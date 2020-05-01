Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL CORONAVIRUS
● Luis Alaya ● Luis Rivas ● Luis Morales ● Kevin Alvarado ● Jared Olivas INTEGRANTES:
1. Introducción 1.1. Deﬁnición del coronavirus 1.2. Toda la problemática de esta pandemia mundial 1.3. Como el coronavirus...
1.1.1.Los coronavirus son una familia de virus que pueden causar enfermedades como el resfriado común, el síndrome respira...
1.2.PROBLEMÁTICA: 3.1.El covid-19 originado en Wuhan, ha traído muerte e infectados en cantidades grandes, se propagó en c...
2.1.CAUSAS: 5.1.Muchos expertos en salud creen que la nueva cepa de coronavirus probablemente se originó en murciélagos o ...
2.2.CONSECUENCIAS: 6.1.Hasta 30 millones de niños están en riesgo de enfermedad y muerte debido a los efectos secundarios ...
3.CONCLUSIÓN: 7.1.Los CDC (Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades)están respondiendo a una pandemia de enfer...
Trabajo rv

Tarea grupal de razonamiento verbal

  1. 1. EL CORONAVIRUS
  2. 2. ● Luis Alaya ● Luis Rivas ● Luis Morales ● Kevin Alvarado ● Jared Olivas INTEGRANTES:
  3. 3. 1. Introducción 1.1. Deﬁnición del coronavirus 1.2. Toda la problemática de esta pandemia mundial 1.3. Como el coronavirus afecta a las personas de mayor riesgo y de baja situación económica 2. Causas y consecuencias 2.1. Causas de esta pandemia 2.1.1. El murciélago, responsable de este virus 2.1.2. Papel de origen de la pandemia en el mercado de especies silvestres de Wuhan 2.1.3. Las erróneas medidas del gobierno de china Esquema 2.2. Consecuencias 2.2.1. El inicio de la pandemia del COVID-19 que afecta a miles de personas a nivel mundial 2.2.2. La crisis económica, que afecta a todos los niveles sociales por igual 2.2.3. El colapso de varios de los gobiernos a causa de las medidas que se toman para prevenir el contagio 3. Cierre 3.1. Conclusión 3.2. Reﬂexión
  4. 4. 1.1.1.Los coronavirus son una familia de virus que pueden causar enfermedades como el resfriado común, el síndrome respiratorio agudo grave (SARS, por sus siglas en inglés), y el síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio (MERS, por sus siglas en inglés). En 2019 se identificó un nuevo coronavirus como la causa de un brote de enfermedades que se originó en China. 1.1.2.Este virus ahora se conoce como el síndrome respiratorio agudo grave coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). La enfermedad que causa se llama enfermedad del coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). En marzo de 2020 la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) declaró que este brote de COVID-19 es una pandemia. 1.1.DEFINICIÓN:
  5. 5. 1.2.PROBLEMÁTICA: 3.1.El covid-19 originado en Wuhan, ha traído muerte e infectados en cantidades grandes, se propagó en casi todo el mundo, lo que obligó a varios países tomar medidas de seguridad como el aislamiento social, la desinfección constantemente, también afectó mucho a una potencia la cual es Estados Unidos. 3.2.Esto afecta al sistema de salud de los países, hay algunos que no pueden, otro que si por el momento pero la cantidad de infectados siguen subiendo y solo esperemos que la cantidad de muertos no suba mucho más .
  6. 6. 2.1.CAUSAS: 5.1.Muchos expertos en salud creen que la nueva cepa de coronavirus probablemente se originó en murciélagos o pangolines. La primera transmisión a humanos se dio en Wuhan, China. Desde entonces, el virus se ha propagado principalmente a través del contacto de persona a persona. 5.2.Los coronavirus son un grupo de virus que pueden causar enfermedades tanto en animales como en humanos. Un ejemplo de coronavirus es la cepa del virus del síndrome respiratorio agudo severo (SARS, en inglés) conocida como SARS-CoV. El SARS se propagó rápidamente en 2002-2003. 5.3La nueva cepa de coronavirus se llama coronavirus 2 del síndrome respiratorio agudo grave (SARS-CoV-2). El virus causa la enfermedad por coronavirus 19 (COVID-19).
  7. 7. 2.2.CONSECUENCIAS: 6.1.Hasta 30 millones de niños están en riesgo de enfermedad y muerte debido a los efectos secundarios de la pandemia de COVID-19. El informe de réplicas de Visión Mundial considera lo que sucedería si los devastadores impactos secundarios del brote de Ébola 2015-2016 en los niños se replicaran en los 24 países más frágiles cubiertos por el llamamiento humanitario COVID-19 de la ONU. 6.2.Los impactos secundarios amenazan la vida de muchos más niños que el propio COVID-19. 6.3.Hasta 30 millones de vidas de niños están en peligro por los efectos secundarios en la salud, como enfermedades mortales como la malaria, la falta de inmunización o el aumento de la desnutrición, ya que los sistemas de salud están abrumados por los pacientes con COVID-19.
  8. 8. 3.CONCLUSIÓN: 7.1.Los CDC (Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades)están respondiendo a una pandemia de enfermedad respiratoria que se propaga de persona a persona causada por un nuevo coronavirus. La enfermedad se ha denominado "enfermedad del coronavirus 2019" (abreviado como "COVID-19"). 7.2.Esta situación supone un riesgo grave para la salud pública. El Gobierno federal se encuentra trabajando estrechamente con socios estatales, locales, tribales y territoriales, además de socios de la salud pública, para responder a esta situación. El COVID-19 puede causar una enfermedad de leve a grave; los adultos de 65 años de edad o más y las personas de cualquier edad con problemas de salud subyacentes graves son los más propensos a enfermarse gravemente.

