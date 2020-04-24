Successfully reported this slideshow.
Roles del Docente Universitario No es suficiente dominar los contenidos. Ni es suficiente ser un buen investigador en el c...
El rol de los formadores de alumnos no se basa en ser transmisores, como bien se ha mencionado, se debe promover su desarr...
Roles del docente universitario

El docente del siglo XXI

Roles del docente universitario

  1. 1. Roles del Docente Universitario No es suficiente dominar los contenidos. Ni es suficiente ser un buen investigador en el campo. La profesionalidad docente tiene que ver con los alumnos y con cómo podemos actuar para que aprendan efectivamente lo que pretendemos enseñarles (Zabalza M. , 2002) Prepararse como docente universitario es un largo camino que atañe ser recorrido, no sólo desde la época de la formación. Al contrario, es un ciclo permanente donde debe prevalecer la importancia del crecimiento profesional que implica: hacer buen uso de las competencias reorganizándolas con eficiencia, documentar las tareas, evaluarse continuamente y hacer revisión detallada de aquellos aspectos que no satisfacen las expectativas propias, para lograr así mayor efectividad. Diariamente en la universidad, por diferentes motivos, convive una comunidad de personas con disparidad de criterios, objetivos, pensamientos y perspectivas de vida. Por estas razones, dentro de los roles del docente – según el decir de Zabalza – se encuentran establecidas sus dimensiones profesional, personal y laboral. El docente debe saber cómo hacer frente a los requerimientos ajenos a su persona y los suyos propios. No en vano, por ser multifacético y formar parte de su esencia lo mencionado, es de su incumbencia enlazar perfectamente estas dimensiones para adaptarse con solvencia en el medio donde le corresponde desempeñarse. Se puede mencionar las funciones del profesorado, configuradas en la docencia, la investigación y la gestión. En el quid de la tesis no se busca el mero dominio de los conocimientos a ser transmitidos con carácter verticalista, tampoco que el docente se encuentre empapado exclusivamente en la tarea investigadora, con el objetivo primario de ganar reconocimiento y estatus, rozando el egocentrismo. El fondo de la cuestión es no pecar en la ignorancia, hay que diferenciar a un docente que sepa conjugar en sí mismo y para los demás estos tres elementos, aportando destaque relevante a su labor educativa. Debe estar consciente que no es neto transmisor de saberes, ni los alumnos autómatas pasivos programados para absorber sin procesamiento previo. El papel del docente es acorde al de facilitador de aprendizajes, ayuda al alumno a construir su propia capacitación. Se requiere que el docente universitario sepa analizar el contexto de enseñanza que desea impartir. Necesita “encadenar” los eslabones de planificación, de modo a decidir los planes y los recursos a ser introducidos, de acuerdo a la indagación previa de sus alumnos. Las estrategias y los métodos que se utilizarán para la enseñanza se relacionarán directamente con la evaluación de sus aprendices; tendrá en cuenta la autoevaluación de su quehacer profesional, con miras a reformar y optimizar los eslabones que demanden cambios pertinentes.
  2. 2. El rol de los formadores de alumnos no se basa en ser transmisores, como bien se ha mencionado, se debe promover su desarrollo personal y cognitivo, con diversas actividades que tengan como protagonista a cada alumno, valiéndose el docente de las TIC y diversas herramientas que sirvan para la construcción del conocimiento, a partir de las infinitas fuentes de informaciones disponibles en el ciberespacio. Se hace necesaria la personalización del quehacer docente, su participación colaborativa con otros colegas y su constante actualización para la utilización de recursos informáticos. La reflexión de la tarea didáctica que se desempeña debe ser una constante, con miras a mejorar y seguir trabajando de forma permanente en la investigación y la acción educativa. La búsqueda del perfeccionamiento pedagógico es la condición plausible a ser manifestada en el desarrollo profesional. Serán intrincadas, tediosas y complejas las regulaciones a ser llevadas a cabo para sistematizar el accionar académico, empero se hace necesario el compromiso del educador en su formación personal y profesional, de acuerdo a la realidad de la sociedad, cada vez más globalizada y tecnológica, en la cual se vive. A pesar de las discusiones y continuas revisiones de literatura hechas en pos del progreso del desempeño, es compromiso de cada profesional encauzarse hacia la excelencia propia en la profesión escogida. No debería adjetivarse relevante “nacer o no” con vocación docente, más bien correspondiera a cada uno consumar “hacerse camino al andar”, con la preparación permanente e inquebrantable, demostrando laboriosidad y adeudo en aquello que se asienta como ideal. Fundamentalmente cumplir y ensalzar esa meta con propósitos excelsos. Ludmilla Aquino Walko
  3. 3. Bibliografía Zabalza, M. (2002). La enseñanza universitaria: el escenario y los protagonistas. Madrid: Narcea.

