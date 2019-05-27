JavaScript: The Good Parts | [Free_Ebook] | book_by Douglas Crockford

This is a great books, you can get this book now for FREE. Visit This Link : http://intitlebest.com/?book=0596517742 (JavaScript: The Good Parts) To Download or Read Ebooks for FREE. HAPPY READING AND ENJOY :)..

(Most programming languages contain good and bad parts, but JavaScript has more than its share of the bad, having been developed and released in a hurry before it could be refined. This authoritative book scrapes away these bad features to reveal a subset of JavaScript that's more reliable, readable, and maintainable than the language as a whole--a subset you can use to create truly extensible and efficient code.Considered the JavaScript expert by many people in the development community, author Douglas Crockford identifies the abundance of good ideas that make JavaScript an outstanding object-oriented programming language-ideas such as functions, loose typing, dynamic objects, and an expressive object literal notation. Unfortunately, these good ideas are mixed in with bad and downright awful ideas, like a programming model based on global variables.When Java applets failed, JavaScript became the language of the Web by default, making its popularity almost completely independent of )

Get Trial 30 days, By click link in above! wish you have good luck and enjoy reading your book.

#Best Books 2019

#Best Fiction

#Best Mystery & Thriller

#Best Historical Fiction

#Best Fantasy

#Best of the Best

#Best Romance

#Best Science Fiction

#Best Horror

#Best Humor

#Best Nonfiction

#Best Memoir & Autobiography

#Best Food & Cookbooks

#Best Graphic Novels & Comics

#Best Poetry

Bestsellers! (Kindle) JavaScript: The Good Parts

