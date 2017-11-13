Au fil de nos cours d’eau 2014-2017 Proiect de parteneriat strategic între şcoli cofinanţat de Comisia Europeană DISEMINAR...
M-am trezit la ora 6:30 iar aceasta este supa pe care am mancat- o dimineata. Este o supa crema de praz si cartofi.
La ora 8:00 am ajuns la şcoală pregătiţi pentru ora de muzică- Activitatea O4 – fiecare grup de patru elevi a cântat cânte...
La ora 9:40 am participat la o degustare de produse tradiţionale ale celor şapte ţări partenere.
Alături de echipa de lituanieni care au gătit pentru România .
La ora 14:00 am participat la câteva activităţi sportive.
Aici jucam hochei iar fiecare membru avea dreptul la 5 încercări pentru a marca.
Aici trebuia să ne învârtim de 3 ori , apoi să lovim mingea si sa marcam iar fiecare membru avea 3 incercari.
Aici trebuia sa aruncam 5 discuri intr-o plasa.
Aici pungutele erau numerotate iar noi trebuia sa le aruncam pe numarul respectiv.
Aici cubuletele erau numerotate iar noi trebuia sa le luam pe rand si sa le punem unul deasupra celuilalt formand un turn.
Evaluarea activităţilor prin ,,Kahoot!,, Fiecare elev a primit câte o tabletă de pe care trebuia sa intrăm pe acest joc si...
Festivitate de premiere iar noi am primit diplome cu locul obţinut în jocul de descoperire a oraşului
Seara culturală lituaniană.
Vă mulţumesc pentru atenţie !
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tcaciuc Alexandru

19 views

Published on

Prezentare elevi

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tcaciuc Alexandru

  1. 1. Au fil de nos cours d’eau 2014-2017 Proiect de parteneriat strategic între şcoli cofinanţat de Comisia Europeană DISEMINARE Activităţi de predare, învăţare, formare 10-14 octombrie 2016 Ukmerges Jono Basanavičiaus gimnazija LITUANIA Joi Tcaciuc Alexandru 11F
  2. 2. M-am trezit la ora 6:30 iar aceasta este supa pe care am mancat- o dimineata. Este o supa crema de praz si cartofi.
  3. 3. La ora 8:00 am ajuns la şcoală pregătiţi pentru ora de muzică- Activitatea O4 – fiecare grup de patru elevi a cântat cântecul proiectului în limba lui, iar după aceea toţi am reluat în engleză şi franceză.
  4. 4. La ora 9:40 am participat la o degustare de produse tradiţionale ale celor şapte ţări partenere.
  5. 5. Alături de echipa de lituanieni care au gătit pentru România .
  6. 6. La ora 14:00 am participat la câteva activităţi sportive.
  7. 7. Aici jucam hochei iar fiecare membru avea dreptul la 5 încercări pentru a marca.
  8. 8. Aici trebuia să ne învârtim de 3 ori , apoi să lovim mingea si sa marcam iar fiecare membru avea 3 incercari.
  9. 9. Aici trebuia sa aruncam 5 discuri intr-o plasa.
  10. 10. Aici pungutele erau numerotate iar noi trebuia sa le aruncam pe numarul respectiv.
  11. 11. Aici cubuletele erau numerotate iar noi trebuia sa le luam pe rand si sa le punem unul deasupra celuilalt formand un turn.
  12. 12. Evaluarea activităţilor prin ,,Kahoot!,, Fiecare elev a primit câte o tabletă de pe care trebuia sa intrăm pe acest joc si să alegem una dintre cele patru variante de răspuns.
  13. 13. Festivitate de premiere iar noi am primit diplome cu locul obţinut în jocul de descoperire a oraşului
  14. 14. Seara culturală lituaniană.
  15. 15. Vă mulţumesc pentru atenţie !

×