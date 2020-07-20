Beneficios, caracteristicas y objetivos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Beneficios, Características y Objetivos de la Oratoria LUIS ANTONIO ACOSTA V-18763987
Beneficios Definición Autoconfianza y seguridad Superar los miedos e inseguridades que provoca hablar en público haciendo ...
Beneficios Definición Desarrolla el Liderazgo Dominar la oratoria permitire no solo transmitir las propias ideas, también ...
Características Definición Según el Orador Conocimiento: tener el mayor conocimiento sobre el tema que escogerá para ser m...
Objetivos Definición Relacionarse, expresarse e influir El objetivo de relacionarse refiere al hecho de crear un vínculo c...
Bibliografía  Álvarez, Luis. Hablar y persuadir: El arte de la Oratoria. Disponible en la web: https://www.ecured.cu/Orat...
  1. 1. Beneficios, Características y Objetivos de la Oratoria LUIS ANTONIO ACOSTA V-18763987
  2. 2. Beneficios Definición Autoconfianza y seguridad Superar los miedos e inseguridades que provoca hablar en público haciendo crecer la confianza del orardor. Demuestra, además, que se puede los miedos y vencerlos. Además, practicar la supone una mejora continua de las habilidades de comunicación oral. Mejores habilidades comunicativas y lingüísticas La oratoria hace ser al orador más eficaces a la de dominar los tiempos, las pausas, la entonación, ritmo, la articulación, entre otros. Además permite elaborar un discurso eficaz, con vocabulario rico y fluido, sin coletillas ni lugares comunes. Beneficios
  3. 3. Beneficios Definición Desarrolla el Liderazgo Dominar la oratoria permitire no solo transmitir las propias ideas, también las de los demás. Hacerlo forma fluida y clara y conseguir persuadir a la audiencia es una de las habilidades claves del liderazgo, vital para impulsar el cambio. Potencia el razonamiento deductivo La oratoria obliga a partir de una premisa avanzar hacia una conclusión, en base a la información obtenida durante la investigación. Es un tipo de razonamiento muy útil tanto en la vida personal como en la profesional. Además, va acompañado pensamiento crítico, que permite construir un discurso eficaz que persuada a la audiencia. Beneficios
  4. 4. Características Definición Según el Orador Conocimiento: tener el mayor conocimiento sobre el tema que escogerá para ser manifestado. Integridad: el orador debe ser íntegro. Confianza: el orador debe tener plena confianza de sí mismo. Destreza y Habilidad: un orador debe tener destreza y habilidad frente a su público. Según el punto de vista físico La voz: pues definitivamente debemos de hacer uso de un adecuado timbre voz. El cuerpo del orador: tener una postura correcta, estar vestido y utilizar gestos y mímicas acorde con las palabras que pronunciamos. Según el punto de vista Intelectual y Emocional: Clara y Entendible: la oratoria se debe de manifestar de manera clara, entendible y precisa para un mayor éxito comunicativo. Impactante y fácil de recordar: la oratoria necesariamente debe ser para captar la atención del público y de ésta manera les sea fácil de recordar. Conmovedora y Persuasiva: debe ser conmovedora, transmitir al público la posición de tu tema tratado. Por otro lado persuasiva, porque debes al público de tus argumentos. Entretenida: no aburrir al auditorio. Características
  5. 5. Objetivos Definición Relacionarse, expresarse e influir El objetivo de relacionarse refiere al hecho de crear un vínculo con la audiencia ya sea transitorio o duradero. La función de expresarse hace hincapié en la posibilidad de la oratoria para exponer o compartir tanto ideas como pensamientos y sentimientos. Y por último su función de influir refiere a modificar la percepción, la actitud o la forma de actuar de los interlocutores. Objetivos
  6. 6. Bibliografía  Álvarez, Luis. Hablar y persuadir: El arte de la Oratoria. Disponible en la web: https://www.ecured.cu/Oratoria  Artículo (2018) ¿Qué ventajas aportan la oratoria y el debate al futuro profesional?. Disponible en la web: https://www.ceuuniversities.com/ventajas- oratoria-debate-futuro/  Artículo: Hablar en público. Disponible en la web: http://hablarenpublicocurso.com/objetivos/

