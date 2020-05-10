Successfully reported this slideshow.
Enfermedades por vectores Pérez Buenfil Luis Angel
Vectores Triatominos Organismos vivos que pueden transmitir enfermedades infecciosas Animal Persona FlebótomosMosquitos Pe...
Mosquitos Aedes aegypti Principal vectores de virus que causan: Dengue, Zika, Chikunguya y fiebre amarilla Hemebras (succi...
Fiebre amarilla Vector Haemagogus (América) y Aedes (áfrica) Virus  Falvivirus (monos son reservorios) Clínica -Agudo -S...
Estadios Periodo infección Periodo intoxicaciónPeriodo remisión Viremia 3-4 días Sx febril Agitación Irrritabilidad Mareo ...
Diagnóstico • Serología  ELISA • Test diagnóstico rápido PCR • Aislamiento del virus Gibney KB, Edupuganti S, Panella AJ...
Tratamiento • Actualmente no existe una cura ante la infección Se da soporte vital: • Mantener nutrición • Evitar hipogluc...
Vacuna Vacuna 17D (virus atenuado) • Riesgo de encefalomielitis o Síndrome de Guillain Barré 0.8 de cada 100mil • Mayor ri...
Flaviviridae ARN Requiere un medio ácido Tagaviridae Cápside, ARN, Aedes aegypti Aedes albopictus ZIKA Chikungunya Ortega ...
ZIKA En 2015 se reportaron 160 casos Chiapas (82), Guerrero (4), Jalisco (2), Michoacán, Nuevo León, Oaxaca (59), Sinaloa,...
Clínica Zika Chikungunya 80% asintomática Fiebre Erupciones cutáneas Mialgias/artralgias Conjuntivitis Se asocia al síndro...
Diagnóstico Clínica (Antecedentes y clínica) • Kits, RT-PCR y ELISA para detectar virus CHIKV • RT-PCR, MAC-ELISA ZIKA Or...
Tratamiento Medidas generales • Antipiréticos y analgésicos (NO ASA) • Consumo abundante de líquidos Actualmente solo exis...
Dengue Flavovirus (DEN1-DEN4) DEN2-3 los más graves Aedes Aegypti Clínica -Sx febril -cefalea -dolor retroocular -Mialgias...
Maria G. Guzman1, Duane J. Gubler, et al. “Dengue infection”, 2016, Nature reviews, volumen 2
Signos de Alarma 1. Dolor abdominal intenso y sostenido. 2. Vómitos persistentes. 3. Derrame seroso (en peritoneo, pleura ...
“DENGUE - GUIA PARA EL EQUIPO DE SALUD”, 2015
Diagnóstico • Clínica • BH Hematocrito y plaquetas • Detección de antígeno • Aislamiento del virus • ELISA “DENGUE - GUIA...
Tratamiento • Reposo • Ingesta de líquidos • Paracetamol (para fiebre y dolor) • Si se requiere administrar volumen (soluc...
Vacuna (CYD-TDV) • En México llega en diciembre del 2015 • Se aplica a >9 años y <45 años • Eficacia del 59.2% • Eficacia ...
Profilaxis y consideraciones Las mejores medidas de prevención son: • El control del mosquito y sus criaderos • La detecci...
• El tratamiento mecánico de potenciales criaderos (tapar, colocar bajo techo, rellenar con arena o voltear: floreros, tac...
Paludismo o Malaria Plasmodium falciparum, Plasmodium vivax, Plasmodium malariae y Plasmodium ovale. Plasmodium knowlesi V...
Plasmodium vivax Fiebre terciana benigna (cada 3er día 48hrs) Plasmodium malariae Fiebre cuartana (cada 4 días 72hrs) Plas...
Diagnóstico • Estudio de gota gruesa • Frotis sanguíneo - Malaria Report 2017. WHO. The malERA Refresh Consultative Panel ...
Tratamiento • P. vivax Cloroquina + primaquina • Cloroquina para eliminar las formas sanguíneas de P. vivax y P. falcipar...
Profilaxis • Mosquiteros y mallas con insecticida de larga duración • Vacuna RTS,S-AS01 (Mosquirix) Wilby, K. J.; Lau, T. ...
Leishmaniasis • Leishmania tropica • Leishmania mexicana (cutánea localizada y leishmaniasis cutanea difusa) • L. Donovani...
• Phlebotomus • Lutzomyia (México) Vectores Asociada a la malnutrición, los desplazamientos de población, las malas condic...
Cutánea: Diseminada : Por deficiente respuesta inmune contra antígenos de Leishmania, diseminación del parásito por vía ti...
Diagnóstico • Parasitológico de muestra clínica cutánea (examen microscópico y cultivo) • Detección de anticuerpos IFI o E...
Tratamiento • Antimoniato de N-metil glucamina (glucantime) • Estibogluconato de sodio (pentostam) • Antimoniato de meglum...
