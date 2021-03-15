https://reader.softebook.net/welcome/1566954886 From the rocky promontories and wide sandy beaches of the coast to the heights of Mount Hood and the Three Sisters, enjoy the dramatic diversity of Oregon on two wheels. Grab this guidebook, put on your helmet, and hit the road on the carefully designed tours, which vary in length and difficutly, and cover a whole range of abilities and fitness levels.Inside you'll discover detailed profiles of each ride, including traffic conditions, terrain, and length vivid descriptions of points of interest listings for local restaurants, hotels, bike shops, and rest rooms along the way maps and elevation profiles.✉️bsp Look inside to find:✔8226 ✉️bsp Detailed maps and directions✔8226 ✉️bsp Rides for every fitness level and ability✔8212 from✉️bsp short rambles to challenging classics✔8226 ✉️bsp In-depth information about each ride, including length, terrain, traffic conditions, and road hazards✔8226 ✉️bsp Vivid descriptions of points of interest✔8226 ✉️bsp Options to create longer or shorter rides