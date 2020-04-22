introduçao a microbiologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MICROBIOLOGIA
INTRODUÇÃO  MICRÓBIO – MICROORGANISMO  FORMAS DE VIDA MICROSCÓPICAS → BACTÉRIAS → FUNGOS → PROTOZOÁRIOS → ALGAS → VÍRUS ...
INTRODUÇÃO  GERALMENTE ASSOCIADOS À DOENÇAS  AUXILIAM NA MANUTENÇÃO E EQUILÍBRIO DO NOSSO ORGANISMO  ALÉM DO USO COMERC...
A IMPORTÂNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA Citologia Bioquímica Genética Imunologia Biologia Molecular Biotecnologia Segurança Aliment...
A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-...
A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-...
A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-...
A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-...
A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-...
A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-...
ESTUDOS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  BACTERIOLOGIA (Bactérias)  VIROLOGIA (Vírus)  MICOLOGIA (Fungos)  PARASITOLOGIA (Protozoário...
ESTUDOS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  BACTERIOLOGIA (Bactérias)  VIROLOGIA (Vírus)  MICOLOGIA (Fungos)  PARASITOLOGIA (Protozoário...
FERRAMENTAS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  MICROSCÓPIO ÓPTICO  MICROSCÓPIO ELETRÔNICO
FERRAMENTAS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  MICROSCÓPIO ÓPTICO  MICROSCÓPIO ELETRÔNICO  MICRÔMETRO – 1 M / em 1 mi ou 10‾⁶ = µm  NAN...
FERRAMENTAS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  MICROSCÓPIO ÓPTICO  MICROSCÓPIO ELETRÔNICO
FERRAMENTAS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  MICROSCÓPIO ÓPTICO  MICROSCÓPIO ELETRÔNICO
FERRAMENTAS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  MICROSCÓPIO ÓPTICO  MICROSCÓPIO ELETRÔNICO
PROCARIONTES E EUCARIONTES  Célula é a menor unidade estrutural e funcional do ser humano  Nomeadas por Hooke, Cellar, q...
PROCARIONTES  Pro=Primeiro + Cario = Núcleo  Não possuem núcleo definido;  Material genético é disperso no citoplasma;
PROCARIONTES E EUCARIONTES
EUCARIONTES  Eu=Verdadeiro + Cario=Núcleo  Núcleo bem definido, envolto pela membrana nuclear  Material Genético separa...
EUCARIONTES
EUCARIONTES
ESTRUTURA CELULAR  MEMBRANA PLASMÁTICA  Recobre e protege toda a estrutura celular  Porosa  Impedindo ou dificultando ...
EUCARIONTES
TIPOS DE ORGANISMOS Bactérias Vírus Protozoários Algas
BACTÉRIAS  ORGANISMOS UNICELULARES  NÚCLEO NÃO DEFINIDO  PROCARIOTO  COLONIZAR  BACILO (FORMA DE BASTÃO)  COCOS (ESF...
BACTÉRIAS
BACTÉRIAS
BACTÉRIAS  MICROORGANISMO ENCAPSULADO  IMPEDIR A FAGOCITOSE  PROMOVER SUA ADESÃO EM DIFERENTES SUBSTRATOS  PROTEGER CO...
BACTÉRIAS  FIMBRIAS  FIXAR A BACTÉRIA AO SUBSTRATO (DIFERENTES TECIDO) E EM OUTRAS CÉLULAS
BACTÉRIAS  FLAGELOS  DESLOCAMENTO / MOBILIDADE DAS BACTÉRIAS  QUANTIDADE VARIÁVEL
BACTÉRIAS
BACTÉRIAS  PAREDE CELULAR  COBERTURA/ENVOLTÓRIO SEMIRÍGIDA  COMPOSTO POR PEPTÍDIOGLICANOS  FORMA E PROTEÇÃO DA BACTÉRIA
BACTÉRIAS
BACTÉRIAS
BACTÉRIAS
BACTÉRIAS  CITOPLASMA  COMPOSTO POR ÁGUA E SUBSTANCIAS EM SUSPENSÃO  (PROTEÍNAS, CARBOIDRATOS, ETC)
BACTÉRIAS  PLASMÍDEO  PEQUENO DNA EXTRACROMOSSÔMICO  SEM CONEXÃO COM O PRINCIPAL E REPLICAÇÃO INDEPENDENTE  RESISTÊNCI...
