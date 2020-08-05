This game is relatively simple and can be played by beginners at ease. There is a total of 46656 ways to win in a set of Temple Tumble. The game comprises of 6 reels and six rows in a slot machine.



The player aims to match symbols, these can be matched in any position, but the matching must be for three or more reels. The pairing of the reel starts from the leftmost reel, which results in a pay way win. On winning a bet, the symbols get automatically destroyed. Apart from the winning symbols, any adjacent symbols also get terminated.



The places left vacant after the destruction are then replaced with new symbols. This move keeps the game ongoing and increasing the chances of winning for every player. If multiple symbols match in the same spin, then the winning multiplies.



Players cannot change the bet-level for around once the wheel begins spinning for temple tumble mega ways as that value gets locked. The winning bets are displayed in the currency of the player to make it easier to comprehend.