Rickettsiosis • R. prowazekii: Agente etiológico del tifo epidémico, su principal vector es el piojo del cuerpo humano. • ...
Generales Gastrointestinales Dermatológicos Neurológicos Respiratorios Hematológicos Fiebre Cefalea Fotofobia Inquietud, i...
Abarca, Katia, & Oteo, José A. (2014). Aproximación clínica y principales rickettsiosis transmitidas por garrapatas presen...
Caso Sospechoso Caso Probable Caso Confirmado Fiebre + hiperemia faríngea, rash cutáneo, vómito, dolor abdominal, y que pr...
El cultivo celular es la técnica diagnóstica más específica y, como tal, se considera la prueba de referencia o estándar d...
Tratamiento • Doxiclina  100mg cada 12hrs durante 14días • Iniciar de manera empírica en caso de que se sospeche • En niñ...
Prevención • No existe vacuna • Uso de repelente de artrópodos sobre la piel y ropa (20-30% DEET) • Usar prendas que prote...
Enfermedad de Lyme • Enfermedad causada por la espiroqueta  B. burgdorferi • Transmitida por la mordedura de garrapata  ...
Gordillo-Pérez, Guadalupe, Torres, Javier, Solórzano-Santos, Fortino, Garduño-Bautista, Verónica, Tapia-Conyer, Roberto, &...
Incubación 3-32 días Placa maculopapular, típica “ojo de buey” 4-6 días después se manifiesta cuadro gripal. Semanas o mes...
Se presenta más en Europa y en niños
Diagnóstico • Clínica • PCR—> Si hay presencia de Eritema migratorio Sensibilidad 50-70% • ELISA  89% sensibilidad y 72% ...
Stupica D, Lusa L, Ruzic´-Sabljic´ E, Cerar T, Strle F. Treatment of erythema migrans with doxycycline for 10 days versus ...
Inmunización • LYMErix,™ hecha del lípido OspA de B. burgdorferi se retiro del mercado en el verano del 2001 • Multivalen...
Enfermedad de Chagas/ Tripanosomiasis • Parásitos protozoarios hemoflagelados del género Tripanosoma, cuyas especies más i...
-25 millones de personas en riesgo y entre 7 y 8 millones de infectados por T.cruzi, fundamentalmente en Latinoamérica -Pr...
¿Cómo se adquiere la enfermedad? • Se transmite por contacto con la materia fecal de las chinches infectadas (Triatoma inf...
Cuadro agudo (adultos suelen ser asintomáticos) Cuadro crónico (5-15 años después) -Sx Febril -Inflamación en lugar de mor...
Diagnóstico • Fase aguda se hace por la clínica y la presencia de antecedentes epidemiológicos (residencia o viaje en zona...
Estudios complementarios • ECG • PA • ECO
Tratamiento • Benznidazol • Nifurtimox • Benznidazol 5-7 mg/kg/día en dos tomas diarias después de los alimentos • Nifurt...
• Cardiopatía Bloqueadores beta y los inhibidores de la enzima de conversión de angiotensina se recomiendan en casos con ...
Prevención • Atención a los pacientes infectados, enfermos y sus convivientes, debido a que están expuestos al vector • In...
Lepstospirosis/ Enfermedad de Weil • Es una enfermedad ocasionada por Leptospira interrogans • Zoonosis • La leptospirosis...
• Se observa por Microscopia de campo oscuro, se observan “cordeles” finísimos, muy brillantes, dotados de movimientos de ...
Predominio en zonas rurales Mortalidad de 60% en personas >60 años -Pastores, cuidadores de establos, veterinarios, carnic...
Cuadro clínico • El periodo de incubación ha variado de 2 a 26 días (media: 10 días) • Ictericia de inicio brusco 75% de ...
Fase Primaria Curso bifásico Fase Secundaria Fase anictérica -Síndrome Febril -Hallazgo de microorganismo en LCR y otros t...
Diagnóstico • Microbiológico Cuando el paciente presenta fiebre  Leptospiremia en LCR • Después de 1er semana se puede c...
Laboratorio • Leucocitosis leve con neutrofilia • NO elevación de las transaminasas glutámico-pirúvica y glutámico-oxalacé...
Tratamiento • Penicilina y tetraciclina suele ser eficaz si se administran en los primeros días de la fase bacteriémica, d...
Profilaxis • Vacunar a animales en riesgo de ser infectados por leptospira • Control de roedores • Protección física para ...