BACTÉRIAS  PLASMÍDEO  PEQUENO DNA EXTRACROMOSSÔMICO  SEM CONEXÃO COM O PRINCIPAL E REPLICAÇÃO INDEPENDENTE  RESISTÊNCI...
BACTÉRIAS  DEPENDENDO DA FORMA QUE APRESENTA, SUA NOMENCLATURA MUDA  COLONIZAÇÃO
BACILOS  FORMATO DE BASTÃO / BASTONETE
COCOS  FORMATO ESFÉRICO
OUTROS  VIBRIÕES → FORMATO DE VÍRGULA  ESPIRILOS → FORMATO DE ESPIRAL Lepstospira interrogans Vibrio cholerae
REPRODUÇÃO  TROCA DE MATERIAL GENÉTICA  ASSEXUADA → REPARTIÇÃO/BIPARTIÇÃO (DIVISÃO BINÁRIA/FISSÃO BINÁRIA/CISSIPARIDADE)...
REPRODUÇÃO
REPRODUÇÃO
REPRODUÇÃO
BACTÉRIAS IMPORTANTES  LACTOBACILOS  Lactobacillus  CONVERTEM LACTOSE EM ÁCIDO LÁCTICO  BEM ESTAR DA FLORA INTESTINAL ...
BACTÉRIAS IMPORTANTES  Estreptococos  Streptococcus - FERMENTAÇÃO  CONVERTEM LACTOSE EM ÁCIDO LÁCTICO  BEM ESTAR DA FL...
BACTÉRIAS IMPORTANTES  Estreptococos  Streptococcus - FERMENTAÇÃO  CONVERTEM LACTOSE EM ÁCIDO LÁCTICO  BEM ESTAR DA FL...
BACTÉRIAS IMPORTANTES  Sífilis  Treponema Pallidum  FLORA BUCAL, INTESTINAL E TRATO RESPIRATÓRIO
VÍRUS  PARTÍCULAS INFECCIOSAS  PARASITAS SUBCELULARES  CONSTITUÍDO DE ÁCIDO NUCLÉICO E PROTEÍNAS
ESTRUTURA  ÁCIDO NUCLEICO  MATERIAL GENÉTICO DE FITA DUPLA OU SIMPLES
ESTRUTURA  CAPA DO VÍRUS OU CAPSÍDEO VIRAL  PROTEÍNAS  ORGANIZADAS EM PADRÕES  SIMETRIA HELICOIDAL  SIMETRIAL ICOSAED...
VÍRUS
VÍRUS VÍRUS DO HIV VÍRUS DA DENGUE VÍRUS DA GRIPE VÍRUS D
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO  ENDOCITOSE  CONSEGUIR INFECTAR A TRANSCRIPTASE REVERSA  RETROVÍRUS
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO  FUSÃO DE MEMBRANA  ENDOCITOSE
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO  FUSÃO DE MEMBRANA  ENDOCITOSE
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO  FUSÃO DE MEMBRANA  ENDOCITOSE
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO  FUSÃO DE MEMBRANA  ENDOCITOSE
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
PROTOZOÁRIOS  ORGANISMOS UNICELULARES  SÃO EUCARIONTES  SEXUADA & ASSEXUADA
CLASSIFICAÇÃO  DE ACORDO COM A MOBILIDADE PSEUDÓPODES PROPULSÃO FLAGELAR MOVIMENTO CILIAR SEM APÊNDICES
CLASSIFICAÇÃO  PSEUDÓPODES PSEUDÓPODES SEM APÊNDICES
CLASSIFICAÇÃO  FLAGELADO  UTILIZAM VIBRAÇÃO DO FLAGELO PARA SE LOCOMOVER
CLASSIFICAÇÃO  CILIADOS  USAM OS CÍLIOS PARA SE LOCOMOVER E CAPTURAR ALIMENTOS MOVIMENTO CILIAR
CLASSIFICAÇÃO  ESPOROZOÁRIO  PARASITA  PLASMODIUM SP.
CLASSIFICAÇÃO  ESPOROZOÁRIO  PARASITA  PLASMODIUM SP.
