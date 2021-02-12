Demonstratives actividad.2 b

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Inglés I Mg. Nancy León Pereyra. The article : A - An What is it? It`s a car It`s an Apple It`s a book It`s an umbrella Examples A boy - An Apple- A car - An orange - A house - An opera Exercise : Language Reference: We use the article A – An with singular nouns. A is used with nouns starting with a consonant: A teacher An is used with nouns starting with a vowel: An orange Write the article : A - AN: 1 ______ tourist 6 _______ English book 11 ________ house 2. _____ camera 7 _______ umbrella 12 _______ hospital 3______ building 8 ______ good driver 13 _______elephant 4 _____ credit card 9 ______ computer 14 _______ airport 5--------- apple 10 _______ passport 15 _______ Printer
  2. 2. Inglés I Mg. Nancy León Pereyra. Recuerda : Los adjetivos no se pluralizan: Example : 1. This chair is new 2. These chairs are new near Far Singular this That plural these Those DEMONSRATIVES
  3. 3. Inglés I Mg. Nancy León Pereyra. 3. . That car is modern 4. Those cars are modern Exercises: Change to plural or singular form: 1. That house is big _____________________________________ 2. This computer is fast __________________________________ 3. These students are new ________________________________ 4. Those credit cards are international ________________________ 5. This suitcase is very heavy _______________________________ 6. That hat is old fashioned ________________________________ 7. These laptops are Samsung ______________________________ 8. That hotel is beautiful __________________________________ 9. This painting is expensive _______________________________ 10. These books are interesting ______________________________ Make sentences in negative form: 1. This is a good laptop_________________________________ 2. That is a modern picture._____________________________ 3. Those are excellent students__________________________ 4. These are my new glasses____________________________ Correct the mistakes: 1. This are my pants________________________________ 2. That is an good book_____________________________ 3. These are a interesting magazines.____________________________

×