  1. 1. Enfermedades por vectores Pérez Buenfil Luis Angel
  2. 2. Vectores Triatominos Organismos vivos que pueden transmitir enfermedades infecciosas Animal Persona FlebótomosMosquitos Persona Persona Garrapatas/pulgas Orina de animal Aedes, Anopheles Leishmania Lyme, Rickettsiosis Chagas Leptospirosis http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs387/es/
  3. 3. Mosquitos Aedes aegypti Principal vectores de virus que causan: Dengue, Zika, Chikunguya y fiebre amarilla Hemebras (succionan sangre) Longevos Viven en el interior de las casas Anopheles Filariasis linfática Paludismo http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs387/es/
  4. 4. Fiebre amarilla Vector Haemagogus (América) y Aedes (áfrica) Virus  Falvivirus (monos son reservorios) Clínica -Agudo -Síndrome Febril -Náusea/vómito -Dolor en epigastrio -Ictericia -Falla renal -Hemorragia -Choque y muerte 20-60%) Factores genéticos aumentan la mortalidad Aumenta en épocas lluviosas
  5. 5. Estadios Periodo infección Periodo intoxicaciónPeriodo remisión Viremia 3-4 días Sx febril Agitación Irrritabilidad Mareo Enrojecimiento de la piel, encías y conjuntiva Dolor en epigastrio Hepatomegalia y dolor a la palpación Signo de Faget Leucopenia Ictericia Elevación transaminasas 48 hrs Remite sintomatología Comienza al 3-6 día Vuelve sintomatología Oliguria y riesgo de sangrado Disfunción multiorgánica (hígado, riñón, corazón, cerebro) Johansson MA, Arana-Vizcarrondo N, Biggerstaff BJ, Staples JE. Incubation periods of Yellow fever virus. Am J Trop Med Hyg 2010; 83:183.
  6. 6. Diagnóstico • Serología  ELISA • Test diagnóstico rápido PCR • Aislamiento del virus Gibney KB, Edupuganti S, Panella AJ, et al. Detection of anti-yellow fever virus immunoglobulin m antibodies at 3-4 years following yellow fever vaccination. Am J Trop Med Hyg 2012; 87:1112. Nunes MR, Vianez JL Jr, Nunes KN, et al. Analysis of a Reverse Transcription Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (RT-LAMP) for yellow fever diagnostic. J Virol Methods 2015; 226:40. Lhuillier M, Sarthou JL, Cordellier R, et al. [Rural epidemic of yellow fever with interhuman transmission in the Ivory Coast in 1982]. Bull World Health Organ 1985; 63:527.
  7. 7. Tratamiento • Actualmente no existe una cura ante la infección Se da soporte vital: • Mantener nutrición • Evitar hipoglucemia • Tratar hipotensión con administración de soluciones • Si es requerido usar sustancias vasoactivas • Oxígeno • Manejas acidosis metabólica • Transfusión de plasmafresco congelado en caso de un sangrado abundante • Rivabirin**
  8. 8. Vacuna Vacuna 17D (virus atenuado) • Riesgo de encefalomielitis o Síndrome de Guillain Barré 0.8 de cada 100mil • Mayor riesgo en personas >60 años (1.6-2.3 por cada 100mil) • Contraindicada en niños <6 meses de Melo AB, da Silva Mda P, Magalhães MC, et al. Description of a prospective 17DD yellow fever vaccine cohort in Recife, Brazil. Am J Trop Med Hyg 2011; 85:739.
  9. 9. Flaviviridae ARN Requiere un medio ácido Tagaviridae Cápside, ARN, Aedes aegypti Aedes albopictus ZIKA Chikungunya Ortega Soto e., Arellano-Anaya Zaira, et al. ” Chikungunya and Zika in America and Mexico”, investigación en discapacidad, 2017, Vol 6. número 2
  10. 10. ZIKA En 2015 se reportaron 160 casos Chiapas (82), Guerrero (4), Jalisco (2), Michoacán, Nuevo León, Oaxaca (59), Sinaloa, Veracruz y Yucatán, 4 importados CHiVKV En el 2017 se reportaron 57 casos confirmados Ortega Soto e., Arellano-Anaya Zaira, et al. ” Chikungunya and Zika in America and Mexico”, investigación en discapacidad, 2017, Vol 6. número 2
  11. 11. Clínica Zika Chikungunya 80% asintomática Fiebre Erupciones cutáneas Mialgias/artralgias Conjuntivitis Se asocia al síndrome de Guillian Barré (20% con afección a músculos respiratorios) RECIEN NACIDOS calcificaciones en el cerebro del feto, microcefalia marcada y presencia de ZIKV *Microcefalia Circunferencia de la cabeza 2 desvaciones estándar por debajo de la media, ventriculomegalia, hipoplasia cerebral. Sx Febril Rigores Cefalea Fotofobia Erupciones cutáneas (petequias o lesiones maculopulares) Dolor incapacitante en articulaciones (artralgia Aguda o crónica) RECIEN NACIDOS problemas respiratorios, sepsis, enterocolitis necrotizante, meningoencefalitis, miocarditis, edema, dermatitis y pericarditis Ortega Soto e., Arellano-Anaya Zaira, et al. ” Chikungunya and Zika in America and Mexico”, investigación en discapacidad, 2017, Vol 6. número 2