ALGAS  EQUILÍBRIO ECOLÓGICO  PRODUTORA DE ALIMENTOS  FOTOSSÍNTESE
ALGAS  MOVIMENTAM-SE ATRAVÉS DE FLAGELO  ÁGUA DOCE
ALGAS  EUGLENÓFITAS  MOVIMENTAM-SE ATRAVÉS DE FLAGELO  ÁGUA DOCE
ALGAS  CRISÓFITAS  ENCONTRADAS EM ÁGUA DOCE E SALGADA  CORPO PROTEGIDO POR UMA CAMADA DE SILICA
ALGAS  MARINHAS  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA BIOLUMINESCÊNCIA  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA MARÉ VERMELHA
ALGAS  PIRRÓFITAS  MARINHAS  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA BIOLUMINESCÊNCIA  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA MARÉ VERMELHA
ALGAS  PIRRÓFITAS  MARINHAS  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA BIOLUMINESCÊNCIA  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA MARÉ VERMELHA
FUNGOS  ORGANISMOS UNICELULARES OU PLURICELULARES  REPRODUÇÃO ASSEXUADA - ESPOROS
FUNGOS  ASCOMICETOS  BOLOR  PENICILLIUM NOTATUM - ANTIOBIÓTICO  PENICILLIUM ROQUEFORTI – QUEIJO  SACCHAROMYCES – FERM...
FUNGOS  BASIDIOMICETOS  FUNGOS MAIORES E MAIS DESENVOLVIDOS  COGUMELOS  PRODUZEM ESPOROS  COMESTÍVEIS  ALUCINÓGENOS ...
FUNGOS  DEUTEROMICETOS  PROPAGAM POR ESPOROS  CANDIDÍASE – CANDIDA ALBICANS  FRIEIRA – TRYCOPHYTON PURPUREUM
FUNGOS  DEUTEROMICETOS  PROPAGAM POR ESPOROS  CANDIDÍASE – CANDIDA ALBICANS  FRIEIRA – TRYCOPHYTON PURPUREUM
FUNGOS  DEUTEROMICETOS  PROPAGAM POR ESPOROS  CANDIDÍASE – CANDIDA ALBICANS  FRIEIRA – TRYCOPHYTON PURPUREUM
introduçao a microbiologia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

introduçao a microbiologia

24 views

Published on

1 - parte disciplina de microbiologia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

introduçao a microbiologia

  1. 1. MICROBIOLOGIA
  2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO  MICRÓBIO – MICROORGANISMO  FORMAS DE VIDA MICROSCÓPICAS → BACTÉRIAS → FUNGOS → PROTOZOÁRIOS → ALGAS → VÍRUS → ORGANISMOS ACELULARES
  3. 3. INTRODUÇÃO  GERALMENTE ASSOCIADOS À DOENÇAS  AUXILIAM NA MANUTENÇÃO E EQUILÍBRIO DO NOSSO ORGANISMO  ALÉM DO USO COMERCIAL  USO ALIMENTÍCIO  MICROORGANISMOS PATOGÊNICOS (CAUSADORES DE DOENÇAS)  CONHECIMENTO PRÁTICO, NOMENCLATURA E CLASSIFICAÇÃO
  4. 4. A IMPORTÂNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA Citologia Bioquímica Genética Imunologia Biologia Molecular Biotecnologia Segurança Alimentar SERVIU DE BASE FOI A ORIGEM
  5. 5. A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-1723, Anton Van Leeuwenhoek – Observação de “Animálculos”  Desenhos de “animálculos” visto em água da chuva, fezes e raspa de dente
  6. 6. A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-1723, Anton Van Leeuwenhoek – Observação de “Animálculos”  Desenhos de “animálculos” visto em água da chuva, fezes e raspa de dente
  7. 7. A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-1723, Anton Van Leeuwenhoek – Observação de “Animálculos”  Desenhos de “animálculos” visto em água da chuva, fezes e raspa de dente
