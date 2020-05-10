Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• • • • •
• • • • •
Enfermedades Hematológicas Síndromes Linfoproliferativos Traumatismo Esplénico Tumores benignos Infecciones -Esferocitosí...
• •
Cuadro clínico -Dolor abdominal generalizado o en hipocondrio izquierdo -Signo de Kehr
• • • • •
• •
En los niños y adultos jóvenes, por su mayor propensión a desarrollar sepsis fulminante
PAtología quirúrgica de bazo
PAtología quirúrgica de bazo
PAtología quirúrgica de bazo
PAtología quirúrgica de bazo
PAtología quirúrgica de bazo
PAtología quirúrgica de bazo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PAtología quirúrgica de bazo

40 views

Published on

Una presentación muy breve y sencilla, solo para dar panorama a aspectos quirúrgicos del porqué la esplenectomía

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PAtología quirúrgica de bazo

  1. 1. • • • • •
  2. 2. • • • • •
  3. 3. Enfermedades Hematológicas Síndromes Linfoproliferativos Traumatismo Esplénico Tumores benignos Infecciones -Esferocitosís hereditaria. -Talasemia mayor. -Anemias hemolíticas refractarias a tratamiento. - Púrpura trombocitopénica trombótica . -Leucemia linfocítica crónica con esplenomegalia masiva -Trombocitopenia autoinmune -Leucemia de células peludas Linfoma esplénico con linfocitos vellosos -Quistes -Amartomas -Abscesos -Parásitos Se realiza esplenectomía abierta en PTI cuando bazo mide>20cm -Hiperesplenismo 40% -Incidental a otras cirugías 30% -Trauma 10%
  4. 4. • •
  5. 5. Cuadro clínico -Dolor abdominal generalizado o en hipocondrio izquierdo -Signo de Kehr
  6. 6. • • • • •
  7. 7. • •
  8. 8. En los niños y adultos jóvenes, por su mayor propensión a desarrollar sepsis fulminante

×