  12. 12. Diagnóstico Clínica (Antecedentes y clínica) • Kits, RT-PCR y ELISA para detectar virus CHIKV • RT-PCR, MAC-ELISA ZIKA Ortega Soto e., Arellano-Anaya Zaira, et al. ” Chikungunya and Zika in America and Mexico”, investigación en discapacidad, 2017, Vol 6. número 2
  13. 13. Tratamiento Medidas generales • Antipiréticos y analgésicos (NO ASA) • Consumo abundante de líquidos Actualmente solo existe vacuna para virus Chikungunya Ortega Soto e., Arellano-Anaya Zaira, et al. ” Chikungunya and Zika in America and Mexico”, investigación en discapacidad, 2017, Vol 6. número 2
  14. 14. Dengue Flavovirus (DEN1-DEN4) DEN2-3 los más graves Aedes Aegypti Clínica -Sx febril -cefalea -dolor retroocular -Mialgias y atralgias -50% presentan exantema Incubación (3-7 días) Encefalitis, miocarditis, hepatopatía (AST o ALT >1000), afectación renal -Etapa febril -Etapa crítica -Etapa de recuperación Dengue Grave Hemorragias Shock Dengue, “enfermedad rompe huesos” Maria G. Guzman1, Duane J. Gubler, et al. “Dengue infection”, 2016, Nature reviews, volumen 2
  15. 15. Maria G. Guzman1, Duane J. Gubler, et al. “Dengue infection”, 2016, Nature reviews, volumen 2
  16. 16. Signos de Alarma 1. Dolor abdominal intenso y sostenido. 2. Vómitos persistentes. 3. Derrame seroso (en peritoneo, pleura o pericardio) detectado por clínica, por laboratorio (hipoalbuminemia) o por imágenes (ecografía de abdomen o Rx de tórax). 4. Sangrado de mucosas. 5. Cambio en el estado mental del paciente: somnolencia o irritabilidad. 6. Hepatomegalia (> 2 cm). (la hepatomegalia brusca se observa sobre todo en niños) 7. Si está disponible: incremento brusco del hematocrito concomitante con rápida disminución del recuento de plaquetas. “DENGUE - GUIA PARA EL EQUIPO DE SALUD”, 2015
  17. 17. “DENGUE - GUIA PARA EL EQUIPO DE SALUD”, 2015
  18. 18. Diagnóstico • Clínica • BH Hematocrito y plaquetas • Detección de antígeno • Aislamiento del virus • ELISA “DENGUE - GUIA PARA EL EQUIPO DE SALUD”, 2015
  19. 19. Tratamiento • Reposo • Ingesta de líquidos • Paracetamol (para fiebre y dolor) • Si se requiere administrar volumen (solución salina o Ringer Lactato) y evaluar constantemente el estado general del paciente “DENGUE - GUIA PARA EL EQUIPO DE SALUD”, 2015
  20. 20. Vacuna (CYD-TDV) • En México llega en diciembre del 2015 • Se aplica a >9 años y <45 años • Eficacia del 59.2% • Eficacia del 79.1% en casos grabes (debido a que actúa mejor contra serotipos DEN3 y DEN4) http://www.who.int/immunization/research/development/dengue_q_and_a/es/
  21. 21. Profilaxis y consideraciones Las mejores medidas de prevención son: • El control del mosquito y sus criaderos • La detección rápida y temprana de los casos mediante la vigilancia de síndromes febriles inespecíficos. • El aislamiento entomológico (protección de las picaduras) de los pacientes enfermos de dengue mientras se encuentren febriles. http://www.who.int/immunization/research/development/dengue_q_and_a/es/
  22. 22. • El tratamiento mecánico de potenciales criaderos (tapar, colocar bajo techo, rellenar con arena o voltear: floreros, tachos, latas, botellas, neumáticos en desuso, otros) y/o su eliminación cuando sean considerados basura. • Mantener los alrededores de la vivienda sin malezas, con el pasto cortado, ordenado, evita la proliferación de cualquier otra fauna nociva y permite detectar rápidamente la existencia de criaderos. • Implementar las conductas de autocuidado, como el uso de mosquiteros en puertas y ventanas y el uso de repelentes http://www.who.int/immunization/research/development/dengue_q_and_a/es/
  23. 23. Paludismo o Malaria Plasmodium falciparum, Plasmodium vivax, Plasmodium malariae y Plasmodium ovale. Plasmodium knowlesi VectorAnopheles Focos perssitentes: -Chiapas -Oaxaca -Durango -Nayarit -Sinaloa -Sonora -Chihuaha
