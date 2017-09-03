Luis administrativo

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO ESTADO LARA FUENTES DEL DERECHO ADMINISTRATIVO JERARQUÍA CONFOR...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO ESTADO LARA FUENTES DEL DERECHO ADMINISTRATIVO JERARQUÍA CONFORME A LAS DISPOSICIONES LEGALES QUE ASÍ LO ESTABLECE Integrante: Luis Goyo C.I. 26.141.341 Cabudare, Septiembre de 2017
  2. 2. En principio cabe señalar que el Derecho Administrativo es la parte del ordenamiento jurídico general que afecta o se refiere a la Administración Pública, siendo su ámbito de aplicación en cuanto a normas de organización, establecer los órganos e instituciones a través de los que actúan la Administración Pública, desde los servicios centrales, los órganos desconcentrados, descentralizados y organismos autónomos dependientes de otras instituciones, órganos representativos de las entidades que componen la administración local, de empresas públicas, entre otros. Por su parte las Fuentes de Derecho son aquellos actos a los que un determinado ordenamiento jurídico atribuye la capacidad de producir normas jurídicas; por cuanto al hablar de la jerarquía de las fuentes, es determinar qué fuentes están en el máximo grado o posición y qué fuentes le están subordinadas en forma descendente dentro de un ordenamiento jurídico, con la finalidad de determinar la preferencia de aplicabilidad a un caso concreto, de acuerdo a la posición que ocupen dichas fuentes. No obstante, el tema de las fuentes del derecho tiene en Derecho Administrativo una importancia mayor a la que poseen en otras disciplinas jurídicas, debido a que primeramente, la Administración no es únicamente un destinatario obligado por las normas jurídicas, sino que además es un sujeto creador de tales normas, y en segundo lugar, se destaca el distinto valor que en Derecho Administrativo tienen las normas no escritas como la costumbre y principios generales del Derecho. Por lo anteriormente descrito, la jerarquía de las fuentes del derecho se plantea en Derecho Administrativo de manera similar a la de otras disciplinas jurídicas, pero entre esas fuentes, algunas tienen mayor importancia en determinada rama del derecho, y otras en una rama distinta. En el caso del Derecho Administrativo, las son fuentes del Derecho Administrativo, en primer lugar son las Fuentes directas primarias, ordenadas jerárquicamente: a) La Constitución, b) Leyes orgánicas y ordinarias, y disposiciones del Gobierno con valor de ley, y c) Reglamentos y
  3. 3. disposiciones administrativas. En segundo lugar, las Fuentes directas subsidiarias: a) La Costumbre, Principios generales del derecho, y entre otras fuentes: los Tratados internacionales. En consecuencia, esta posición o grado que ocupen las fuentes en el Derecho Administrativo, viene dado por el valor que el mismo ordenamiento jurídico le otorgue a dichas fuentes, siendo indiscutible que las normas constitucionales o la Constitución se encuentra en la cúspide o el vértice de todo el ordenamiento jurídico, y ello es así para todas las disciplinas jurídicas. Dentro del ordenamiento jurídico del Derecho Administrativo, aparte de la Constitución, tienen gran importancia la ley y los reglamentos, éstos últimos en especial, debido a la gran potestad reglamentaria que poseen los órganos de la Administración Pública. Asimismo, en los últimos años han adquirido gran importancia los decretos con fuerza de ley dictados por el Presidente de la República; igualmente tiene también dentro del ordenamiento jurídico administrativo, la jurisprudencia; pero no por el grado jerárquico que ocupa en relación a las anteriores fuentes (ley, decretos, reglamentos), sino por la detallada producción jurisprudencial de nuestros tribunales, a veces ante la ausencia de normas legales y reglamentarias y otras por la interpretación de ellas. Se precisa señalar, que esta jerarquía no es rígida, pues algunas fuentes pueden ocupar la misma posición, como es el caso por ejemplo de las leyes, los tratados, los decretos legislativos (los tres tienen rango legal); pero por los solos efectos de llevar un orden, se colocan en la referida posición. En este orden, es importante conocer que la Administración Pública al englobar una diversidad de entes públicos como se describió al principio, constituye cada uno de estos entes el centro de verdaderos ordenamientos, para lo cual la Constitución establece ordenamientos o sistemas jurídicos autónomos que se corresponden con la atribución de autonomía a
  4. 4. determinadas organizaciones; por ende la Constitución afecta a todos los ciudadanos y a todos los poderes públicos, sin excepción, es decir, no solo al poder legislativo, sino a todos los Jueces y Tribunales. Por su parte, la ley aparece como la fuente más importante del derecho administrativo, en cuanto emana de un órgano integrado, generalmente, por personas elegidas por la ciudadanía y por ende, es la manifestación de la voluntad soberana del pueblo que ha de regirse por ella, teniendo pues, un aspecto que la hace situarse por encima de las demás fuentes del derecho, pero bajo la Constitución. Asimismo, en Derecho administrativo, la costumbre juega un reducidísimo papel, limitado a la organización de la sociedad y bienes de comunidades, a la vez que prima la ley ordinaria, desarrollada por innumerables reglamentos. En el mismo orden de ideas, la jurisprudencia a pesar de no estar ubicada en una posición relevante; no obstante, cuando se trate de decisiones contentivas de interpretaciones sobre las normas y principios constitucionales, emanados de la Sala Constitucional del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, adquiere el carácter de obligatoriedad, por lo tanto muestra mayor jerarquía. Igual situación se presenta en relación a los tratados, pues los mismos únicamente presentan jerarquía superior, cuando son contentivos de derechos humanos o cuando se trate de tratados de integración. En lo que respecta a los Decretos Leyes, los mismos se colocan debajo de los Tratados, por considerar que ellos limitan el ejercicio y garantías de derechos constitucionales, por lo que ocupan una posición superior a las leyes y decretos legislativos. Es pues, la determinación de la jerarquía de las fuentes del Derecho Administrativo un aspecto complicado, pues el orden varía, es decir, algunas fuentes se sobreponen a otras dependiendo de las circunstancias. En conclusión, esta jerarquía de fuentes del derecho administrativo establece una superioridad de la ley y de las normas con rango de ley ante
  5. 5. las demás normas administrativas; igualmente, las disposiciones administrativas se encuentran jerarquizadas en un orden específico; decretos, órdenes de las comisiones delegadas del Gobierno, órdenes ministeriales y disposiciones de las demás autoridades y órganos inferiores de acuerdo al orden de su respectiva jerarquía.

×