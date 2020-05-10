Síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación del segmento ST

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Infarto con y sin elevación del segmento ST Pérez Buenfil Luis Angel Grupo:4942
Infarto agudo al miocardio • Es un evento que condiciona necrosis por síndrome isquémico inestable • Se establece el diagn...
Clasificación ECG Etiología Sin elevación segmento ST Con elevación segmento ST -Infarto debido a aterotrombosis coronaria...
Epidemiología • Es la manifestación más severa de afección de las arterias coronarias • Al año causa más de 2.4 millones d...
Factores de riesgo Hipertensión arterial Diabetes mellitus Tabaquismo Antecedente familiar de hipercolesterolemia
Hipoxia Isquemia y lesión Necrosis Rupura o erosión de placa de ateroma Embolo/placa de ateroma Estenosis de la luz del va...
Manifestaciones clínicas • Dolor precordial intenso >30minutos(signo de Levi), irradiación a brazo izquierdo, mandíbula. •...
Exploración física • Anormalidad en los pulsos (bradicardia o taquicardia) • Hipertensión o hipotensión • Ruidos cardiacos...
Diagnóstico ECG Biomarcadores cardiacos 12 derivaciones En los primeros 10 minutos de haber inciado sintomatología sugesti...
Evaluación inicial y manejo de decisiones Triage basado en historia clínica, examinación, ECG y marcadores cardiacos Evalu...
ECG Elevación segmento ST • Elevación del segmento ST >1mm en más de una derivación continua • Elevación >2mm en hombres m...
ECG sin elevación del sgemento ST • Lesión subendocárdica
Correlación derivaciones arteria
Marcadores cardiacos E=93% S=90-100%
Tratamiento 1. Manejo inicial. 2. Estrategias de reperfusión 3. Terapia antiplaquetaria adicional 4. Manejo en la UCI
Manejo inicial (RANA, ßEst IECA O(2) Morfina) • Reposo en cama Toma de ECG e inicio de terapia antitrombótica • Uso de ox...
Estadificación de riesgo
Estrategias de reperfusión STEMI • Se recomienda que se inicien en <90 minutos después del primer contácto médico Trombóli...
Fibrinolisis Contraindicaciones absolutas • Cualquier hemorragia intracraneal previa • Lesión de alguna estructura vascula...
Contraindicaciones relativas • Historia de hipertensión crónica, severa y mal controlada • Presión sistólica > 180 mmHg o ...
• Aproximadamente solo 50% de los pacientes con IAM son elegibles para terapia trombolítica y de ellos solo 50 a 60% se lo...
PCI primaria • Aproximadamente 95% de los pacientes obtienen reperfusión completa • Riesgo bajo de EVC • Define anatomía c...
• PCI primaria esta asociada: • mortalidad baja (7 vs 9%, p= 0.0002) • menos reinfartos (3 vs 7%, p= 0.0001) • pocos EVC (...
Tratamiento nSTEMI • Si la terapia inicial estabiliza al paciente hemodinámicamente y revierte la isquemia, se procede a a...
Terapia antitrombótica • Acido acetilsalicílico 162-325mg Seguido de una dosis de 81-325mg de ASA + ticagrelor Previene ...
Terapia anticoagulante + antiplaquetaria • Antagonista de vitamina K (warfarina) + ASA  Alto riesgo de fibrilación auricu...
STEMI No- STEMI PCI No PCI <90 min <120min >120 min, fibrinolisis, <30 min Terapia antiplaquetaria dual Terapia médica o r...
Complicaciones • Arritmias y trastornos de la conducción • Insuficiencia cardiaca • Rotura de la pared ventricular  Tampo...
Referencias • Tintinalli. “Medicina de urgencias - Judith E. Tintinalli”, et al. - 7° ed. 2013 TRUEPDF.pdf. (n.d.). • Ande...
Una revisión breve y concisa con referencias del NEJM, además de una neumotecnía que espero les agrade!

  29. 29. Referencias • Tintinalli. “Medicina de urgencias - Judith E. Tintinalli”, et al. - 7° ed. 2013 TRUEPDF.pdf. (n.d.). • Anderson, J. L., & Morrow, D. A. (2017). Acute Myocardial Infarction. New England Journal of Medicine, 376(21), 2053–2064. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMra1606915 • Reed, G. W., Rossi, J. E., & Cannon, C. P. (2017). Acute myocardial infarction. The Lancet, 389(10065), 197–210. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140- 6736(16)30677-8 • Tomás Méndez Peralta, “Intervencionismo coronario percutaneo”, España, 2010 • C. Michael Gibson, M.D., Roxana Mehran, et al (2016)“Prevention of Bleeding in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation Undergoing PCI”, New England Journal of Medicine 375:2423-2434, DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa161159

