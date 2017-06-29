Многоканальная автономная система поддержания дискретных состояний с энергосбережением Выполнили: ученицы 10 «А» класса ГБ...
Многоканальная автономная система поддержания дискретных состояний с энергосбережением на примере системы автономного поли...
Схема системы полива Резервуар с схемой определения уровня жидкости Капельница Аккумуляторы Система управления Трубка Бист...
Бистабильный клапан Диск(магнит) Кольцевой магнит(В) H2O H2O Стенка (изолирует прост-во с магнитом) Боковой канал(2мм)(Н2О...
Принцип действия бистабильного клапана  При пропускании тока через катушку индуктивности магнитное поле действует на диск...
Программное обеспечение  В прототипе используется контроллер Arduino Leonardo в энергосберегающем режиме. Программное обе...
График влажности почвы
Прототип бистабильного клапана
Создание деталей микровентиля № 1 № 4 № 3№ 2 Микровентили (№1,2,3,4) 6.2
Создание деталей микровентиля(прототипа) Вода Сервомашинка Давление от сервомашинкиКолпачок толкатель 6.3
Контурный эскиз системы
Детали системы спроектированы с помощью программы для машиностроительного проектирования и моделирования Autodesk Inventor...
3D-печать осуществлена в ЦТПО МИЭТ с помощью 3D принтера Picasso 3D (Зеленоград)
Сравнительная таблица технических характеристик и функционала Параметры Gardena 1265 Rain Smart compact Система Oasis Наша...
Автономный полив обеспечивает регулярный полив растений. Преимущества, которыми обладает система автономного полива: во-пе...
Результат  В результате использования данной системы экономия воды на полив одного растения составляет 15 %. Применение в...
многоканальная система полива
  1. 1. Многоканальная автономная система поддержания дискретных состояний с энергосбережением Выполнили: ученицы 10 «А» класса ГБОУ Школа №2045 г Москвы Соколова Елизавета Андреевна Уткина Мария Георгиевна Руководитель: Кузнецова Людмила Валерьевна 1
  2. 2. Многоканальная автономная система поддержания дискретных состояний с энергосбережением на примере системы автономного полива комнатных растений  4 канала с бистабильными клапанами (энергия затрачивается только на открытие/закрытие клапанов);  4 датчика влажности с управляемой схемой питания (энергия затрачивается только на переключение);  4 батарейное питание с большим сроком действия за счет разработанных алгоритмов и технических решений сбережения энергии;  Детектирование пролива в блюдце с помощью «релейного» датчика влажности;  4 схема определения уровня жидкости в емкости с водой на изменении сопротивления;
  3. 3. Схема системы полива Резервуар с схемой определения уровня жидкости Капельница Аккумуляторы Система управления Трубка Бистабильные клапаны Датчик влажности 5Детекторы пролива
  4. 4. Бистабильный клапан Диск(магнит) Кольцевой магнит(В) H2O H2O Стенка (изолирует прост-во с магнитом) Боковой канал(2мм)(Н2О) Корпус(1мм) Крышка Резиновые прокладки Катушка Индуктивности Магнит А Магнит Г Магнит Б
  5. 5. Принцип действия бистабильного клапана  При пропускании тока через катушку индуктивности магнитное поле действует на дисковой магнит (а)  Магнит (а) скреплен стержнем с магнитом (б)  После отрыва магнит (б) перемещается к магниту (г)  При этом энергия источника расходуется только на открытие и закрытие клапана
  6. 6. Программное обеспечение  В прототипе используется контроллер Arduino Leonardo в энергосберегающем режиме. Программное обеспечение разработано на языке программирования СИ.
  7. 7. График влажности почвы
  8. 8. Прототип бистабильного клапана
  9. 9. Создание деталей микровентиля № 1 № 4 № 3№ 2 Микровентили (№1,2,3,4) 6.2
  10. 10. Создание деталей микровентиля(прототипа) Вода Сервомашинка Давление от сервомашинкиКолпачок толкатель 6.3
  11. 11. Контурный эскиз системы
  12. 12. Детали системы спроектированы с помощью программы для машиностроительного проектирования и моделирования Autodesk Inventor в ЦТПО МИЭТ
  13. 13. 3D-печать осуществлена в ЦТПО МИЭТ с помощью 3D принтера Picasso 3D (Зеленоград)
  14. 14. Сравнительная таблица технических характеристик и функционала Параметры Gardena 1265 Rain Smart compact Система Oasis Наша система Страна изготовитель Германия Россия Италия Россия Цена (руб) 3820 (без электроники) 1620(без электроники) 6825 (без электроники) 1000 (без электроники) 3500 (с электроникой) Подключение к водопроводному крану (капельный полив) не требует не требует не требует не требует Регулирование параметров полива регулирует регулирует регулирует регулирует Подключение к системе Умный дом - - - предусмотрено
  15. 15. Автономный полив обеспечивает регулярный полив растений. Преимущества, которыми обладает система автономного полива: во-первых, это равномерное распределение воды по территории растения. во-вторых, автономный полив снижает затраты сил и времени; в-третьих, автономный полив жестко регулирует объем влаги и время ее распределения, что приводит к экономии воды; в-четвертых, систему автономного полива можно подключить к системе Умный дом. 9
  16. 16. Результат  В результате использования данной системы экономия воды на полив одного растения составляет 15 %. Применение в системе бистабильного клапана приводит к экономии электроэнергии на 22%.

