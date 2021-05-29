Presentacion grupal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Panamericana del Puerto Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Escuela de Contaduría Publica Valencia – Se...
Es aquel que consiste en analizar y estudiar la viabilidad de un proyecto empresarial. Se trata de un proceso largo y de g...
Gracias a los estudios de mercado, siempre y cuando estén bien realizados, conoceremos el perfil y el comportamiento de nu...
Los productos y servicios se dividen en dos clases amplias basadas en los tipos de consumidores que los utilizan: producto...
Es aquello que se ofrece al consumidor (Cliente), por lo que cobra una cantidad de dinero. Es un bien o servicio que reúne...
Valoración de los elementos que componen el núcleo, de acuerdo con unos criterios que son comparativos con la competencia....
Si tenemos una o varias ideas de negocio, el estudio de negocio nos ayudará a elegir, descartar y corregir. Quizá tu idea ...
Dependiendo del ingreso nacional o consumo se elabora el producto ya que esto inmergen todos los gastos que acarrea el pro...
En economía, “oferta” se define como todos los bienes y servicios disponibles en el mercado que los socios comerciales pue...
Es el conjunto de vías, elegidas por una empresa, que un producto recorre desde que es creado hasta que llega al consumido...
• Información sobre las necesidades del mercado: Estudio del mercado y de su demanda. • Adquisición y almacenamiento de pr...
Se debe tener muy claro quién es su cliente y a qué consumidor o tienda de supermercados piensa dirigirse. La empresa no d...
El margen comercial es la cantidad de dinero que se gana o pierde por la venta de un determinado producto o servicio. Se c...
Además de ser una decisión de tipo económico y matemático, en el Precio se toma en cuenta el impacto psicológico en el púb...
El punto de equilibrio o umbral de rentabilidad se refiere a la cantidad de producto que debes vender a un precio determin...
https://www.emprendepyme.net/que-es-un-estudio-de- mercado.html#:~:text=Un%20estudio%20de%20mercado%20consiste,y%20el%20mercado%20en%20con creto.
https://www.finanzarel.com/blog/el-margen-comercial-la-clave-del-exito-para-impulsar-tu-resultado- 2/#:~:text=El%20margen%...
Presentacion grupal

  1. 1. Universidad Panamericana del Puerto Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Escuela de Contaduría Publica Valencia – Sede Fundametal Estudiantes: Crespo Luigina CI: 27.430.304 Yácua Edwin CI:28.402.064 Rojas Antony CI:26.267.742 Diseño y Evaluación de Proyectos 9no Semestres Sección 15
  2. 2. Es aquel que consiste en analizar y estudiar la viabilidad de un proyecto empresarial. Se trata de un proceso largo y de gran trabajo, durante el cual se recopila una gran cantidad de información relativa a clientes, competidores, el entorno de operación y el mercado en concreto. De esta manera, a través del estudio de mercado, la persona que tiene la idea de emprender, puede diseñar un buen plan de negocio al que acogerse, ya sea para lanzar dicha nueva idea o para ofertar un nuevo producto
  3. 3. Gracias a los estudios de mercado, siempre y cuando estén bien realizados, conoceremos el perfil y el comportamiento de nuestros clientes, la situación del mercado o la industria a la que nos dedicamos, descubriremos cómo trabaja nuestra competencia y nuestros posibles proveedores, identificaremos nuevas necesidades. Muchas empresas o dueños de pequeños negocios aún no son conscientes de la utilidad de un estudio de mercado
  4. 4. Los productos y servicios se dividen en dos clases amplias basadas en los tipos de consumidores que los utilizan: productos de consumo y productos industriales. Ampliamente deﬁnidos, los productos también incluyen otras entidades sujetas a marketing como experiencias, organizaciones, personas, lugares e ideas. Los productos de consumo son los productos y servicios comprados por los consumidores ﬁnales para su consumo personal. Los mercadólogos suelen clasiﬁcar estos productos y servicios sobre todo con base en cómo los consumidores realizan su compra. Los productos de consumo incluyen productos de conveniencia, productos de comparación, productos de especialidad y productos no buscados. Estos productos se diferencian en las formas en que los consumidores los compran y, por tanto, en cómo se comercializan. Los productos industriales son los adquiridos para su posterior procesamiento, o para su utilización en la realización de un negocio. Así, la distinción entre un producto de consumo y un producto industrial se basa en el propósito para el cual se adquiere el producto.
