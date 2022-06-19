Successfully reported this slideshow.

Ciberbullying.pptx

0

Share

Jun. 19, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
FAMILIA DISFUNCIONALES.pptx
FAMILIA DISFUNCIONALES.pptx
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10
1 of 10

Ciberbullying.pptx

Jun. 19, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Como se sabe en los centros educativos se agudizan los problemas entre estudiantes, esto se acentúa cuando hay estudiantes que dejan pasar la violencia.

Como se sabe en los centros educativos se agudizan los problemas entre estudiantes, esto se acentúa cuando hay estudiantes que dejan pasar la violencia.

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(2.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Loving Erich Fromm
(4.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat This, Not That When You're Expecting: The Doctor-Recommended Plan for Baby and You! Your Complete Guide to the Very Best Foods for Every Stage of Pregnancy Jennifer Ashton
(3.5/5)
Free
The Path of Christ or Antichrist Elizabeth Clare Prophet
(3/5)
Free
The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America's Shining Women Kate Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body Roxane Gay
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change Angela Garbes
(4.5/5)
Free
Gut Renovation: Unlock the Age-Defying Power of the Microbiome to Remodel Your Health from the Inside Out Dr. Roshini Raj
(3.5/5)
Free
Humanity Is Trying: Experiments in Living with Grief, Finding Connection, and Resisting Easy Answers Jason Gots
(5/5)
Free
Pandemic Life: A New Normal The Millions
(4/5)
Free
The February/March Audiozine Issue Clean Eating
(4.5/5)
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
(4/5)
Free
I'll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood Jessi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind Fariha Roisin
(0/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free

Ciberbullying.pptx

  1. 1. El Ciberbullying
  2. 2. Termino en ingles que se utiliza para definir acoso escolar Hostigamiento de forma prolongada de un alumno a otro Tipo de abuso se puede presentar de forma psicológica, verbal, llegando incluso al físico.
  3. 3. Verbal Psicológic a Física Cibernét ico Sexual Social
  4. 4. FISICO  Existen golpes  Empujones  Jalones  Organizar un golpe  Utilizar en los pleitos armas blancas Es el mas habitual, insultos y apodos principalmente , también menosprecios en publico, resaltar defectos físicos  Cuando hay persecución  Cuando hay intimidación  Cuando hay manipulación  Cuando hay chantaje VERBAL PSICOLOGICOS
  5. 5. Familia Siempre tener un ambiente familiar donde se encuentre la confianza y el amor como principales valores Tener un ámbito de comunicación entre padres e hijos Poner limites y exigir que cumplan las normas impuestas en la familia
  6. 6. ESCUELA Necesario que la disciplina se mantenga en el salón y la escuela en general Establecer las reglas de la escuela y las acciones que se tomaran en caso de infringir esas reglas Actuar rápido, directa y contundentemente en el caso de que se presente alguna sospecha de acoso escolar
  7. 7. Baja autoestima Actitudes pasivas Trastornos emocionales Depresión Ansiedad Pensamientos suicidas Desinterés en la escuela Fobias

×