Cenni per comunicare in modo corretto v1.04 con effetti

Tutti pensiamo di comunicare, solo alcuni lo fanno e gli altri informano. Per comunicare è fondamentale ascoltare, aprire ...
Non è importante cosa diciamo ma cosa arriva •Noi codifichiamo un messaggio •Chi lo riceve lo deve decodificare •Perché qu...
La mamma al bambino di due anni: • Erede adoratissimo saresti gratificato se ti cucinassi un gateau de pom de terre corica...
La mamma al bambino di due anni: •Amore è pronta la pappa! •Mangia che diventi grande.
Contenitore di pazienza e relativi disturbi • Lui arriva a casa nervoso per i disturbi della giornata; il contenitore è ab...
Diversa comunicazione / diverso risultato • Perché sei nervoso? • Lui è costretto a raccogliere i disturbi per elencarteli...
163414632598700798251624350789 • Ecco, questo è il PIN per prelevare • Comunicazione ridondante
3 4 8 8 6 Comunicazione efficace
Maschi e femmine comunicano in modo DIFERENTE Facciamocene una ragione
Sistemico – più elementi con funzioni variabili Pragmatico – deve essere valutato nei sui effetti Strategico – ogni elemen...
Comunicazione attiva – io parlo Comunicazione passiva – io ascolto •Trasmettere un messaggio – deve arrivare in modo corre...
Riconoscere un messaggio vuol dire come prima cosa RICONOSCERE UNA MANIPOLAZIONE Guidare una comunicazione NON è manipolaz...
Tono e volume •Comunicano più delle parole
La comunicazione non verbale quanto pesa sul messaggio? • Esempio pratico
Pare che la comunicazione non verbale incida per oltre il 90 % ! Quindi siccome tutti ci muoviamo è impossibile non comuni...
Domanda aperta o chiusa Aperta • Vuoi uscire con me? • Ti lascio ampio spazio decisionale Chiusa • Usciamo venerdì o sabat...
Comunicare SOLO con parole POSITIVE
Curiosità: la parola NON non viene recepita dalla nostra mente e ci mette in contrapposizione. esempio pratico
Abbiamo toccato superficialmente alcuni dei molti elementi che riguardano la COMUNICAZIONE Genitori/figli Colleghi Amici C...
