Enfermedades emergentes Pérez Buenfil Luis Angel
• Enfermedades relacionadas con nuevos agentes • Aquellas con factores causales ya conocidos que recientemente han adquiri...
Enfermedad por virus Ébola (EVE) • Tasa de letalidad del 90% • Filoviridae (filovirus) • 5 especies distintas • Huésped na...
• Período de incubación de la EVE varía de 2 a 21 días, con un promedio de 8 a 10 días • Transmisión Animal-Humano –> Huma...
Cuadro clínico Fiebre de inicio repentino, debilidad intensa, dolor muscular, dolor de cabeza y dolor de garganta Vómitos,...
• Todo caso sospechoso o confirmado se debe reportado
Se define como contacto a toda persona que haya tenido contacto con el virus Ébola en los 21 días anteriores a la aparició...
Diagnóstico • Se debe tomar muestra (sangre) • La muestra deberá ser tomada por personal de salud entrenado, extremando la...
• Autopsia está contraindicada • El virus Ébola está clasificado como patógeno de riesgo Grupo 4, por lo que requiere ser ...
Manejo del paciente • Trasladar a paciente a hospital Condiciones de aislamiento, provisión de material de protección ade...
Tratamiento • El soporte clínico general es crítico. • Los pacientes graves requieren atención en cuidados intensivos, con...
• Actualmente existe una vacuna llamada Ebola ça suffit cerca del 100% de efectividad (https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736...
Referencias • http://www.who.int/csr/don/2014_04_ebola/en/ • https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(16)32621-6 • DOI: 10.1056/...
Hantavirus • Familia Bunyaviridae y al género Hantavirus, son virus ovoides, envueltos, con un diámetro de 80 a 120 nm co...
Epidemiología Comprende un número importante de virus que se distribuyen en todo el mundo, entre ellos se incluyen: • Hant...
En México existen reportes de anticuerpos contra los hantavirus en roedores procedentes de Zacatecas, Oaxaca, Colima, Esta...
Interacción virus-hospedero • Los aerosoles son la principal ruta de transmisión de los hantavirus de roedores a humanos, ...
Fiebre hemorrágica con síndrome renal Síndrome pulmonar por hantavirus (SPH) Se presenta edema retroperitoneal rico en pro...
Diagnóstico • Ensayos serológicos tipo ELISA • Evidencia de antígeno viral en tejido, detectado por medio de inmunohistoqu...
Tratamiento • Hidratación de pacientes con SPH • Agentes inotrópicos se deben usar tempranamente para mantener una buena p...
Prevención • Reducir el contacto entre humanos y las excretas de los roedores • En áreas rurales las medidas de control so...
Referencias • Zhang YZ, Zou Y, Fu ZF y Plyusnin A. Hantavirus infections in humans and animals, China. Emerg Infect Dis 20...
Una revisión detallada de diversas enfermedades emergentes!