  8. 8. A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-1723, Anton Van Leeuwenhoek – Observação de “Animálculos”  Desenhos de “animálculos” visto em água da chuva, fezes e raspa de dente
  9. 9. A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-1723, Anton Van Leeuwenhoek – Observação de “Animálculos”  Desenhos de “animálculos” visto em água da chuva, fezes e raspa de dente
  10. 10. A CIÊNCIA DA MICROBIOLOGIA  1665, Robert Hooke – Teoria Celular  Todas as coisas vivas são compostas por células  1673-1723, Anton Van Leeuwenhoek – Observação de “Animálculos”  Desenhos de “animálculos” visto em água da chuva, fezes e raspa de dente
  11. 11. ESTUDOS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  BACTERIOLOGIA (Bactérias)  VIROLOGIA (Vírus)  MICOLOGIA (Fungos)  PARASITOLOGIA (Protozoários)
  12. 12. ESTUDOS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  BACTERIOLOGIA (Bactérias)  VIROLOGIA (Vírus)  MICOLOGIA (Fungos)  PARASITOLOGIA (Protozoários)
  13. 13. FERRAMENTAS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  MICROSCÓPIO ÓPTICO  MICROSCÓPIO ELETRÔNICO
  14. 14. FERRAMENTAS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  MICROSCÓPIO ÓPTICO  MICROSCÓPIO ELETRÔNICO  MICRÔMETRO – 1 M / em 1 mi ou 10‾⁶ = µm  NANÔMETRO – 1m / em 1 bi ou 10‾⁹ = nm
  15. 15. FERRAMENTAS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  MICROSCÓPIO ÓPTICO  MICROSCÓPIO ELETRÔNICO
  16. 16. FERRAMENTAS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  MICROSCÓPIO ÓPTICO  MICROSCÓPIO ELETRÔNICO
  17. 17. FERRAMENTAS DA MICROBIOLOGIA  MICROSCÓPIO ÓPTICO  MICROSCÓPIO ELETRÔNICO
  18. 18. PROCARIONTES E EUCARIONTES  Célula é a menor unidade estrutural e funcional do ser humano  Nomeadas por Hooke, Cellar, que significa Cela  Existem dois tipos de células: procariontes e eucariontes  Procarionte: Sem núcleo definido (Ausência de membrana nuclear)  Eucarionte: Núcleo bem definido
  19. 19. PROCARIONTES  Pro=Primeiro + Cario = Núcleo  Não possuem núcleo definido;  Material genético é disperso no citoplasma;
  20. 20. PROCARIONTES E EUCARIONTES
  21. 21. EUCARIONTES  Eu=Verdadeiro + Cario=Núcleo  Núcleo bem definido, envolto pela membrana nuclear  Material Genético separado do citoplasma  Diversas Organelas
  22. 22. EUCARIONTES
  23. 23. EUCARIONTES
  24. 24. ESTRUTURA CELULAR  MEMBRANA PLASMÁTICA  Recobre e protege toda a estrutura celular  Porosa  Impedindo ou dificultando a entrada de substâncias (Filtro)  PERMEABILIDADE SELETIVA
  25. 25. EUCARIONTES
  26. 26. TIPOS DE ORGANISMOS Bactérias Vírus Protozoários Algas
  27. 27. BACTÉRIAS  ORGANISMOS UNICELULARES  NÚCLEO NÃO DEFINIDO  PROCARIOTO  COLONIZAR  BACILO (FORMA DE BASTÃO)  COCOS (ESFÉRICO OU OVAL)  ESPIRILOS (ESPIRAL OU CURVADO)  ENTRE OUTROS
  28. 28. BACTÉRIAS
  29. 29. BACTÉRIAS