  24. 24. Plasmodium vivax Fiebre terciana benigna (cada 3er día 48hrs) Plasmodium malariae Fiebre cuartana (cada 4 días 72hrs) Plasmodium falciparum Fiebre terciara maligna (cada 3er día 48hrs) Cuadro Clínico Taquicardia, Taquipnea, malestar, fatiga, escalofríos, sudoración, cefalea, anorexia, náusea, vómito, dolor abdominal, diarrea, tos, artralgias Hallazgos físicos Anemia y esplenomegalia Paroxismo palúdico -Escalofrío, fiebre y diaforesis -Duración: Horas, pérdida de >5mil calorías -Cuadro prodrómicoMalestar general, mialgias, cefalea, náuseas- Malaria Report 2017. WHO. The malERA Refresh Consultative Panel on Insecticide and Drug Resistance malERA: An updated research agenda for insecticide and drug resistance in malaria elimination and eradication. PLoS Med. 2017:14(11): e1002450
  25. 25. Diagnóstico • Estudio de gota gruesa • Frotis sanguíneo - Malaria Report 2017. WHO. The malERA Refresh Consultative Panel on Insecticide and Drug Resistance malERA: An updated research agenda for insecticide and drug resistance in malaria elimination and eradication. PLoS Med. 2017:14(11): e1002450
  26. 26. Tratamiento • P. vivax Cloroquina + primaquina • Cloroquina para eliminar las formas sanguíneas de P. vivax y P. falciparum, excepto los gametocitos de este último • Primaquina que elimina los hipnozoítos de P. vivax y gametocitos de P. Falciparum 14 días • Cloroquina+ primaquina 3 días En casos resistentes se usa artemisina en vez de cloroquina • Primaquina4-14 día • Artesunato y mefloquina  P. falciparum - Malaria Report 2017. WHO. The malERA Refresh Consultative Panel on Insecticide and Drug Resistance malERA: An updated research agenda for insecticide and drug resistance in malaria elimination and eradication. PLoS Med. 2017:14(11): e1002450
  27. 27. Profilaxis • Mosquiteros y mallas con insecticida de larga duración • Vacuna RTS,S-AS01 (Mosquirix) Wilby, K. J.; Lau, T. T.; Gilchrist, S. E.; Ensom, M. H. (2012). "Mosquirix (RTS,S): A Novel Vaccine for the Prevention of Plasmodium falciparum Malaria". Annals of Pharmacotherapy. 46 (3): 384–93. doi:10.1345/aph.1Q634. PMID 22408046.
  28. 28. Leishmaniasis • Leishmania tropica • Leishmania mexicana (cutánea localizada y leishmaniasis cutanea difusa) • L. Donovani, L. chagasi (kalazar o visceral) • L. braziliensis: mucocutanea Sosa Ávila Ediel Javier, et. al,“Perfil epidemiológico de la leishmaniasis: una enfermedad olvidada en México”, 2014, México
  29. 29. • Phlebotomus • Lutzomyia (México) Vectores Asociada a la malnutrición, los desplazamientos de población, las malas condiciones de vivienda, la debilidad del sistema inmunitario y la falta de recursos 700 000 y un millón de nuevos casos en el mundo y entre 20 000 y 30 000 defunciones. -Región del Golfo: Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Quintana Roo y Yucatán. -Región del Pacífico: Chiapas, Guerrero, Jalisco, Nayarit, Oaxaca y Sinaloa. -Región Centro: Morelos y Puebla. 72% masculino, 28% femenino, el grupo etario más afectado fue de 25-44 ocupando el 30%,
  30. 30. Cutánea: Diseminada : Por deficiente respuesta inmune contra antígenos de Leishmania, diseminación del parásito por vía tisular, linfática y sanguínea, lesiones nodulares en toda la piel localizada (úlcera de los chicleros) es la más frecuente: úlceras únicas o múltiples, redondeadas de bordes indicados con fondos limpio e indoloro (afecta los nervios), crecimiento lento, Costra mielicérica Visceral o Kala-azar —> Hepatoesplenomegalia y fiebre intermitente Pérdida de peso, anemia y caquexia Hiperpigmentación, Kala-azar (significa enfermedad negra) Mucocutánea (Espundia cursa, no se ha presentado en México): Destruye e invade la mucosa, puede ser desfigurantes, se presenta o puede presentar posteriormente de la cutánea . Aspecto leproso
  31. 31. Diagnóstico • Parasitológico de muestra clínica cutánea (examen microscópico y cultivo) • Detección de anticuerpos IFI o ELISA • Reacción de Montenegro (test de hipersensibilidad tardía) Induración >5mm • Parasitológico de la forma visceral (aspirado de tejido esplénico, aspirado de médula ósea o ganglio linfático) • Test de aglutinación directa (DAT) • Detección de anticuerpos mediante el polipéptido recombinante rK39 • Detección de antígeno en orina y reacción en cadena de la polimerasa (PCR) Sosa Ávila Ediel Javier, et. al,“Perfil epidemiológico de la leishmaniasis: una enfermedad olvidada en México”, 2014, México