  5. 5. Es aquello que se ofrece al consumidor (Cliente), por lo que cobra una cantidad de dinero. Es un bien o servicio que reúne una serie de características y atributos que permiten su venta en el mercado. Todo bien o servicio capaz de cubrir o satisfacer una necesidad en el consumidor. Es el objeto del proceso de intercambio, lo que el productor o proveedor ofrece a un cliente potencial a cambio de otra cosa que el proveedor percibe como de valor equivalente o mayor. Características: Son datos objetivos. Es lo que se puede medir o cuantificar fácilmente. • Si es un producto físico son: las dimensiones, el peso, el color o los materiales de que está hecho. • Si hablamos de un robot aspirador, por ejemplo, serían, además de las anteriores, la clase de sensores que lleva, el tipo de batería, los tipos de suelos que es capaz de limpiar, si sirve para recoger pelos de mascota o el nivel de ruido. • Si hablamos de productos más básicos como el arroz, las características tienen que ver con el color, el tamaño del grano y el peso
  6. 6. Valoración de los elementos que componen el núcleo, de acuerdo con unos criterios que son comparativos con la competencia. Se refiere a las propiedades físicas, químicas y técnicas del producto Propiedades Núcleo: Calidad: Valor último de adquisición Precio:
  7. 7. Si tenemos una o varias ideas de negocio, el estudio de negocio nos ayudará a elegir, descartar y corregir. Quizá tu idea sea buena, pero dar una vuelta a tu producto ayude a cubrir mejor las necesidades de tu target. Quizá el local que has escogido sea una maravilla, pero tu target no se encuentre en esa zona. O quizá tu negocio no sea viable. Y, en ese caso, es mejor saberlo cuanto antes y dedicar nuestros recursos a otra cosa. Un estudio de mercado bien realizado nos aportará una importante información para depurar nuestra idea de negocio en un contexto determinado y adaptar nuestros deseos a la realidad.
  8. 8. Dependiendo del ingreso nacional o consumo se elabora el producto ya que esto inmergen todos los gastos que acarrea el producto para su elaboración y si es de un buen consumo, mayor será la elaboración del producto Cuando la productividad del país se ve afectada los ingresos nacionales sufre variaciones, lo que influye en el mercado interno y externo, ocasionando escasez en los mismos y hasta la ausencia de algunos productos de consumo e industrial.
  9. 9. En economía, “oferta” se define como todos los bienes y servicios disponibles en el mercado que los socios comerciales pueden adquirir a cambio de dinero, bienes materiales u otros servicios. Oferta La “demanda” es el término complementario de la oferta. Designa la necesidad real de determinados bienes o servicios que tienen potenciales socios comerciales como empresas u hogares particulares. Demanda Las mismas intervienen debido a que implica una situación de equilibrio de mercado, en la cual los consumidores y vendedores alcanzan una especie de acuerdo natural sobre el precio final de un producto, pero dicho acuerdo no existe en la realidad sino que se trata la propia dinámica del mercado. Pero, al aumentar el precio de venta una empresa estará dispuesta a vender más
  10. 10. Es el conjunto de vías, elegidas por una empresa, que un producto recorre desde que es creado hasta que llega al consumidor final. Importancia El canal de distribución se convierte en un medio importante de ventas de los servicios que ofrece una empresa. Se entiende como canal de distribución al camino que un producto sigue desde su producción hasta el consumidor final Una estructura de canal de distribución se relaciona con el sistema utilizado por una compañía para entregar bienes y productos a los consumidores.
  11. 11. • Información sobre las necesidades del mercado: Estudio del mercado y de su demanda. • Adquisición y almacenamiento de productos: Relación de intercambio con el sistema de producción. • Promoción comercial y publicidad: Función de creación y de mantenimiento de la demanda. • Distribución: Conjunto de tareas de mantenimiento, transporte y entrega física de los productos a los mayoristas o a los detallistas • Fijación de precios: Política de precios y de descuentos según los intermediarios y agentes intervinientes en el proceso de comercialización. • Ventas: Función tradicional o básica en la que se soporta toda la fuerza del sistema. • Servicios posventa: Conjunto de acciones de ayuda, de asistencia y de información al cliente para fidelizar su relación futura.