  30. 30. BACTÉRIAS  MICROORGANISMO ENCAPSULADO  IMPEDIR A FAGOCITOSE  PROMOVER SUA ADESÃO EM DIFERENTES SUBSTRATOS  PROTEGER CONTRA DESIDRATAÇÃO E CHOQUES MECÂNICOS
  31. 31. BACTÉRIAS  FIMBRIAS  FIXAR A BACTÉRIA AO SUBSTRATO (DIFERENTES TECIDO) E EM OUTRAS CÉLULAS
  32. 32. BACTÉRIAS  FLAGELOS  DESLOCAMENTO / MOBILIDADE DAS BACTÉRIAS  QUANTIDADE VARIÁVEL
  33. 33. BACTÉRIAS
  34. 34. BACTÉRIAS  PAREDE CELULAR  COBERTURA/ENVOLTÓRIO SEMIRÍGIDA  COMPOSTO POR PEPTÍDIOGLICANOS  FORMA E PROTEÇÃO DA BACTÉRIA
  35. 35. BACTÉRIAS
  36. 36. BACTÉRIAS
  37. 37. BACTÉRIAS
  38. 38. BACTÉRIAS  CITOPLASMA  COMPOSTO POR ÁGUA E SUBSTANCIAS EM SUSPENSÃO  (PROTEÍNAS, CARBOIDRATOS, ETC)
  39. 39. BACTÉRIAS  PLASMÍDEO  PEQUENO DNA EXTRACROMOSSÔMICO  SEM CONEXÃO COM O PRINCIPAL E REPLICAÇÃO INDEPENDENTE  RESISTÊNCIA À ANTIBIÓTICOS  SINTETIZAR TOXINAS
  40. 40. BACTÉRIAS  PLASMÍDEO  PEQUENO DNA EXTRACROMOSSÔMICO  SEM CONEXÃO COM O PRINCIPAL E REPLICAÇÃO INDEPENDENTE  RESISTÊNCIA À ANTIBIÓTICOS  SINTETIZAR TOXINAS
  41. 41. BACTÉRIAS  DEPENDENDO DA FORMA QUE APRESENTA, SUA NOMENCLATURA MUDA  COLONIZAÇÃO
  42. 42. BACILOS  FORMATO DE BASTÃO / BASTONETE
  43. 43. COCOS  FORMATO ESFÉRICO
  44. 44. OUTROS  VIBRIÕES → FORMATO DE VÍRGULA  ESPIRILOS → FORMATO DE ESPIRAL Lepstospira interrogans Vibrio cholerae
  45. 45. REPRODUÇÃO  TROCA DE MATERIAL GENÉTICA  ASSEXUADA → REPARTIÇÃO/BIPARTIÇÃO (DIVISÃO BINÁRIA/FISSÃO BINÁRIA/CISSIPARIDADE)  SEXUADA → CONJUGAÇÃO TRANSFORMAÇÃO
  46. 46. REPRODUÇÃO
  47. 47. REPRODUÇÃO
  48. 48. REPRODUÇÃO
  49. 49. BACTÉRIAS IMPORTANTES  LACTOBACILOS  Lactobacillus  CONVERTEM LACTOSE EM ÁCIDO LÁCTICO  BEM ESTAR DA FLORA INTESTINAL  ATIVIDADE MUSCULAR
  50. 50. BACTÉRIAS IMPORTANTES  Estreptococos  Streptococcus - FERMENTAÇÃO  CONVERTEM LACTOSE EM ÁCIDO LÁCTICO  BEM ESTAR DA FLORA INTESTINAL  FLORA BUCAL, INTESTINAL E TRATO RESPIRATÓRIO
  51. 51. BACTÉRIAS IMPORTANTES  Estreptococos  Streptococcus - FERMENTAÇÃO  CONVERTEM LACTOSE EM ÁCIDO LÁCTICO  BEM ESTAR DA FLORA INTESTINAL  FLORA BUCAL, INTESTINAL E TRATO RESPIRATÓRIO
  52. 52. BACTÉRIAS IMPORTANTES  Sífilis  Treponema Pallidum  FLORA BUCAL, INTESTINAL E TRATO RESPIRATÓRIO
  53. 53. VÍRUS  PARTÍCULAS INFECCIOSAS  PARASITAS SUBCELULARES  CONSTITUÍDO DE ÁCIDO NUCLÉICO E PROTEÍNAS
  54. 54. ESTRUTURA  ÁCIDO NUCLEICO  MATERIAL GENÉTICO DE FITA DUPLA OU SIMPLES
  55. 55. ESTRUTURA  CAPA DO VÍRUS OU CAPSÍDEO VIRAL  PROTEÍNAS  ORGANIZADAS EM PADRÕES  SIMETRIA HELICOIDAL  SIMETRIAL ICOSAEDRAL (CÚBICA)  SIMETRIA COMPLEXA HELICOIDAL ICOSAEDRALCOMPLEXA
  56. 56. VÍRUS
  57. 57. VÍRUS VÍRUS DO HIV VÍRUS DA DENGUE VÍRUS DA GRIPE VÍRUS D
  58. 58. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO  ENDOCITOSE  CONSEGUIR INFECTAR A TRANSCRIPTASE REVERSA  RETROVÍRUS
  59. 59. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO  FUSÃO DE MEMBRANA  ENDOCITOSE