  32. 32. Tratamiento • Antimoniato de N-metil glucamina (glucantime) • Estibogluconato de sodio (pentostam) • Antimoniato de meglumlna o estibogluconato de sodio para lesiones únicas o múltiples de diámetro menor a 5 centímetros • Termo cirugía (calor controlado) 95% curación Se trata con antimoniales durante 20 días (en la visceral se agregan 15 días más de tratamiento) Tasa de recaídas con antimoniales se estima en 14% en ambos esquemas Sosa Ávila Ediel Javier, et. al,“Perfil epidemiológico de la leishmaniasis: una enfermedad olvidada en México”, 2014, México
  33. 33. Rickettsiosis • R. prowazekii: Agente etiológico del tifo epidémico, su principal vector es el piojo del cuerpo humano. • R. typhi: Agente causal del tifo murino (endémico); los roedores son su principal reservorio y sus principales vectores son las pulgas (rata y gato) • R. rickettsii: Agente etiológico de la Fiebre Manchada y transmitida por varias especies de garrapatas
  34. 34. Generales Gastrointestinales Dermatológicos Neurológicos Respiratorios Hematológicos Fiebre Cefalea Fotofobia Inquietud, insomnio, delirio, ataxia, coma y convulsiones Náusea/vómito Anorexia Hepatoesplenomegalia Tos seca, disnea, edema pulmonar, hipoxemia Exantema macular (palmas y manos) 4to día  Petequias hemorragias, ulceradas y necróticos Anemia hemolítica, hemorragia por lesiones vasculares
  35. 35. Abarca, Katia, & Oteo, José A. (2014). Aproximación clínica y principales rickettsiosis transmitidas por garrapatas presentes en Latinoamérica. Revista chilena de infectología, 31(5), 569-576. https://dx.doi.org/10.4067/S0716-10182014000500009
  36. 36. Caso Sospechoso Caso Probable Caso Confirmado Fiebre + hiperemia faríngea, rash cutáneo, vómito, dolor abdominal, y que proceda de áreas donde se identifiquen los vectores o haya sido confirmada la ocurrencia de la enfermedad ≥2 -Alteraciones neurológicas (indiferencia al medio, irritabilidad, estupor, coma, convulsiones, signos meníngeos; en <18 meses, fontanela abombada, signo del “sol naciente”) -Alteraciones citoquímicas de LCR -Choque -Púrpura o hemorragias -Alteraciones hepáticas -Alteraciones hematológicas (trombocitopenia, bandemia absoluta >500, anemia) -Hiponatremia (Na sérico menor a 135 meq/L) -Elevación de DHL mayor a 350 UI -Acidosis (metabólica y/o respiratoria) Todo caso probable en el cual se evidencia de Rickettsia spp -PCR -ELISA Abarca, Katia, & Oteo, José A. (2014). Aproximación clínica y principales rickettsiosis transmitidas por garrapatas presentes en Latinoamérica. Revista chilena de infectología, 31(5), 569- 576. https://dx.doi.org/10.4067/S0716-10182014000500009
  37. 37. El cultivo celular es la técnica diagnóstica más específica y, como tal, se considera la prueba de referencia o estándar de oro.
  38. 38. Tratamiento • Doxiclina  100mg cada 12hrs durante 14días • Iniciar de manera empírica en caso de que se sospeche • En niños pequeños o en las mujeres embarazadas, clotrimoxazol puede ser una alternativa válida Carcopino X, Raoult D, Bretelle F, Boubli L, Stein A. Managing Q fever during pregnancy: the benefits of long-term cotrimoxazole therapy. Clin Infect Dis. 2007 1;45:548-55
  39. 39. Prevención • No existe vacuna • Uso de repelente de artrópodos sobre la piel y ropa (20-30% DEET) • Usar prendas que protejan piernas y brazos • Revisar prendas y cuerpo de que no haya alguna garrapata • En caso de hallar una garrapata sobre la piel retirarla con pinzas y lavar el área con agua y jabón • Hacer informe a epidemiología en casos que se reporten como confirmados Tarragona EL, Soares JF, Costa FB, Labruna MB, Nava S. 2016. Vectorial competence of Amblyomma tonelliae to transmit Rickettsia rickettsii. Medical and Veterinary Entomology. doi: 10.1111/mve.12189.
  40. 40. Enfermedad de Lyme • Enfermedad causada por la espiroqueta  B. burgdorferi • Transmitida por la mordedura de garrapata  Ixodes ricinus • Común en áreas rurales y suburbanas
  41. 41. Gordillo-Pérez, Guadalupe, Torres, Javier, Solórzano-Santos, Fortino, Garduño-Bautista, Verónica, Tapia-Conyer, Roberto, & Muñoz, Onofre. (2003). Estudio seroepidemiológico de borreliosis de Lyme en la Ciudad de México y el noreste de la República Mexicana. Salud Pública de México, 45(5), 351-355. Recuperado en 29 de abril de 2018, de http://www.scielo.org.mx/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0036-36342003000500004&lng=es&tlng=es.
