enviando. NO aceptes regalos o premios por Internet., en general son engaños.
  5. 5. ¡ Qué me van a engañar! NO, gracias. Y te cierro la página...
  6. 6. Cuidar nuestros datos privados, los de nuestras familias y amigos Cuando nos comunicamos por redes sociales, podemos cruzarnos con algún adulto haciéndose pasar por un chico o una chica de nuestra edad, y eso puede ser peligroso… Algunos consejos: Tratá de no aceptar como amigos en las redes a personas que no conozcas. Si algún contacto de las redes comienza a incomodarte, te pide datos privados, tuyos, de amigos o de tu familia, decile que no y contale a algún adulto en el que confíes Nunca ingreses datos personales como teléfonos, números de tarjetas de crédito, tus horarios u otros datos privados en sitios que te los piden. Si te genera dudas, preguntale a algún adulto cercano. No es cuestión de tener miedo,las redes están buenísimas, pero hay que estar atento.
  7. 7. Una último consejo... No se si escuchaste hablar del Ciberbullyng... Es muy feo cuando las personas te maltratan y a veces se hace difícil. Tanto tratar de que paren, como contarlo. Asi que: Si conocés a alguien que esta siendo acosado, en la red o en la vida cotidiana, trata de ayudarlo, acercate y contáselo también a algún adulto de confianza. Si alguien te maltrata por Internet o de otra forma, hablalo con la gente que querés y que te quiere, es difícil, pero de seguro ellos intentarán ayudarte y probablemente te sientas un poco mejor. Y si te divierte molestar a alguien constantemente... pensalo dos veces.
  8. 8. Bueno, hasta acá llegamos y recuerden que con Internet podemos hacer muchas cosas Pero... ¨Un gran poder, implica una gran responsabilidad¨ ¡¡¡Hasta la próxima!!!

