SLIDESHARE VENTAJAS • SUS PRESENTACIONES MAS CONCRETAS • ES UNA PLATAFORMA SEGURA • TE DA TUS DERECHOS SOBRE TUS INVESTIGA...
¿QUE ES? • La verdad es que tiene un nombre de esos que no es fácil de pronunciar pero te prometo que su funcionamiento es...
¿PARA QUE SIRVE? • 1) Compartir tu presentación corporativa de una forma sencilla. Es mucho más fácil mostrar tu presentac...
CONCLUSION • Como ya te he dicho en Slideshare puedes compartir presentaciones, infografías y otros documentos. Para que, ...
NAYELI BALDAZO CASTILLO

  1. 1. SLIDESHARE
  2. 2. SLIDESHARE VENTAJAS • SUS PRESENTACIONES MAS CONCRETAS • ES UNA PLATAFORMA SEGURA • TE DA TUS DERECHOS SOBRE TUS INVESTIGACIONES DESVENTAJAS • POR SER PLATAFORMA DE INTERNET OCUPAS TENER INTERNET PARA ACCEDER
  3. 3. ¿QUE ES? • La verdad es que tiene un nombre de esos que no es fácil de pronunciar pero te prometo que su funcionamiento es de lo más sencillo. En este post te cuento qué es Slideshare y cómo puedes usar esta plataforma para beneficio de tu negocio.
  4. 4. ¿PARA QUE SIRVE? • 1) Compartir tu presentación corporativa de una forma sencilla. Es mucho más fácil mostrar tu presentación corporativa desde Slideshare que traslandándola de un lado a otro o mostrándola en papel. De esta forma puedes tenerla siempre visible para que llegue a todos aquellos interesados en tu empresa. • 2) Presentar de una forma visual tus productos o servicios. Si quieres presentar un producto o servicio de una forma atractiva, una presentación puede ser la solución y si la subes a Slideshare, llegará de una forma mucho más efectiva a tu público objetivo. • 3) Compartir contenido fresco y dinámico con tus seguidores. Slideshare permite compartir contenido muy visual, como presentaciones o infografías, con todos tus seguidores, que te agradecerán tu aportación de valor y estarán más cerca de convertirse en clientes. • 4) Mejorar el posicionamiento SEO. A través del uso de las palabras clave, tanto en el título, en la descripción como en los tags, conseguirás que tus contenidos en Slideshare se posicionen bien en Google.
  5. 5. CONCLUSION • Como ya te he dicho en Slideshare puedes compartir presentaciones, infografías y otros documentos. Para que, ahora que ya sabes qué es Slideshare, tengas más claro cómo se puede sacar partido a esta red social y, de paso, aproveches para ponerte al día con buenos contenidos de marketing online, comparto contigo cuatro de nuestras mejores presentaciones en Slideshare y una estupenda infografía.