  42. 42. Incubación 3-32 días Placa maculopapular, típica “ojo de buey” 4-6 días después se manifiesta cuadro gripal. Semanas o meses después -Se observan lesiones satélites a la placa típica
  43. 43. Se presenta más en Europa y en niños
  44. 44. Diagnóstico • Clínica • PCR—> Si hay presencia de Eritema migratorio Sensibilidad 50-70% • ELISA  89% sensibilidad y 72% especificidad • Biopsia piel Cultivo de la bacteria  Medio Barbour Stoenner-Kelly (BSK) • LCR Neuroborreliosis activa es un LCR con características inflamatorias, pleiocitosis linfocítica y respuesta intratecal de anticuerpos específicos contra B. burgdorferi Stupica D, Lusa L, Ruzic´-Sabljic´ E, Cerar T, Strle F. Treatment of erythema migrans with doxycycline for 10 days versus 15 days. Clin Infect Dis. 2012;55:343-50. Pfister H-W, Rupprecht TA. Clinical aspects of neuroborreliosis and post-Lyme disease syndrome in adult patients. Int J Med Microbiol. 2006;296 Suppl 40:11-6.
  45. 45. Stupica D, Lusa L, Ruzic´-Sabljic´ E, Cerar T, Strle F. Treatment of erythema migrans with doxycycline for 10 days versus 15 days. Clin Infect Dis. 2012;55:343-50.
  46. 46. Inmunización • LYMErix,™ hecha del lípido OspA de B. burgdorferi se retiro del mercado en el verano del 2001 • Multivalente (RxT) es la que se utiliza actualmente Stupica D, Lusa L, Ruzic´-Sabljic´ E, Cerar T, Strle F. Treatment of erythema migrans with doxycycline for 10 days versus 15 days. Clin Infect Dis. 2012;55:343-50.
  47. 47. Enfermedad de Chagas/ Tripanosomiasis • Parásitos protozoarios hemoflagelados del género Tripanosoma, cuyas especies más importantes para el ser humano causan dos enfermedades diferentes: • Tripanosomiasis africana o enfermedad del sueño • Tripanosomiasis americana o enfermedad de Chagas Paz María Salazar-Schettinoa , Martha Irene Bucio-Torresa , Margarita CabreraBravoa, “Enfermedad de Chagas en México”, 2015, México, UNAM
  48. 48. -25 millones de personas en riesgo y entre 7 y 8 millones de infectados por T.cruzi, fundamentalmente en Latinoamérica -Prevalencia es alta en Brasil, Venezuela, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia y Perú. Principalmente zonas rurales OPS México aproximadamente 1’100,000 individuos infectados y 29’500,000 en riesgo de contraer la infección; en el periodo comprendido de 2000 a 2012, la Secretaría de Salud (SS) registró 5,559 casos Paz María Salazar-Schettinoa , Martha Irene Bucio-Torresa , Margarita CabreraBravoa, “Enfermedad de Chagas en México”, 2015, México, UNAM
  49. 49. ¿Cómo se adquiere la enfermedad? • Se transmite por contacto con la materia fecal de las chinches infectadas (Triatoma infestans) • También se puede transmitir la enfermedad por transfusión sanguínea, de madre a hijo durante el embarazo, vía oral y por accidentes de laboratorio. Paz María Salazar-Schettinoa , Martha Irene Bucio-Torresa , Margarita CabreraBravoa, “Enfermedad de Chagas en México”, 2015, México, UNAM
  50. 50. Cuadro agudo (adultos suelen ser asintomáticos) Cuadro crónico (5-15 años después) -Sx Febril -Inflamación en lugar de mordedura (Chagoma) -Signo de Romaña  1-2 meses -Náuseas/vómito -Hepatoesplenomegalia -Linfoadenopatías Fase indeterminada Asintomática en 70- 90% Las cardiopatías, la forma crónica más frecuente de la enfermedad de Chagas (arritmias ybloqueo de rama derecha, insuficiencia cardíaca, aneurismas apicales, embolia tales como los accidentes cerebrovasculares y las embolias pulmonares, y muerte súbita) Cardiomiopatía VI dilatada Megaesófago o megacolon Embarazadas nacimiento prematuro, hepatoesplenomegalia, meningoencefalitis, cambios en la retina y signos de miocarditis aguda o insuficiencia cardíaca
  51. 51. Diagnóstico • Fase aguda se hace por la clínica y la presencia de antecedentes epidemiológicos (residencia o viaje en zonas endémicas) y se confirma con la demostración de parásitos en sangre, generalmente tras hemoconcentración y a veces con la utilización de cultivos o por xenodiagnóstico. • Fase crónica es más difícil la demostración directa del parásito y se precisarán más a menudo los cultivos o el xenodiagnóstico • También puede recurrirse a técnicas confirmatorias más complejas, como detección de ADN por técnicas de PCR, ELISA y/o anticuerpos circulantes, etc. Paz María Salazar-Schettinoa , Martha Irene Bucio-Torresa , Margarita CabreraBravoa, “Enfermedad de Chagas en México”, 2015, México, UNAM
