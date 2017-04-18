Campania Europa News
Ente: Regione Campania AMBITO “Comunicazione verso cittadini e stakeholder” Campania Europa News Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Proponente dell'idea progettuale dott.ssa Annamaria Frasca...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Campania Europa News è la Newsletter istituzionale della R...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Presentazione del progetto 2/3 Campania Europa News oggi s...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Presentazione del progetto 3/3 Quando i provvedimenti ammi...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Per ulteriori approfondimenti http://redazione.regione.cam...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA dott.ssa Patrizia Calabrese Responsabile Newsletter Campan...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Campania Europa News

40 views

Published on

Campania Europa News

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Campania Europa News

  1. 1. Campania Europa News
  2. 2. Ente: Regione Campania AMBITO “Comunicazione verso cittadini e stakeholder” Campania Europa News Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA
  3. 3. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Proponente dell'idea progettuale dott.ssa Annamaria Frasca – dirigente Ufficio III della Segreteria di Giunta Coordinatore URP dott.ssa Chiaramaria D’Avanzo - Funzionario Amministrativo Ufficio III della Segreteria di Giunta Ideatore della proposta di riprogettazione dott.ssa Patrizia Calabrese – Funzionario Esperto Comunicazione e Informazione Ufficio III della Segreteria di Giunta - Responsabile Newsletter Campania Europa News Redazione Campania Europa News Personale con competenze in campo di web writing - da definire Realizzazione Tecnica Direzione Esecuzione del Contratto "Sistema Informativo dell'Amministrazione Regionale" dott. Eugenio Pierno - dirigente dott. Antonio De Donato - membro componente - Referente Informatico Uffici di Diretta Collaborazione del Presidente Presentazione del gruppo di lavoro
  4. 4. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Campania Europa News è la Newsletter istituzionale della Regione Campania che aggiorna ogni mese oltre 27mila iscritti sulle iniziative messe in campo dall'Ente e pubblicate prevalentemente sul Bollettino Ufficiale della Regione Campania (BURC). Il servizio agevola la diffusione e la fruizione dei provvedimenti amministrativi adottati dall'Ente. Gli utenti possono profilare l'iscrizione selezionando i temi sui quali ricevere gli aggiornamenti. Presentazione del progetto 1/3
  5. 5. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Presentazione del progetto 2/3 Campania Europa News oggi si rinnova con una proposta di riprogettazione del servizio. La Newsletter uscirà in contemporanea con il Bollettino Ufficiale e conterrà le notizie riferite ai provvedimenti appena pubblicati. Il pubblico avrà il vantaggio di ricevere subito, sulla posta elettronica, RSS e Twitter, notizie sui bandi e sulle opportunità promosse dalla Regione. Il progetto garantirà tempi più rapidi per la redazione, pubblicazione e diffusione di Campania Europa News. Ciò avverrà grazie all’integrazione degli applicativi dedicati alla Newsletter e al BURC.
  6. 6. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Presentazione del progetto 3/3 Quando i provvedimenti amministrativi saranno pronti per la pubblicazione sul Bollettino, essi saranno resi automaticamente disponibili alla redazione della Newsletter, così che il personale possa lavorare per tempo le notizie. Ciò porterà alla parallelizzazione della pubblicazione di BURC e Newsletter: ogniqualvolta sarà pubblicato un BURC, verrà pubblicata e inviata una nuova Newsletter, che conterrà - prevalentemente ma non esclusivamente - le notizie relative agli ultimi atti pubblicati.
  7. 7. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Per ulteriori approfondimenti http://redazione.regione.campania.it/rcnews_ce/
  8. 8. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA dott.ssa Patrizia Calabrese Responsabile Newsletter Campania Europa News Telefono: 081 7965960 e-mail: patrizia.calabrese@regione.campania.it

×