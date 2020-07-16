Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Fermín Toro Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas Escuela de Derecho Cátedra: Informática Jurídica Ensayo...
Introducción Hablar de Documento es referirnos a una serie de escritos que sirven para justificar o acreditar algo, ya el ...
Documentación Electrónica de los Actos Jurídicos Junto a los avances tecnológicos, la Administración de Justicia, ha tenid...
son llamados circuitales, o que se encuentran constituidos por bandas magnéticas y que solo puede ser decodificados por me...
Otro punto, de suma importancia es el establecido en el artículo 6 ejusdem, donde se establece que para el cumplimiento de...
Bibliografía Baselli, M y comp. (2011). Documento Electrónico como medio de prueba en el Proceso Civil de Venezuela. Dispo...
  Bibliografía Baselli, M y comp. (2011). Documento Electrónico como medio de prueba en el Proceso Civil de Venezuela. Disponible en la web: http://escribiendoderecho.blogspot.com/2011/02/documento-electronico-como-medio- de.html#:~:text=Seg%C3%BAn%20Pe%C3%B1aranda%20Quintero%20(2008%2C%20p,podr %C3%ADa%20ser%20cinta%20o%20disco. Diccionario Electrónico de Derecho, disponible en la web: https://leyderecho.org/

