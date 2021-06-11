Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Diferencias entre E-commerce y M-commerce.
¿QueesE- commerce? ▪ Comprar y vender productos o servicios mediante medios electrónicos a través de dispositivos que se c...
¿QueesM- commerce? ▪ Se trata de comercio electrónico usando el teléfono móvil, ya sea mediante un navegador o una aplicac...
Diferencias. Historia. E-commerce. M-commerce. 1970 1990 Algunos achacan este hecho, con el inicio de la venta por catálog...
Diferencias. Dispositivos Utilizados. E-commerce M-commerce Ordenadores Portátiles. Dispositivos de Mano.
Diferencias. Uso de Internet. E-commerce M-commerce Obligatorio. No es obligatorio.
Diferencias. Movilidad. E-commerce M-commerce Limitado. Menos limitado.
Diferencias. Alcanzar. E-commerce M-commerce Solo en los lugares donde la electricidad e internet están disponibles. Más a...
Diferencias. Pago. E-commerce M-commerce Tarjetas de crédito. Tasa de llamadas,banca móvil.
Diferencias. Uso. E-commerce M-commerce Menos simple debido a una interfaz de usuario más complicada y más funciones. Simp...
Diferencias. Costo. E-commerce M-commerce Tiendas web. Tiendas web (versión móvil / aplicación web), aplicación híbrida, a...
M-commerce Datos de entrada información descriptiva básica de su aplicación Instalar Connector Se instalara todos los comp...
Causasdel crecimientodel m-commece. ▪ La demanda de aplicaciones de pago para teléfonos y tabletas por parte del consumido...
Ventajas ▪ El m-commerce no requiere desarrollo adicional y se puede usar el navegador móvil ▪ Una versión responsive (ada...
Desventajas ▪ Si la página tiene mucha información puede tardar en cargarse más de lo debido. ▪ La versión responsive requ...
Bibliografía. ▪ debitoor. (19 de Julio de 2019). ¿Qué es el m- commerce? Obtenido de ¿Qué es el m-commerce?: https://debit...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Internet
83 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Ecommerce

Diferencias entre E-commerce y M-commerce

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ecommerce

  1. 1. Diferencias entre E-commerce y M-commerce.
  2. 2. ¿QueesE- commerce? ▪ Comprar y vender productos o servicios mediante medios electrónicos a través de dispositivos que se conectan a Internet.
  3. 3. ¿QueesM- commerce? ▪ Se trata de comercio electrónico usando el teléfono móvil, ya sea mediante un navegador o una aplicación.
  4. 4. Diferencias. Historia. E-commerce. M-commerce. 1970 1990 Algunos achacan este hecho, con el inicio de la venta por catálogo a finales del siglo XIX en los Estados Unidos. La venta por catálogo evolucionó la forma de distribución tradicional, fue la primera forma de comprar sin antes ver físicamente el producto. Los clientes de hoy esperan todo a través de sus teléfonos. Ya no les gusta revisar el correo electrónico de la forma tradicional y no siempre tienen acceso a impresoras.
  5. 5. Diferencias. Dispositivos Utilizados. E-commerce M-commerce Ordenadores Portátiles. Dispositivos de Mano.
  6. 6. Diferencias. Uso de Internet. E-commerce M-commerce Obligatorio. No es obligatorio.
  7. 7. Diferencias. Movilidad. E-commerce M-commerce Limitado. Menos limitado.
  8. 8. Diferencias. Alcanzar. E-commerce M-commerce Solo en los lugares donde la electricidad e internet están disponibles. Más amplio.
  9. 9. Diferencias. Pago. E-commerce M-commerce Tarjetas de crédito. Tasa de llamadas,banca móvil.
  10. 10. Diferencias. Uso. E-commerce M-commerce Menos simple debido a una interfaz de usuario más complicada y más funciones. Simple porque todas las funciones se han simplificado.
  11. 11. Diferencias. Costo. E-commerce M-commerce Tiendas web. Tiendas web (versión móvil / aplicación web), aplicación híbrida, aplicación nativa.
  12. 12. M-commerce Datos de entrada información descriptiva básica de su aplicación Instalar Connector Se instalara todos los complementos Crear aplicación Se crea su aplicación como desee Publicar colocas tu aplicación en Google Play o Apple Store
  13. 13. Causasdel crecimientodel m-commece. ▪ La demanda de aplicaciones de pago para teléfonos y tabletas por parte del consumidor. ▪ El rápido crecimiento del consumo de teléfonos y otros dispositivos móviles, así como de la conexión a internet.
  14. 14. Ventajas ▪ El m-commerce no requiere desarrollo adicional y se puede usar el navegador móvil ▪ Una versión responsive (adapta a la pantalla del teléfono) es más rápida. ▪ El uso de apps simplifica y agiliza la actividad de compraventa.
  15. 15. Desventajas ▪ Si la página tiene mucha información puede tardar en cargarse más de lo debido. ▪ La versión responsive requiere desarrollo extra y, por tanto, costes. ▪ La versión responsive puede no contar con todos los elementos de la página web.
  16. 16. Bibliografía. ▪ debitoor. (19 de Julio de 2019). ¿Qué es el m- commerce? Obtenido de ¿Qué es el m-commerce?: https://debitoor.es/glosario/definicion-m-commerce. ▪ Simicart. (03 de Agosto de 2019). 11 key differences between E-commerce and M-commerce. Obtenido de 11 key differences between E-commerce and M- commerce: https://www.simicart.com/blog/differences-between- e-commerce-and-m-commerce.

×