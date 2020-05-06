Actividad5 160120155947

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MARINA DE GUERRA DEL PERÚ INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR TECNOLÓGICO PÚBLICO NAVAL – CITEN DEPARTAMENTO DE CAPACITACIÓN Y...
TÍTULO EL PROCESO DE APRENDIZAJE AUTOR  CAPITÁN DE NAVÍO DAVID ROBERT HARO COURTNEY
 Aprendizaje o Concepto Proceso a través del cual se adquieren o modifican habilidades, destrezas, conductas o valores, c...
 Aprendizaje o Concepto En el aprendizaje intervienen diversos factores, que van desde el medio en que el ser humano se d...
 Aprendizaje o Concepto El aprendizaje humano está relacionado con la educación y el desarrollo personal. Debe estar orie...
 Aprendizaje o Concepto El aprendizaje es concebido como el cambio de conducta debido a la experiencia, no a factores de ...
 Aprendizaje o Concepto El aprendizaje es un proceso mediante el cual la persona se apropia del conocimiento, en sus dist...
 Factores que intervienen en el Aprendizaje o Factores Intrapersonales -Los cambios cognitivos, emocionales y corporales.
 Factores que intervienen en el Aprendizaje o Factores Intrapersonales -La competencia instrumental pertinente. Son conoc...
 Factores que intervienen en el Aprendizaje o Factores Intrapersonales -Estrategias de aprendizaje como técnicas de traba...
 Factores que intervienen en el Aprendizaje o Factores Socio-Ambientales -Los factores ambientales que rodean a cada pers...
 Factores que intervienen en el Aprendizaje o Factores Socio-Ambientales -Entre los factores de situación podemos conside...
 Tipos de Aprendizaje o Significativo -Es cuando el estudiante relaciona la información nueva con la que ya posee, reajus...
 Tipos de Aprendizaje o Descubrimiento -Es cuando la persona no recibe los contenidos de forma pasiva. Descubre los conce...
 Tipos de Aprendizaje o Observación -Es cuando una persona copia o imita la conducta de otro, llamado también modelamient...
 Tipos de Aprendizaje o Cooperativo -Es cuando se organizan actividades dentro de un grupo humano, para convertirlas en u...
 Tipos de Aprendizaje o Repetitivo -Se produce cuando la persona memoriza contenidos sin comprenderlos o relacionarlos co...
FIN
