Cesárea Pérez Buenfil Luis Angel
Cesárea Abdominal • Extracción del feto y membranas ovulares por medio de sendas incisiones en la pared abdominal (laparot...
Estadísticas • Tasa del 23.8% en el Reino Unido • Tasa del 30% en Estados Unidos • 28% en el medio público • 62% en medio ...
Indicaciones Absolutas Relativas Maternas Maternas Fetales Fetales Ovulares Ovulares Cuatro grupo de indicaciones Distocia...
Absolutas Maternas *≥2 cesáreas previas (aumenta riesgo de rotura uterina, 3er cesárea iterativa) *Rotura uterina (actual ...
Maternas Relativas *Cesárea anterior *Inducción de parto fracasada *Agotamiento materna *Miomatosis uterina *Falta de prog...
Técnica quirúrgica Preparación Ayuno, no prendas metálicas Rasurado Anestesia Peridural Raquidea General Local Sonda vesic...
Sgementaria Corporal Segmeno corporal
Profilaxis antibiótica Se administran 2gr de cefalosporina de 1er generación Alérgicas clindamicina 600mg IV y gentamicina...
Complicaciones Maternas Fetales Intraoperatoria Posoperatoria -Hemorragia -Lesiones vísceras vecinas -Complicación anestés...
Descripción de indicaciones de cesárea, así como una breve referencia la procedimiento quirúrgico

