Sufrimiento fetal Pérez Buenfil Luis Angel
• Compromiso fetal durante el periodo de anteparto (antes del labor) o durante el proceso de parto • Generalmente es refer...
*Anemia Severa *Sangrado agudo *Obstrucción del flujo sanguíneo utero placentario *Disfunción de la placenta *Malformación...
*Inducción de parto o hipertensión crónica *Infección materna *Diabetes *Abuso crónico de sustancias *Asma *Convulsiones C...
Sistemas afectados Sistema Nervioso Es el más afectado >10min de anoxia causa daño irreparable Anoxemia causa Hiperemia po...
Clínica • Alteraciones de los latidos del corazón fetal Taquicardia • Bradicardia Siempre Traduce anoxia (cede con admin...
Diagnóstico • Cardiotocografía • Diagnóstico de acidosis fetal por Fetal scalp blood sample
Manejo de sufrimiento fetal intraparto • Debe mantenerse a la madre con adecuada cantidad de Hb • Monitorizarse los latido...
Manejo de asfixia perinatal Diagnosticado por APGAR Asfixia Leve Asfixia Moderada Asfixia Grave Estimular el llanto, limpi...
Referencias • https://www.medicinenet.com/pregnancy_symptoms_am_i_pregnan t/article.htm • P. G. Scholar, Dept. Streeroga P...