  12. 12. Se debe tener muy claro quién es su cliente y a qué consumidor o tienda de supermercados piensa dirigirse. La empresa no debe restringirse a un solo canal sino trabajar el concepto de multicanalidad. Debe beneficiar a todas las partes involucradas No debe afectar los costos del negocio Que no desentone con tu producto y marca Conocer la cobertura de mercado del canal de distribución
  13. 13. El margen comercial es la cantidad de dinero que se gana o pierde por la venta de un determinado producto o servicio. Se calcula mediante la diferencia entre el precio de venta y el precio de coste de ese producto o servicio.
  14. 14. Además de ser una decisión de tipo económico y matemático, en el Precio se toma en cuenta el impacto psicológico en el público y en las reacciones de la competencia Una adecuada fijación de precios repercutirá en la capacidad de la organización para alcanzar sus objetivos, según la naturaleza de la organización (pública ó privada, lucrativa ó no lucrativa), el responsable de marketing puede sentirse influido por algunos de los objetivos, que se muestran a continuación: - Uso eficiente de recursos - Imparcialidad - Ofrecer la posibilidad de participación máxima - Máxima exposición del producto - Beneficios
  15. 15. El punto de equilibrio o umbral de rentabilidad se refiere a la cantidad de producto que debes vender a un precio determinado para recuperar el dinero que invertiste al montar el negocio, sin todavía recibir ganancias. Se trata de un análisis en el que se comparan los costos de producción con los ingresos por ventas cerradas. Una vez que tu negocio alcanza el equilibrio entre los costos totales y los ingresos totales, tendrá posibilidades de ser rentable y empezará a producir ganancias. Te ayuda a planificar de mejor manera tus costos fijos y variables. Así podrás identificar dónde puedes reducir y optimizar gastos en caso de que lo necesites. Te permite predecir a partir de qué punto tu negocio va a ser rentable. Te ayuda a identificar si estás produciendo la cantidad que necesitas vender o si debes ajustar la manufactura. Te ayuda a mejorar tus estrategias de comercialización, así como el precio de venta al público de tus productos. Promueve la elaboración de planes de negocio con metas realistas y medibles.
  Referencias Bibliográficas https://www.emprendepyme.net/que-es-un-estudio-de- mercado.html#:~:text=Un%20estudio%20de%20mercado%20consiste,y%20el%20mercado%20en%20con creto. https://blog.mailrelay.com/es/2018/09/06/estudio-de-mercado https://marketingcocreador.wordpress.com/2017/05/11/clasificacion-de-productos-y-servicios-marketing/ https://www.marketinginteli.com/documentos-marketing/fundamentos-de-marketing/estrategias-de- producto/significado-de-producto/ http://recodemk.es/articulos/la-importancia-del-estudio-de-mercado-en-la-idea-de-negocio https://www.ionos.es/startupguide/gestion/oferta-y-demanda/ https://debitoor.es/glosario/definicion-canal-distribucion https://www.cuidatudinero.com/13117193/estructura-del-canal-de-distribucion https://blogs.udima.es/administracion-y-direccion-de-empresas/libros/introduccion-a-la-organizacion-de-empresas- 2/unidad-didactica-6-el-sistema-de-comercializacion-de-la-empresa/1-concepto-y-estructura-del-sistema-de- comercializacion-direccion-del-marketing/
  17. 17. https://www.finanzarel.com/blog/el-margen-comercial-la-clave-del-exito-para-impulsar-tu-resultado- 2/#:~:text=El%20margen%20comercial%20es%20la,de%20ese%20producto%20o%20servicio. Referencias Bibliográficas https://www.escueladenegociosydireccion.com/revista/business/emprendedores/canales-de-distribucion-cual-es-el- adecuado-para-tu-negocio/ https://www.aiu.edu/cursos/Mercadotecnia%20y%20Ventas/pdf%20leccion%205/Lecci%C3%B3n%205%20MV.pdf https://www.pichincha.com/portal/blog/post/punto-de- equilibrio#:~:text=El%20punto%20de%20equilibrio%20o%20umbral%20de%20rentabilidad%20se%20refiere,negoci o%2C%20sin%20todav%C3%ADa%20recibir%20ganancias.