  52. 52. Estudios complementarios • ECG • PA • ECO
  53. 53. Tratamiento • Benznidazol • Nifurtimox • Benznidazol 5-7 mg/kg/día en dos tomas diarias después de los alimentos • Nifurtimox 8-10 mg/ kg/d vía oral en 2 dosis después de los alimentos 60 días O 30 días (intolerantes) Debe ser rigurosamente supervisado antes, durante y después del mismo con biometría hemática, química sanguínea, examen general de orina y pruebas de función hepática y renal por sus efectos tóxicos
  54. 54. • Cardiopatía Bloqueadores beta y los inhibidores de la enzima de conversión de angiotensina se recomiendan en casos con disfunción ventricular moderada o grave con fracción de expulsión < 40% • Arritmias Amiodarona y anticoagulantes Paz María Salazar-Schettinoa , Martha Irene Bucio-Torresa , Margarita CabreraBravoa, “Enfermedad de Chagas en México”, 2015, México, UNAM
  55. 55. Prevención • Atención a los pacientes infectados, enfermos y sus convivientes, debido a que están expuestos al vector • Interrupción de la transmisión, en especial la transmisión vectorial intradomiciliaria y la transmisión transfusional y por trasplantes de órganos • Uso de insecticidas de acción residual y el mejoramiento de la vivienda, uso de mosquiteros y educación para la salud, sobre todo lo referente a la higiene de las viviendas para evitar la infestación y colonización de triatóminos Paz María Salazar-Schettinoa , Martha Irene Bucio-Torresa , Margarita CabreraBravoa, “Enfermedad de Chagas en México”, 2015, México, UNAM
  56. 56. Lepstospirosis/ Enfermedad de Weil • Es una enfermedad ocasionada por Leptospira interrogans • Zoonosis • La leptospirosis humana resulta del contacto con agua, suelo o alimentos contaminados con la orina de ratas, perros, cerdos y otros animales leptospirúricos
  57. 57. • Se observa por Microscopia de campo oscuro, se observan “cordeles” finísimos, muy brillantes, dotados de movimientos de rotación y flexión muy activos
  58. 58. Predominio en zonas rurales Mortalidad de 60% en personas >60 años -Pastores, cuidadores de establos, veterinarios, carniceros -Mineros, trabajadores de campos de arroz, cangrejeros, trabajadores y limpiadores de alcantarillas y caños
  59. 59. Cuadro clínico • El periodo de incubación ha variado de 2 a 26 días (media: 10 días) • Ictericia de inicio brusco 75% de los pacientes • Síndrome febril • Mialgias similar a “fiebre quebrantahuesos” • Tos seca (25-85%) • Congestión conjuntival
  60. 60. Fase Primaria Curso bifásico Fase Secundaria Fase anictérica -Síndrome Febril -Hallazgo de microorganismo en LCR y otros tejidos -Exantema pretibial 2-3 semanas Cuadro similar al primario Afectación hepática y renal Fase temprana aparece ictericia, con bilirrubina mayor de 65, deterioro de la función renal, y púrpura, petequias, hemoptisis, hematuria o hemorragia conjuntival Síndrome de Weil
  61. 61. Diagnóstico • Microbiológico Cuando el paciente presenta fiebre  Leptospiremia en LCR • Después de 1er semana se puede cultivar incluso de la orina y se pueden detectar anticurpos por ELISA • Cultivo  medios de Fletcher y Stuart Aglutinación con anticuerpos • PCR, DNA Finger print method
  62. 62. Laboratorio • Leucocitosis leve con neutrofilia • NO elevación de las transaminasas glutámico-pirúvica y glutámico-oxalacética • EGO proteinuria, piuria, hematuria microscópica, presencia de cilindros hialinos y granulosos • Aumento de la creatinina sérica y azotemia progresivas
  63. 63. Tratamiento • Penicilina y tetraciclina suele ser eficaz si se administran en los primeros días de la fase bacteriémica, disminuye la gravedad y la afectación hepatorrenal • Los antibióticos de elección son penicilina 1,5 MUI c/6 horas i/v o tetraciclinas, preferentemente doxiciclina 100 mg c/12 horas por vía oral, durante 7 días • Duración del tratamiento 10 días
  64. 64. Profilaxis • Vacunar a animales en riesgo de ser infectados por leptospira • Control de roedores • Protección física para aquellos quienes laboran y se exponen a factores de riesgo