  60. 60. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO  FUSÃO DE MEMBRANA  ENDOCITOSE
  61. 61. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO  FUSÃO DE MEMBRANA  ENDOCITOSE
  62. 62. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO  FUSÃO DE MEMBRANA  ENDOCITOSE
  63. 63. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
  64. 64. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
  65. 65. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
  66. 66. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
  67. 67. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
  68. 68. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
  69. 69. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
  70. 70. INVASÃO E INFECÇÃO
  71. 71. PROTOZOÁRIOS  ORGANISMOS UNICELULARES  SÃO EUCARIONTES  SEXUADA & ASSEXUADA
  72. 72. CLASSIFICAÇÃO  DE ACORDO COM A MOBILIDADE PSEUDÓPODES PROPULSÃO FLAGELAR MOVIMENTO CILIAR SEM APÊNDICES
  73. 73. CLASSIFICAÇÃO  PSEUDÓPODES PSEUDÓPODES SEM APÊNDICES
  74. 74. CLASSIFICAÇÃO  FLAGELADO  UTILIZAM VIBRAÇÃO DO FLAGELO PARA SE LOCOMOVER
  75. 75. CLASSIFICAÇÃO  CILIADOS  USAM OS CÍLIOS PARA SE LOCOMOVER E CAPTURAR ALIMENTOS MOVIMENTO CILIAR
  76. 76. CLASSIFICAÇÃO  ESPOROZOÁRIO  PARASITA  PLASMODIUM SP.
  77. 77. CLASSIFICAÇÃO  ESPOROZOÁRIO  PARASITA  PLASMODIUM SP.
  78. 78. ALGAS  EQUILÍBRIO ECOLÓGICO  PRODUTORA DE ALIMENTOS  FOTOSSÍNTESE
  79. 79. ALGAS  MOVIMENTAM-SE ATRAVÉS DE FLAGELO  ÁGUA DOCE
  80. 80. ALGAS  EUGLENÓFITAS  MOVIMENTAM-SE ATRAVÉS DE FLAGELO  ÁGUA DOCE
  81. 81. ALGAS  CRISÓFITAS  ENCONTRADAS EM ÁGUA DOCE E SALGADA  CORPO PROTEGIDO POR UMA CAMADA DE SILICA
  82. 82. ALGAS  MARINHAS  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA BIOLUMINESCÊNCIA  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA MARÉ VERMELHA
  83. 83. ALGAS  PIRRÓFITAS  MARINHAS  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA BIOLUMINESCÊNCIA  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA MARÉ VERMELHA
  84. 84. ALGAS  PIRRÓFITAS  MARINHAS  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA BIOLUMINESCÊNCIA  CAUSAM O FENÔMENO DA MARÉ VERMELHA
  85. 85. FUNGOS  ORGANISMOS UNICELULARES OU PLURICELULARES  REPRODUÇÃO ASSEXUADA - ESPOROS
  86. 86. FUNGOS  ASCOMICETOS  BOLOR  PENICILLIUM NOTATUM - ANTIOBIÓTICO  PENICILLIUM ROQUEFORTI – QUEIJO  SACCHAROMYCES – FERMENTAÇÃO DE VINHO
  87. 87. FUNGOS  BASIDIOMICETOS  FUNGOS MAIORES E MAIS DESENVOLVIDOS  COGUMELOS  PRODUZEM ESPOROS  COMESTÍVEIS  ALUCINÓGENOS  TÓXICOS
  88. 88. FUNGOS  DEUTEROMICETOS  PROPAGAM POR ESPOROS  CANDIDÍASE – CANDIDA ALBICANS  FRIEIRA – TRYCOPHYTON PURPUREUM
  89. 89. FUNGOS  DEUTEROMICETOS  PROPAGAM POR ESPOROS  CANDIDÍASE – CANDIDA ALBICANS  FRIEIRA – TRYCOPHYTON PURPUREUM
  90. 90. FUNGOS  DEUTEROMICETOS  PROPAGAM POR ESPOROS  CANDIDÍASE – CANDIDA ALBICANS  FRIEIRA – TRYCOPHYTON PURPUREUM

×