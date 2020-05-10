Rehabilitacion ortotrauma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rehabilitación en traumatología y ortopedia Pérez Buenﬁl Luis Angel San3ago Jiménez Diego Grupo: 4942
Tendinitis
Tendón Transmitir fuerza Huesoymúsculo Movimiento Colágeno (30%) Elastina (2%) Agua /68%) Vasculirización escasa Más defic...
Términos Paratendonitis Tendinosis Paratendonitis con Tendiosis Tendinitis Inflamación aislada en el paratendón (cubierto ...
Etiopatogenia • Relación con el tipo de Fuerza que actúa sobre el tendón: Compresión, rozamiento/fricción, tracción, estím...
Clasiﬁcación de Nirschl ESTADIO I  Lesión que incluye inﬂamación sin alteración de la estructura del tendón (no asociada a...
Tratamiento Inmovilización (1-3 semanas) Rehabilitación
Inmovilización Reposo, kinesiotaping, Férula de descanso, Compresivo - compresivo/escayolado Minimiza el edema y favorece ...
Si continua dolor e inflamación: baños de contraste, US, laser, diatermia, magnetoterapia, electroterapia analgésica. Tera...
ØEjercicios y/o actividades orientadas al reentreno prelaboral. Ejercicios que en que se reproduzcan las cadenas cinéticas...
ULTRASONIDO Efecto térmico, mecánico y combinación de ambos. Por su efecto térmico: • – Vasodilatación: aumento de la circ...
EJERCICIOS EXCÉNTRICOS Ha de ser la piedra angular del tratamiento de rehabilitación. La electroterapia y los fármacos nun...
MASAJE TRANSVERSAL PROFUNDO (Cyriax) • Elimina adherencias y otro fenómenos fibróticos debidos a la cicatriz.   • Hiperemi...
Cervicalgia
Concepto y Epidemiología Más de la mitad de la población padece cervicalgia en algún momento de su vida Afecta en torno a ...
Mecánicas
Los síntomas más incapacitantes son: - Dolor: es el síntoma más frecuente, habitualmente referido a la nuca, occipucio o p...
Cervical simple Cervicalgia aguda (tortícolis) Cervicalgia subaguda Cervicalgia crónica Dolor de instauración rápida relac...
En caso de esguince
Tratamiento fisioterapeútico EVITARSE EN LA MEDIDA DE LO POSIBLE UNA INMOVILIZACIÓN PARCIAL O TOTAL DE LA ZONA LESIONADA F...
Fase analgésica Termoterapia Superﬁcial Profunda Si es portador de objetos metálicos en forma de osteosíntesis o de marcap...
USG Analgésico Antiinﬂamatorio Calentamiento tisular y efecto tróﬁco Regeneración de la zona lesionada Se comienza con dos...
Electroterapia Corrientes interferenciales Corrientes tipo TENS Tetrapolar Se colocan electrodos en parte alta y baja de l...
Masoterapia: con esta técnica se pretende además de la aproximación al paciente la evaluación de la lesión mediante la pal...
Fase de recuperación de la movilidad Movilizaciones pasivas manuales Movilizaciones activo- asistidas manuales Técnicas de...
Higiene postural El ojo tiene una independencia entre 10 y 15 grados de desplazamiento lateral. Después de esta amplitud l...
Lumbalgia
Lumbalgia: Dolor localizado entre el límite inferior de las costillas y el límite inferior de los glúteos, con o sin irrad...
Clasiﬁcación basada en el tratamiento (CBT) Manipulación Ejercicio especíﬁco Estabilización Tracción Extensión Flexión Des...
Sintomatología: • Dolor lumbar • Irradiación del dolor hacia las extremidades inferiores • Dolor intenso al ponerse de pie...
Tratamiento ﬁsioterapéutico Periodo subagudo es el idóneo para intervenir y prevenir su evolución a crónica Consideracione...
Etapa Aguda § Educación, información de su padecimiento e higiene postural de columna § Evitar posiciones que incrementen ...
Ejercicios: -Movimientos de pataleo en decúbito supino -Dorsiﬂexión y plantiﬂexión decúbito supino -Rotaciones internas y ...
Etapa Subaguda Etapa crónica Ejercicios de condicionamiento aeróbico Ejercicios de estiramiento y fortalecimiento de tronc...
Ejercicios de WIlliams: • Flexión para corrección de la hiperlordosis lumbar • Estiramiento de músculos lumbrosacros y for...
Tratamiento ﬁsioterapeútico en general • Reposo—> se estima que cada día de reposo en cama conlleva una pérdida del 2 % de...
Ejercicios • Orientados a movilizar las articulaciones a nivel lumbar, fortalecer los músculos extensores de la columna, a...
Recomendaciones Usar zapatos cómodos con poco tacón Ajustar mesa de trabajo a una altura adecuada a la estatura Sillas q...
Referencias Enwenka CS. The effects of therapeutic ultrasound on tendon healing: a biomechanical study. Am J Phys Med Reha...
